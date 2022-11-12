On Sunday, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Fall Cheerleading team competed in the Merrimack Valley Conference Championship Meet and placed second in Division 3. “We went through a few changes due to an injury and having to put two girls into different spots. They really pulled through and increased their score by four points from the competition before which qualified us for regionals. The coaching staff is very proud of these girls and are excited to give the best routine of the season this Sunday at regionals to move on to the state meet.”

2 DAYS AGO