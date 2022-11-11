The building that once housed the Handy Stop Market & Café is back up for sale. The 6,400-square-foot Guilbeau building, 444 Jefferson St., is listed for sale at $1.39 million after plans by developer Cliff Guidry to convert the space into a hair salon and residential units was put on pause earlier this year. Plans were to include three levels of condos in the adjacent parking lot with parking on the bottom.

