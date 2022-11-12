Read full article on original website
Convicted felon arrested after probation search in City of Shasta Lake Friday
SHASTA LAKE, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says that a convicted felon was arrested after a probation search revealed weapons and drug paraphernalia on Friday in the City of Shasta Lake. Deputies say that at about 10 a.m., they conducted the search at the home of Benjamin...
Redding police arrest man suspected of robbing and beating an elderly man in Redding Friday
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Police Department says that a suspect was arrested on Saturday after a home invasion on Friday in Redding. Officers responded to a report of a home invasion in the 2400 block of Hilltop Drive. When they arrived on scene, police say that the 76-year-old victim had multiple injuries to his head, face and upper body, and his keys, wallet and phone had been stolen.
Woman arrested in connection to 3-acre Saddle Fire in Happy Valley
HAPPY VALLEY, Calif. — A 25-year-old woman was arrested in connection to a 3.5-acre fire that sparked in late October in the Happy Valley area of Shasta County, according to Cal Fire. The Saddle Fire started on Oct. 26 near Saddle Trail Rd. and Blue Horse Rd. and burned...
2 women arrested after assault of teen at Shasta County house party
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Two women were arrested following an investigation into an assault of a 14-year-old last week, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies began investigating a reported assault of a teenager at a house party near Coyote Lane and Kyler Lane in Happy Valley on Oct. 30.
Woman arrested for recklessly starting the Saddle Fire
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A woman was arrested in connection with starting the Saddle Fire on Oct. 26 in the Happy Valley area, according to CAL FIRE Shasta Unit. CAL FIRE said it arrested Renee James, 25, on Wednesday after the Saddle Fire burned more than three acres and destroyed a travel trailer near Saddle Trail Road and Blue Horse Road.
Stabbing suspect held to answer murder charge
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A murder suspect was held to answer charges in the stabbing death of Jasmyne Glasper. The Shasta County District Attorney’s said 27-year-old Elijah Potillor was held to answer for the murder of Glasper on April 14 at a home in the City of Shasta Lake.
Tehama County Sheriff’s Department To Cut All Daytime Patrols
The Tehama County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday that all daytime patrols would be cut in the county beginning November 20th, due to a major staffing shortage, leaving the County without a major law enforcement presence during the day. Located North of Sacramento between Redding and Chico, with a...
Inmate who walked away from Tehama County conservation camp captured
PASKENTA, Calif. - An inmate who walked away from the Salt Creek Conservation Camp is back in custody, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR). The CDCR found Teo Raymond around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday in Paskenta, just a couple miles from the camp he walked away...
Ghost gun, fentanyl found after snowstorm burglary near Shingletown, 3 arrested
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Three people were arrested after employees at the Mountain Meadows Bible Camp near Shingletown reported a burglary Tuesday night, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the employees reported seeing three people on surveillance cameras looking into buildings at the camp off Arrowhead...
Sheriff’s Office in California to suspend daytime patrol
"A drastic rise in attrition, coupled with the inability to present enticing recruitment efforts have resulted in an unprecedented staffing shortage."
Parents arrested after baby overdoses on fentanyl in Redding
REDDING, Calif. 1:40 PM UPDATE - Two parents were taken into custody by the Redding Police Department on Tuesday night after their 1-year-old son overdosed on fentanyl at their home. According to Redding Police, officers responded to a call from 41-year-old Candice Youngblood of Redding, who told authorities that her...
Remains found in Shasta County lacked investigative forensic significance
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Authorities have been investigating remains found last month at a construction site in Shasta Couty. The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to a report of possible human remains found at a construction site off Meadow View Drive on Oct. 25. Deputies said the...
More than 30,000 unprocessed ballots left in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Clerk says there are more than 30,000 ballots that need to be counted. Shasta County Clerk Cathy Darling Allen says the number is an estimate and that her office is still processing the ballots, including verifying signatures and voter eligibility. Allen says there...
Police: Man kicks Redding officer, K9 detains him
REDDING, Calif. - A K9 helped bring a suspected thief into custody on Sunday evening in Redding, according to police. Officers said they responded to the Walgreens on Eureka Way shortly before 9 p.m. on Sunday. An employee told officers the suspect, Andrew Whitley, stole several items. Whitley, 35, was...
Two arrested after police find drugs, stolen loaded gun
REDDING, Calif. - Redding police arrested two people during a traffic stop early Thursday morning after officers say they found methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a loaded stolen handgun. Police pulled over the vehicle at Bechelli Lane and S Bonnyview Road at 3:35 a.m. on Nov. 10. Police say the driver,...
Three Dead (Including Shooter) After Trinity County Rampage
Press release from the Trinity County Sheriff’s Department:. On Monday, November 7, 2022, at approximately 9:15 AM, a shooting was reported in the parking lot of a Weaverville area business. Trinity County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene and confirmed that the victim, Shane Gillespie, of Weaverville, CA, was deceased.
Redding Fire Department extinguishes mobile home fire on Saturday
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Fire Department says that they have extinguished a mobile home fire at 17826 Apollo Ln. in Redding on Saturday. Redding Fire responded to a reported bedroom fire, and when they arrived at around 2:08 a.m., they said that they saw a fully involved fire. Firefighters...
Outage Alert: Over 500 residents in Millville lose power
MILLVILLE, CA. — According to the PG&E Outage map, 588 customers near Millville have lost power. The outage began around 10:48 AM, and is expected to continue until 5:45 PM tonight. This is an unplanned outage and, currently, there is no reported cause. We will update this article as...
Roseburg Forest Products resumes operations in Weed two months after Mill Fire
WEED, CA. — Roseburg Forest Products has resumed full operations of their veneer manufacturing plant in Weed, nearly 70 days after the devastating Mill Fire. According to a Roseburg press release, 145 employees will return to full schedules, with newly implemented safety procedures approved by city and county leaders. According to the release, the re-opening comes with approval from CAL FIRE, Siskiyou's Office of Emergency Services, the Siskiyou County Planning Department, and fire investigators within the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office.
Family escapes early-morning house fire in West Redding
WEST REDDING, Calif. - A home west of Redding was damaged by fire Thursday morning. The fire was reported around 4 a.m. on Olney Park Lane near Serene Drive in the Centerville area. CAL FIRE said the flames were contained to the attached garage of the home. No one was...
