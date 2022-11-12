Read full article on original website
Retired firefighter, 56, back on the job in Seminole County after decades of service
Dante Farina retired from the Orlando Fire Department in 2019 after 29 years of service. Now, at 56, he is back at new recruit training with the Seminole County Fire Department.
Florida beachside homes nearly buried in feet of sand after Hurricane Nicole
Florida beachside homes nearly buried in feet of sand after Hurricane Nicole. In addition to collapsed buildings, eroded beaches, downed trees, and flooded roadways, the power of Hurricane Nicole also pushed up several feet of sand onto the coast, covering some streets and homes in massive amounts of sand. In...
Sonic boom? Mysterious 'booms' heard around Central Florida
Did you hear it? Central Florida residents are reporting that some very loud, mysterious booms were heard early Saturday morning – and many believe they were sonic booms. This video is from Mathew H. in Orlando.
Orlando Weather Forecast: Front rolls through Central Florida, bringing chance for showers, storms
Today's high: 77 degrees | Tonight's low: 62 degrees | Rain: 30%. Main weather concerns: A front is moving across Central Florida this afternoon. Temperatures will steadily drop into the 60s. Ahead of the front are strong thunderstorms. Storms will continue to push off the coast of Volusia and Brevard counties until sunset. Expect wind gusts up to 40 mph, lightning, and small hail with the stronger storms.
Orange County Mayor Demings speaks on annual holiday toy drive
Mayor Demings explains how you can help spread holiday cheer to local families this year. The 2022 Orange County Mayor’s Toy Drive kicks off Nov. 14 and will run through Dec. 12.
Florida man rescued from sinking sailboat as he attempted to ride out Hurricane Nicole
COCOA, Fla. - Robert Shufelt was caught in the middle of the Indian River, trapped on a sinking sailboat during Hurricane Nicole, after choosing to ride out the storm on a boat that he has called home for the past 14 years. "Three anchors down, and they broke loose, that...
Orlando's beloved Lake Eola swans receive annual check-up
It's that time again: Orlando's Lake Eola swans are being rounded up to get their annual exams. FOX 35's Matt Trezza got up close with one of the swans named Will.
Orlando weather: Here's when Central Florida's next cold front arrives
ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida is about to see some big weather changes with a cold front moving in that will drop temperatures into the 50s. Warmer than average through the rest of afternoon, as high temperatures peak into the mid 80s. Moisture increases throughout the afternoon. Isolated showers are possible for Southern Brevard. Dense fog is possible tonight into early morning Sunday.
1 student injured in Marion County crash involving school bus
LAKE MARY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol on Friday responded to a two-vehicle crash in Marion County that involved a school bus and a pickup truck. According to troopers, the school bus stopped in the right northbound lane at the railroad crossing on State Road 35, near the intersection of SE 66th Street and the pickup truck was traveling northbound directly behind the bus in the right lane.
Orlando welcomes thousands for 3-day Electronic Daisy Carnival
The Electronic Daisy Carnival, or EDC, has come to Downtown Orlando for a three-day festival. The massive event will attract hundreds of thousands of people from all over the county.
