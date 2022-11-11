ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

theadvocate.com

This homebuilder planning 250 units in Lafayette Parish, including 137-home project near Carencro

A national homebuilder will construct about 250 homes in Lafayette Parish as part of an effort to build 600 across south Louisiana. Century Communities, a Colorado-based company that is one of the top national homebuilders who also specializes in online sales, will build developments in Carencro, Scott and Lafayette along with others in New Iberia, Sulphur and Baton Rouge.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
1063radiolafayette.com

Girard Park Circle Is Closed

A portion of Girard Park Circle will be closed, effective November 14th, for the installation of a raised crosswalk. The affected area is between East Lewis Street and the Girard Park Circle parking garage. Detours will be posted. The road is expected to remain closed until mid-December. Source: LCG.
LAFAYETTE, LA
The Current Media

These nine locals are making waves in Lafayette

What is a Wavemaker? It’s what we call the people making Lafayette a better place to live. Each year, we celebrate them with the Undercurrent Awards, putting their work in the spotlight. This year’s class, our second, has had a big impact. They’ve raised thousands of dollars for community...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Former Handy Stop space in downtown Lafayette back up for sale

The building that once housed the Handy Stop Market & Café is back up for sale. The 6,400-square-foot Guilbeau building, 444 Jefferson St., is listed for sale at $1.39 million after plans by developer Cliff Guidry to convert the space into a hair salon and residential units was put on pause earlier this year. Plans were to include three levels of condos in the adjacent parking lot with parking on the bottom.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Sadness As Crash In Vermilion Parish Ultimately Takes A Child’s Life

Louisiana State Police Troop I officials have been notified that a little girl who was in a car that crashed Friday night in Vermilion Parish has died from her injuries. Troop I Spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen says the 14-month-old child, Dior Cormier, was sitting on the lap of the passenger. While the passenger was wearing a seatbelt there was no restraint for the child.
VERMILION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

La. corrections officer arrested for alleged relationship with inmate

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A corrections officer in Avoyelles Parish was arrested for having a relationship with an inmate, according to the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections. Officials say that 30-year-old Christy Edwards admitted to having sexual conversations with the inmate through email. Edwards worked at...
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
brproud.com

2 arrested after allegedly kidnapping child in St. Mary Parish

BAYOU L’OURSE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a six-year-old on Nov. 12. According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Candice Nicole Norman and 50-year-old Chadwick Landry drove to St. Mary Parish after full custody of Norman’s child was granted to someone else. The sheriff’s office says that Norman and Landry physically removed the child from a home in Franklin and drove off.
SAINT MARY PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Drain the swamp: Atchafalaya Basin water level reached historic lows last month. Here's why

It was February 2019 when Ben Pierce had his drone out in Henderson Lake in the Atchafalaya Basin and the thing starting blinking red to indicate that something was wrong. The drone, an older DJI Phantom that he estimated was valued at $1,500-$2,000, hit a cypress tree and went into the water. Water level that day was as high as 10 feet in some areas, but it was still too cold to go in after it.
HENDERSON, LA

