Black Panther director Ryan Coogler addresses why Daniel Kaluuya isn't in Wakanda Forever
The director has revealed where W'Kabi is during Black Panther 2
’Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Star Dominique Thorne’s Ironheart Suit Weighs More Than 50 Pounds
Just hours after Dominique Thorne made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Riri Williams in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” at the film’s world premiere in Hollywood on Oct. 26, she hopped on a flight to get back to work on “Ironheart,” the upcoming Disney+ spinoff in which she stars. Asked what she’ll remember most about sitting in the Dolby Theatre to watch “Wakanda Forever” for the first time, Thorne told Variety, “Riding the waves of emotions with the audience — getting to hear and see and feel folks hold their breath, or laugh, or cry, or try to wipe away their...
Here is how 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' handles Chadwick Boseman's death in the film
The star of the first "Black Panther" movie died before the sequel could be filmed. Here's how the sequel pays tribute to the actor.
Collider
Lupita Nyong'o Wept When She Read the 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Script
It's no secret the cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was faced with something of an emotional Everest in the making of the film. As well as grieving the loss of the actor behind the titular hero, Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2020 after a battle with colon cancer, the crew had Boseman's mammoth off-screen legacy to contend with.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Has Historic Premiere in Nigeria — See the Gorgeous Photos
AFRIFF's founder said the Nigerian premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever "symbolizes further bridging of the gaps between the global film industries" Black Panther: Wakanda Forever just made history in Nigeria. The film's Sunday premiere in the African country's largest city, Lagos, marked the first time a Marvel film has held a local premiere, according to Deadline. Attendees at the star-studded event included director/co-writer Ryan Coogler and producer Nate Moore, as well as the film's stars Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Letitia Wright, Michaela Coel and Tenoch Huerta. Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF)...
‘Wakanda Forever’ Star Angela Bassett Could Be the First Oscar-Nominated Actor From the Marvel Cinematic Universe
Don’t call “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” just another comic book movie. Helmed by Ryan Coogler, the sequel to the 2019 best picture nominee delivers a wrenching story of grief and reclamation, as the family of T’Challa — played by the late Chadwick Boseman — adjusts to a world coping with his death. At the center of the saga is Angela Bassett as Ramonda, the queen mother of Wakanda, who carries the devastating loss of her child with stunning resolve. Bassett’s ferocious work will undoubtedly descend upon a wide-open Oscar race for best supporting actress. An Oscar-size crater was created in the category...
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Eyes World Dominance With $365M Opening – Box Office
Despite the presence of New Line’s Black Adam and Universal’s franchise title Halloween Ends at the October box office, the drought we’ve been weathering since the second frame of August with U.S./Canada weekend ticket sales averaging $58M has been stinging to say the least. But here comes Disney Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to put the world back on its feet. Related Story ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Review: Emotional Sequel Pays Tribute To Boseman And Forges A New Path Forward Related Story Disney Execs Seek To Assure Jittery Investors They Are On Track To Deliver A "Sustainably Profitable" Streaming Operation Related Story 'Black Panther:...
BET
Twitter Has Spoken: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Is ‘Best MCU Movie This Year’
With the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in theaters on Friday (November 11), Phase 4 of The Multiverse Saga officially closes out. It’s also the last MCU film of the year. Perhaps the most emotional element of the sequel film is how it honors Chadwick Boseman who played...
ABC News
Angela Bassett says Chadwick Boseman has 'magnificent presence' in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
Angela Bassett says that despite Chadwick Boseman not filming any scenes for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," he's still at the heart of the movie. "He really, truly is. He has such a magnificent presence in the movie," Bassett, who plays Ramonda, the Queen Mother of Wakanda and mother to Boseman's King T'Challa, told "Good Morning America" on Wednesday. "We couldn't do it without him, and he's still with us in spirit."
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' director Ryan Coogler says Chadwick Boseman was 'too tired' to read first script before his death
Ryan Coogler and Letitia Wright spoke to Variety about their reaction to Chadwick Boseman's death in 2020.
'Wakanda Forever' cast honors Chadwick Boseman before new film hits theaters this weekend
'Wakanda Forever' cast honors Chadwick Boseman before new film hits theaters this weekend. 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' features many characters grieving the death of actor Chadwick Boseman and his role in the movie. The cast gathered together at the Chadwick Boseman Foundation in D.C. ahead of the new film release.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Launches to $10.1 Million at International Box Office
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is roaring out of the gate with a $10.1 million start at the international box office. The latest numbers from Deadline indicate a positive wind for the Marvel sequel. While maybe not the start the first Black Panther had (That film was pre-pandemic and opened during the Lunar New Year in Asia), but Wakanda Forever seems poised to kick things into high gear at theaters across the world. Black Adam has performed admirably over at DC, and this movie is tracking 225% ahead of that project. However, Thor: Love and Thunder was ahead of the Black Panther sequel during its rollout earlier this year. That's probably because summertime blockbusters get the added push of school being out and families being on vacation. Still, after all the handwringing about Phase 4 of the MCU, the company is very optimistic about the performance of Ryan Coogler's latest film.
Ryan Coogler Talks Using Dolby Cinema For 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
Thanks to Dolby Cinema, the Kingdom of Wakanda is more vibrant and lifelike than ever.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Star Lupita Nyong’o Says Speaking Spanish In Marvel Film “Was A Gift”
Lupita Nyong’o made her dream a reality by filming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever when she was able to speak Spanish. The Academy Award winner for 12 Years a Slave was born in México City to Kenyan parents. “I was so excited about it,” she said at a round table for Entertainment Weekly. “It was just a straight gift. And I was very, very happy to do it… I’ve always wanted to work in Spanish and never in my wildest dreams did I imagine that that opportunity would come in Black Panther.” Nyong’o said that the Marvel movie “represents different sides of my...
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Deleted Scenes Teased by Producer
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has grown into the largest film franchise Hollywood has ever seen. Marvel Studios has been able to gross over $27 billion around the world, largely due to its ability to strenuously test pictures before their release, implementing rounds of additional photography to help make each project resonate with as many movie-goers as possible. Because of the constantly fluctuating editing that takes place on the movies until they release, there are always bound to be a handful of deleted scenes on each film or series the outfit releases.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Commands Huge $180M U.S. Opening, $330M Globally
Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is on the prowl. The superhero sequel opened to a huge $180 million at the domestic box office to hunt down the biggest November opening of all time and the second-biggest launch of 2022 so far behind fellow Marvel Studios’ pic Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($187.4 million). And it easily wrested the weekend crown from DC superhero pic Black Adam, now in its fourth weekend.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Box Office Records, Highlights and TakeawaysCamerimage: Picture Shop Colorist Michael Hatzer Honored for His Work on Spielberg's 'West Side Story'Emotional...
Ryan Coogler Discusses His Marvel Future After ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’: ‘This Movie Got Everything I Have’
As its title implies, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” further explores how the African nation at the sequel’s heart relates to the rest of the world — and it’s far from the last time audiences will get the opportunity to do so, either. In an interview...
Collider
New 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Hot Toys Figure Shows Wakanda's New Protector
Editors Note: This article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the sequel to Ryan Coogler's Black Panther and with it comes the weight of Chadwick Boseman's untimely death. As we all prepare to go back to Wakanda in the latest film from Marvel, fans can also get ready to add a bit of the movie to their Hot Toys' collection! While the figure itself is a spoiler for the movie, it is something that I think fans are going to get incredibly excited about.
