ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
wogx.com

Orlando Weather Forecast: Front rolls through Central Florida, bringing chance for showers, storms

Today's high: 77 degrees | Tonight's low: 62 degrees | Rain: 30%. Main weather concerns: A front is moving across Central Florida this afternoon. Temperatures will steadily drop into the 60s. Ahead of the front are strong thunderstorms. Storms will continue to push off the coast of Volusia and Brevard counties until sunset. Expect wind gusts up to 40 mph, lightning, and small hail with the stronger storms.
ORLANDO, FL
wogx.com

Orlando weather: Here's when Central Florida's next cold front arrives

ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida is about to see some big weather changes with a cold front moving in that will drop temperatures into the 50s. Warmer than average through the rest of afternoon, as high temperatures peak into the mid 80s. Moisture increases throughout the afternoon. Isolated showers are possible for Southern Brevard. Dense fog is possible tonight into early morning Sunday.
ORLANDO, FL
wogx.com

1 student injured in Marion County crash involving school bus

LAKE MARY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol on Friday responded to a two-vehicle crash in Marion County that involved a school bus and a pickup truck. According to troopers, the school bus stopped in the right northbound lane at the railroad crossing on State Road 35, near the intersection of SE 66th Street and the pickup truck was traveling northbound directly behind the bus in the right lane.
MARION COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy