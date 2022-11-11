Read full article on original website
Louisiana Mother Vanished Without A Trace. What Happened To Keshia Sylvester?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBreaux Bridge, LA
Loyola Boys Cross Country Team Wins Region 1 Division III TitleUnder The Radar NWLALafayette, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Louisiana witness illustrates unknown objects crossing night sky silentlyRoger MarshDuson, LA
Two Iberia Parish Churches Among Dozens Leaving United Methodist Church Over LGBT Issues
A national split in the United Methodist Church is having local impact.
wbrz.com
House sale falls through, neighbor blames councilman for repeat problems
BATON ROUGE - A neighbor and a councilman are still at odds over property improvements completed without permits. Eugene Michelli filed a lawsuit over the problems claiming the improvements caused his house to flood. Michelli is trying to put everything behind him and move on, but his case hit a...
theadvocate.com
This homebuilder planning 250 units in Lafayette Parish, including 137-home project near Carencro
A national homebuilder will construct about 250 homes in Lafayette Parish as part of an effort to build 600 across south Louisiana. Century Communities, a Colorado-based company that is one of the top national homebuilders who also specializes in online sales, will build developments in Carencro, Scott and Lafayette along with others in New Iberia, Sulphur and Baton Rouge.
1063radiolafayette.com
Girard Park Circle Is Closed
A portion of Girard Park Circle will be closed, effective November 14th, for the installation of a raised crosswalk. The affected area is between East Lewis Street and the Girard Park Circle parking garage. Detours will be posted. The road is expected to remain closed until mid-December. Source: LCG.
Louisiana Mother Vanished Without A Trace. What Happened To Keshia Sylvester?
29-year-old Keshia Sylvester is a devoted mother who worked at the Silver Casino and lived in Breaux Bridge, Louisiana. On September 22, 2017, she stopped by her daughter's father's house. Keshia dropped by to give her daughter Nya money for her upcoming prom. No one has seen or heard from Keshia since.
LAFAYETTE – Pedestrian Death by Street Name Petition Circulating
A new petition to address pedestrian deaths in Louisiana is circulating online.
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge residents ran drainage crew out of neighborhood while they worked on forgotten 311 request
BATON ROUGE - Jerry Cargile and Richard Oram says they woke up Friday morning to crews cleaning the ditch in front of Cargile's home, with plans to create a new ditch on the other side of his driveway. "They used a back-hoe, scraped up the dirt and hauled it off,"...
Louisiana Man Accidentally Stabbed When Hugging His Friend
Most everyone has heard of accidental shootings, but this might be the first case in Louisiana history where we've had an accidental stabbing involving someone other than yourself. It all started with a simple hug. Well, not a "simple" hug but you get the implication. When real guy friends hug,...
These nine locals are making waves in Lafayette
What is a Wavemaker? It’s what we call the people making Lafayette a better place to live. Each year, we celebrate them with the Undercurrent Awards, putting their work in the spotlight. This year’s class, our second, has had a big impact. They’ve raised thousands of dollars for community...
theadvocate.com
Former Handy Stop space in downtown Lafayette back up for sale
The building that once housed the Handy Stop Market & Café is back up for sale. The 6,400-square-foot Guilbeau building, 444 Jefferson St., is listed for sale at $1.39 million after plans by developer Cliff Guidry to convert the space into a hair salon and residential units was put on pause earlier this year. Plans were to include three levels of condos in the adjacent parking lot with parking on the bottom.
wwno.org
The Louisiana School for the Deaf is in trouble. Today, we discuss it – in American Sign Language
The Louisiana School for the Deaf is not up to standards. Not only is enrollment declining, but over the summer, the superintendent of Louisiana’s schools for the deaf and visually impaired, Ernest Garrett III, was dismissed. And more recently, the director and principal of LSD, Heather Laine, was dismissed as well. Both for unclear reasons.
Weekend shooting in Lafayette Parish leaves one dead, no arrests
A weekend shooting in Lafayette Parish leaves one dead and no arrests.
Sadness As Crash In Vermilion Parish Ultimately Takes A Child’s Life
Louisiana State Police Troop I officials have been notified that a little girl who was in a car that crashed Friday night in Vermilion Parish has died from her injuries. Troop I Spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen says the 14-month-old child, Dior Cormier, was sitting on the lap of the passenger. While the passenger was wearing a seatbelt there was no restraint for the child.
theadvocate.com
Lafayette business leader Brach Myers announces bid for Louisiana House seat in 2023
Brach Myers, a Lafayette business and civic leader, announced Thursday he is running for House District 45 in 2023. The seat is currently held by State Rep. Jean-Paul Coussan, who recently announced he is running for the State Senate on the same ballot. “I’m humbled by this outpouring of support...
brproud.com
La. corrections officer arrested for alleged relationship with inmate
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A corrections officer in Avoyelles Parish was arrested for having a relationship with an inmate, according to the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections. Officials say that 30-year-old Christy Edwards admitted to having sexual conversations with the inmate through email. Edwards worked at...
"I'm ready to do this" Ville Platte elects new Mayor
At 54 percent of the vote, Mayor-elect Ryan William defeated mayor Jennifer Vidrine in Tuesday's election. We sat down with Williams who says his biggest focus will be.
kalb.com
Raymond Laborde Correctional Center employee accused of unprofessional relationship with inmate
COTTONPORT, La. (KALB) - A Raymond Laborde Correctional Center correctional officer has been booked for allegedly having an unprofessional relationship with an inmate. The Louisiana Department of Public Safety & Corrections said that during questioning, Christy Edwards, 30 of Mansura, admitted to having sexual conversations with an inmate through email.
brproud.com
2 arrested after allegedly kidnapping child in St. Mary Parish
BAYOU L’OURSE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a six-year-old on Nov. 12. According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Candice Nicole Norman and 50-year-old Chadwick Landry drove to St. Mary Parish after full custody of Norman’s child was granted to someone else. The sheriff’s office says that Norman and Landry physically removed the child from a home in Franklin and drove off.
theadvocate.com
Drain the swamp: Atchafalaya Basin water level reached historic lows last month. Here's why
It was February 2019 when Ben Pierce had his drone out in Henderson Lake in the Atchafalaya Basin and the thing starting blinking red to indicate that something was wrong. The drone, an older DJI Phantom that he estimated was valued at $1,500-$2,000, hit a cypress tree and went into the water. Water level that day was as high as 10 feet in some areas, but it was still too cold to go in after it.
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Bertrand Drive
Lafayette Police is on the scene of a major vehicle crash.
