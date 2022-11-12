Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WISH-TV
Carmel man overcomes heart condition, trains for Boston Marathon
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — At age 22, Chris Jones knew something wasn’t quite right with his body. “The symptoms I started feeling were like if I crossed the street too fast, or walked up a flight of stairs, I would feel very winded and I thought I was out of shape,” Jones said.
WISH-TV
‘Girls can do it too’ Noblesville High School teen excelling at automotive internship
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A typical day at Reggie’s Motorworks in Noblesville looks like exhaust pipes puffing out smoke and loud drills echoing off the walls of the garage where cars are currently being worked on. Mechanics in uniform are inspecting engines at their respective work stations. Among the group of men working is a girl.
WISH-TV
Logansport man dies in ‘industrial death’ at Kokomo manufacturer
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A 32-year-old Logansport man died Friday morning in an “industrial death” at a Kokomo manufacturer, the Howard County Coroner’s Office says. He was identified as Seth Russell Badger. The Kokomo Fire Department and medics from Ascension St. Vincent were called just after...
WISH-TV
1 dead, 1 critically injured after fatal crash on I-465
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A fatal vehicle crash kills a Brownsburg man on I-465 early Sunday morning, the Indiana State Police says. Police say at 3:08 a.m. Sunday, ISP began receiving calls of a serious crash on I-465 near the 3.2 mile marker of westbound I-465. It was reported that a man and woman were trapped inside a 2018 Dodge Charger and both were unresponsive.
WISH-TV
Hamilton County sues Indiana after veterans couldn’t get benefits for years
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Dozens of people gathered for a 21-gun salute for Veterans Day on Friday outside the Hamilton County Courthouse. They gathered in the shadow of Hamilton County government buildings that represented frustration for many local veterans from 2014-2019. Hamilton County is suing the director of the Indiana...
Comments / 0