Samantha Bunten: Browns can rebound, but they have to come together

CLEVELAND — Well, it wasn't pretty. The Browns fall to the Miami Dolphins 39-17, and now fall to 3-6 on the season. I think a lot of us were wondering which Browns team was going to show up. Would it be the team that was fresh off their bye week and was fresh off an impressive win over the Cincinnati Bengals on "Monday Night Football," or would it be the team that we've seen lose in heartbreaking fashion to the Chargers, lose late to the Jets, get clobbered by the New England Patriots?

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO