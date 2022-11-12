Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer met with reporters following Washington’s upset win over Oregon on Saturday. Here’s a full transcript of everything he said. “I know it’s just huge. It’s about these guys in the locker room and everything they’ve been through over the last couple years. They deserve it because they keep fighting, they keep playing, working, sticking together. I think in the end, program wise it’s a huge win. We just beat a top ten team on the road and for us it’s just another step. There’s places and goals that we have and every game we have shown we’re making progress towards those goals. You have to give yourself a chance to get the points, use more of the clock because of what they can do offensively. It just felt right. Henry Payton has been good all year. One kick after the other came through tonight and the last was just as big as any.”

