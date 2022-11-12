Read full article on original website
communityadvocate.com
Shrewsbury field hockey dribbles into the semi-finals
SHREWSBURY – The Shrewsbury High School field hockey team is heading to the semi-finals following a pair of wins last week. The Colonials beat Doherty 2-1 during overtime on Nov. 9 before beating Chelmsford 1-0 on Nov. 11. The Shrewsbury community has contributed to the Colonials’ success this season...
thelocalne.ws
Cheerleaders win regional title
IPSWICH — The IHS varsity cheerleaders won first place in their division in the MSAA North Regionals on Sunday at Billerica High School. They will compete against winners from the South and Central/West regionals in the state tournament on Sunday, Nov. 20 in Worcester.
homenewshere.com
Cheerleaders finish second; CC teams also compete
On Sunday, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Fall Cheerleading team competed in the Merrimack Valley Conference Championship Meet and placed second in Division 3. “We went through a few changes due to an injury and having to put two girls into different spots. They really pulled through and increased their score by four points from the competition before which qualified us for regionals. The coaching staff is very proud of these girls and are excited to give the best routine of the season this Sunday at regionals to move on to the state meet.”
Boston Globe
WEEI hires Christian Arcand, who was a budget cut at The Sports Hub
Arcand will produce WEEI’s afternoon drive program “Merloni, Fauria & Mego” and will host a Saturday show from 1-4 p.m. WEEI hired Christian Arcand as a producer and weekend host, a little more than a month after he was let go in budget cuts at rival sports radio station 98.5 The Sports Hub.
communityadvocate.com
Ann M. Fleming, 87, of Grafton
Grafton – Ann M. (Faucher) Fleming, 87, passed away peacefully at home November 11, 2022. She is survived by her best friend of 70 years and husband of 66, Robert Fleming, Sr., her children Robert Fleming and his wife Karen and Ann Marie Fleming and Paul Ciallella, her grandchildren Kali Sage and Spencer Bellarosa and brother Roger Faucher along with several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her children Mathew Fleming and Corrine Bellarosa and siblings Rita Devitt, Beverly McLeod and her twin Alfred Faucher.
communityadvocate.com
Judith A. Jewett, 80, of Marlborough
– Judith A. (Lombardi) Jewett, 80, of Marlborough passed away Thursday November 10, 2022, with her children at her side. Her husband of 60 years Charles B. Jewett died in 2019. She was born in Brighton, the daughter of the late Peter and Gertrude (Murphy) Lombardi. She was a graduate...
communityadvocate.com
Susan M. Chaney, 62, formerly of Marlborough
– Susan M. Chaney, 62 of Merrimack, NH and formerly of Marlborough died on Monday, November 7, 2022. Susan was born in Newton MA, the daughter of Edward J. and Elizabeth A (Carrigan) Chaney. She graduated from Marlborough High School Class of 1978 and was employed as a Truck Driver...
Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England
This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
thelocalne.ws
North Shore property sales, Oct. 16 – Oct. 29, 2022
If you would like your name removed for privacy reasons, email news@ipswichlocalnews.com. Previous North Shore property sales can be found here. 10/19/2022Volpacchio, John JCote A65 Lockwood Ln Lot 3-2A$1,600,000. 10/25/2022Diblasi, JamesPicardi J16 Gina Way Lot B$1,380,000. 10/21/2022Mckelvey, Kevin MVan Buskirk W166 Middleton Rd Lot 1$1,300,000. 10/28/2022Butman Guilford TrustPennypacker B A129...
'Worcester Should Be Embarrassed’: Patrons Lament Closure Of Smokehouse Urban BBQ
One of the longest-running businesses in Worcester's Canal District will officially close at the end of the week. Smokestack Urban BBQ, located at 139 Green Street in Worcester, will be permanently closing on Saturday, Nov. 19, the restaurant said in a Facebook post. "We've had an incredible run here in...
Snow? First flakes of season possible next week so get ready for winter
By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather Producer BOSTON - WINTER IS COMING.I hear you, I hear you, kind of a dramatic headline and rather obvious as well. This, for me, is the saddest weekend of the entire year. It's time to put the patio furniture away for the winter. Typically, I bring it in when we turn the clocks back, but the weather has been so mild, I figured why not stretch it out a bit longer. Well, the time has come. We are in for a BIG change. Saturday will likely be the sixth...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where to Find the Best Burgers in Boston
Charlie's Kitchen is a local institution serving burgers and beers late into the night. They have a year-round beer garden where you can enjoy a late-night meal. The menu includes classics like double-decker burgers and buffalo wings. Charlie's Kitchen is located in Harvard Square and has been around for 65...
communityadvocate.com
Sister Joanne Eneguess, MPV, 85, of Northborough
– Sister Joanne Eneguess, MPV, 85 of Northborough, a Religious Venerini Sister and teacher for over 60 years, passed away at Beaumont of Northborough on Thursday, November 10th, 2022. Sister Joanne was born in Marlboro, November 1, 1937, a daughter of the late, Thomas and Jennie (Lawrence) Eneguess. Sister Joanne...
Two Boston men accused of stealing copper wiring from construction sight in Brighton
Two Boston men are accused of stealing copper wiring from a construction site in Brighton, police said. Jamal Stephen, 29, of Dorchester and Lorenzo Beechman, 35, of Hyde Park were arrested after officers located 18 spools of copper wiring they had loaded onto a pickup truck belonging to Beechman, police said.
universalhub.com
BU proposes three new buildings as part of $1-billion campus upgrade; also wants to start looking at building over the turnpike
Boston University recently filed a 10-year, $1-billion "institutional master plan" that calls for a new research building, possibly up to 16 stories, and a new premium student dorm, along with an expansion of solar panels across the campus and a major rehab of the Warren Towers dorms on Commonwealth Avenue.
communityadvocate.com
Wenzel: Meeting House Fair at the First Church, Marlborough High classes reunite
MARLBOROUGH – “While the date may change, the day never will, it’s the Saturday before Thanksgiving at the church on the hill,” when the Women’s Fellowship holds the traditional Meeting House Fair, at the First Church in Marlborough, Congregational. This year the old-fashioned fair is...
communityadvocate.com
Shrewsbury commemorates Veterans Day
SHREWSBURY – Residents gathered at the World War I Memorial in front of the former Beal School to honor Veterans Day. “It is an honor to speak to you on Veterans Day, especially in front of the Shrewsbury World War I memorial. Veterans Day is a day to respect, honor and remember all of our service members,” said Senator Michael Moore (D-Millbury).
Early morning fire destroys North Grafton business
NORTH GRAFTON — The owner of a spa and wellness center says it will "be back stronger and better than ever" after an early morning, two-alarm fire Sunday gutted the business located inside a former Masonic lodge on North Main Street. "We are devastated and in shock. We are grieving what has...
communityadvocate.com
Shrewsbury traffic stop leads to firearm, drug charges
SHREWSBURY – A gun, suboxone, cocaine and heroin were discovered in a vehicle by Shrewsbury police during a traffic stop this weekend. Police have arrested the driver Lemuel Pacheco Hernandez, 29, of Framingham and the passenger, Johnny Flores, 34, of Marlborough. On Nov. 12 at approximately 1:37 a.m., a...
Brian Nguyen Wins New Hampshire Beauty Pageant Making Pageant History
Derry, New Hampshire, is the fourth most populated town in New Hampshire with a population of around 34,000. Derry is a nice area with a low crime rate that is also pretty quiet, at least until recently, when the local Miss Greater Derry 2023 beauty pageant caused the town to divide social media users over the results of its pageant.
