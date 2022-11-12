ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

WISH-TV

Carmel man overcomes heart condition, trains for Boston Marathon

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — At age 22, Chris Jones knew something wasn’t quite right with his body. “The symptoms I started feeling were like if I crossed the street too fast, or walked up a flight of stairs, I would feel very winded and I thought I was out of shape,” Jones said.
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

Logansport man dies in ‘industrial death’ at Kokomo manufacturer

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A 32-year-old Logansport man died Friday morning in an “industrial death” at a Kokomo manufacturer, the Howard County Coroner’s Office says. He was identified as Seth Russell Badger. The Kokomo Fire Department and medics from Ascension St. Vincent were called just after...
KOKOMO, IN
WISH-TV

1 dead, 1 critically injured after fatal crash on I-465

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A fatal vehicle crash kills a Brownsburg man on I-465 early Sunday morning, the Indiana State Police says. Police say at 3:08 a.m. Sunday, ISP began receiving calls of a serious crash on I-465 near the 3.2 mile marker of westbound I-465. It was reported that a man and woman were trapped inside a 2018 Dodge Charger and both were unresponsive.
BROWNSBURG, IN

