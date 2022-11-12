ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pgh Hockey Now

Should Penguins, Senators Explore a Trade?

The Pittsburgh Penguins still have nine NHL defensemen and enough money to keep only seven at the NHL level. Ty Smith and Mark Friedman are with the WBS Penguins, while P.O Joseph plies his craft in the big league after three years in the AHL. Following a summer of NHL trade speculation and at least one rejected deal, the Penguins trade chatter has died down despite a seven-game winless streak and no change in the surplus stock.
The Associated Press

NHL suspends Capitals' Aube-Kubel 3 games for illegal check

NEW YORK (AP) — Washington Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel has been suspended for three games by the NHL for an illegal check to the head of Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Cal Foote. The league announced the penalty on Saturday. Under the NHL’s collective bargaining agreement with its players, Aube-Kubel will forfeit $16,216.23, based on his average annual salary. Aube-Kubel was ejected and assessed a match penalty for the hit on Foote at 1:52 of the second period during Washington’s 5-1 victory Friday night. Foote did not return to the game after the play. While officials reviewed the check, Tampa Bay’s Patrick Maroon dropped the gloves with Washington’s Garnet Hathaway during the lengthy stoppage. That was just the start of the fisticuffs as tensions boiled over.
ESPN

Hoffman plays hero, Canadiens beat Penguins 5-4 in overtime

Montreal, Quebec -- — Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Montreal Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night. Sean Monahan’s power-play goal at 14:42 of the third period tied the game for Montreal and forced the overtime.
FOX Sports

Lightning and Capitals brawl, meet again Sunday in Tampa

WASHINGTON (AP) — While officials reviewed Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel's check to the head of Lightning defenseman Cal Foote, Tampa Bay's Patrick Maroon dropped the gloves with Washington's Garnet Hathaway during the lengthy stoppage. That was just the start of the fisticuffs as tensions boiled over Friday night between...
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Return Mark Friedman to Wilkes-Barre

The Pittsburgh Penguins have assigned defenseman Mark Friedman to their farm team in Wilkes-Barre. He had been recalled after defensemen P.O Joseph and Jan Rutta were injured during their 4-1 victory in Washington last Wednesday, but did not get into either of the two games that followed. Rutta dressed for...
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs Loss to Penguins Secondary to Borje Salming Salute

The Toronto Maple Leafs lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins last night by a score of 4-2. The game seemed almost secondary to the pregame “celebration” of Borje Salming’s life and career with the franchise. During the game, perhaps the Maple Leafs deserved a better fate. They didn’t...
NHL

Bjork delivers with goal, poise in his NHL debut for Blue Jackets

Defensemen from Sweden made it a memorable first game by becoming just seventh CBJ player to score in his debut. Marcus Bjork likes to cook dinner for teammates, loves music (in particular house music that is popular in his native Sweden) and supports Manchester City in his off time. Those...
