Daily Aztec
Column: Darrion Trammell ready to shine when it matters most
The 2021-22 season was more of the same for the Aztec men’s basketball team. Following a strong regular season in which the team finished 23-9 and earned an eight seed in the NCAA tournament, the Aztec offense sputtered once again as they were eliminated in the first round by Creighton University, spoiling yet another strong season.
eastvillagetimes.com
Aztecs become bowl-eligible with offensive explosion against Spartans
After the first three possessions of the game, the Aztecs’ defense had given up two touchdowns, and the offense had turned the ball over. Down 14-0 after only averaging 16 points a game in their last three home games, things looked grim for the Aztecs. The third-best special teams...
Insider names two schools that are 'clear favorites' to join Pac-12
Beginning in 2024, UCLA and USC will move to the Big Ten, leaving a void to fill for the Pac-12. The conference can either stay at 10 teams, add an 11th or do whatever it can to get back to 12. All of that remains very much uncertain at the...
San Diego ranked top digital city in US, survey shows
Technological advancement in San Diego is being honored, as the city Thursday received a top three digital ranking in the country for the sixth consecutive year from the Center for Digital Government's 2022 Digital Cities Survey, officials announced.
Makin Island Ready Group with 13th MEU Quietly Deploys from Naval Base San Diego
The amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island and its ready group quietly departed Naval Base San Diego on Election Day for deployment in the Indo-Pacific Region. The ready group includes the amphibious transport docks USS John P. Murtha and USS Anchorage and the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit from Camp Pendleton.
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: Republicans Notch Some Big Wins in Small Cities
On the same night that the Republican Party lost the last seat it held in the city of San Diego, conservative candidates won municipal races in Chula Vista, Escondido, National City and Carlsbad, giving them a louder voice in regional policy debates. Flipping those seats won’t just change those cities....
kusi.com
McCann takes stronger lead as ballot counts update
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The battle for Chula Vista Mayor has been a thorough one, to say the least. The results of John McCann and Ammar Campa-Najjar’s campaigning are soon to be known as ballots continue to be counted across the county. McCann has been deputy mayor thrice...
KPBS
San Diegans approve Measure H
More than 60% of San Diego voters said yes to Measure H. The approval allows the city to open parks and rec facilities to childcare businesses. Plus, the San Diego City Council is considering new regulations to protect renters. Council President Sean Elo-Rivera says part of what motivates him to help others is his own experience with eviction. Later, some takeaways from the the midterm election. And, California voters’ approval of Proposition 28 guarantees as much as $1billion from the state budget every school year for arts education without raising taxes. Later, Mexican artist Hugo Crosthwaite is being honored this weekend in Washington DC. His portrait of Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, was unveiled at the National Portrait Gallery Thursday. And finally, the Coronado Island Film Festival kicked off its 7th year Wednesday with “Empire of Light” at the Village Theater. Film critic Leonard Maltin returns to host the festival's Industry Awards at the Hotel del Coronado’s Crown Room.
