WDW News Today
BREAKING: Walt Disney World Theme Parks Closing Today Due to Tropical Storm Nicole
The Walt Disney World theme parks will be undergoing a phased closure beginning today due to Tropical Storm Nicole. Closing today, November 9, at 7 p.m. Last dining reservations for Be Our Guest, Liberty Tree Tavern, Diamond Horseshoe, and Cinderella’s Royal Table will be at 6 p.m. Last dining...
WDW News Today
EPCOT Mexico Pavilion Clothing Available at Disneyland Resort
In the latest episode of EPCOT merchandise at Disneyland Resort, Mexico pavilion apparel has been spotted in the Dress Shop at Downtown Disney District. Epcot World Showcase Mexico Pavilion Zip-Up Hoodie – $64.99. This bright blue zip-up hoodie features lighter blue ties in the hood and a screen-printed logo...
WDW News Today
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Celebration Garden Opens at Disney California Adventure
The Black Panther Celebration Garden has opened near Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure as part of celebrations of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which hit theaters today, November 11. The garden honors the Black Panther mantle, inviting guests to “relax and reflect on the legendary protectors of the...
WDW News Today
Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Holiday Remix Confirmed to Start on November 25
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. As expected, Walt Disney World confirmed today that the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Holiday Mix overlay will start on November 25. That date is also the day that the Festival of the Holidays and the other EPCOT holiday celebrations begin.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEO: M’Baku Debuts at Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure with ‘The Way of the Jabari’
M’Baku, one of Wakanda’s fiercest warriors, has made his way to Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure to teach “The Way of the Jabari.” You can watch the full experience in our video and read on to find out more. This article may contain spoilers for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”
disneyfoodblog.com
The WORST Disney World Hotels for 2023
Not all Disney World Resort hotels are created equally. In fact, some might just be downright WRONG for you and your travel party. There’s no doubt that each Disney World Resort hotel comes with its own set of pros and cons, but how can you decide which one is right for you? That’s where we come in — so let’s take a look at the WORST Disney World hotels for 2023!
disneydining.com
Disney Scraps New Attraction, Citing an Unsolvable Problem with Guests
An exciting Disney Parks attraction was totally scrapped as it presented a problem that was unsolvable–even for Imagineers. In recent months, Guests who frequent their favorite Disney Park–especially the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort–have been extremely vocal about their frustrations related to massive crowds and “insanely” long lines for attractions, dining venues, rides, and shows. The introduction of Genie+ and Lightning Lane hasn’t really helped to diffuse long lines in the queues, in the opinion of many Guests.
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. Here are 9 things I wish tourists knew before visiting the parks.
After being employed at the popular theme parks in California and Florida, I learned a few insider secrets and tips for having the best day at Disney.
disneytips.com
The Weirdest Jobs at Walt Disney World
The Walt Disney World Resort is full of world-famous Guest service, incredible Imagineering details, delicious dining, and exciting attractions and entertainment. One thing that glues this Disney Park magic together and makes our Disney World vacations so special is Disney’s array of Cast Members, with their two-fingered Disney Points, show-worthy costumes, and great customer service. We recently revealed the training that Cast Members receive at the secret “Disney University” across Disney’s theme parks, including Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and Disneyland Paris.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Walt Disney World Theme Park Phased Reopening Schedule Announced for November 10
Walt Disney World has announced the phased reopening schedule for the theme parks in the wake of Hurricane Nicole. The parks closed early on November 9 for the safety of guests and Cast Members. Early entry for resort guests will not be available at any park. Magic Kingdom. Magic Kingdom...
WDW News Today
Mobile Order Now Available for Kat Saka’s Kettle at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Kat Saka’s Kettle in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is now available via mobile order on My Disney Experience. Guests can select Kat Saka’s Kettle from the mobile order list and choose a pick-up time. The small menu includes “buttered blue grains” (popcorn)...
WDW News Today
Disney Stock Dives to Multi-Year Low, Walt Disney World Closures and Phased Reopenings Due to Hurricane Nicole, & More: Daily Recap (11/9/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, November 9, 2022.
WDW News Today
New ‘Star Wars’ Life Day 2022 Ornament at Disneyland Resort
Top off your Christmas tree with an ornament honoring the “Star Wars” holiday of Life Day. This Life Day 2022 ornament is now available in Jewels of Bith at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland Park. Life Day 2022 Ornament – $24.99. The Sketchbook ornament resembles...
disneydining.com
Character Meet and Greets at Disney World To End This Weekend, per Report
Several character meet and greets at Disney World are reportedly ending on Sunday, October 23. Fans of the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida visit the parks for a myriad of magical reasons, and each of them has favorite rides, attractions, and experiences they enjoy when they’re in the parks. Those favorites are some of the reasons Guests keep coming back to visit again and again.
WDW News Today
Space Mountain & Cinderella Castle Model Kits Now Available at Walt Disney World
This Space Mountain Model Kit and Cinderella Castle Model Kit are the perfect gifts for that Disney fan who has everything. We found the Space Mountain Model Kit at Star Traders in Tomorrowland at the Magic Kingdom. It, along with the Cinderella Castle Model Kit, was also for sale at the Emporium on Main Street, U.S.A., and at shopDisney.com.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Chocolate-Cherry Yule Log Shake & Dulce de Leche Mickey Shake at Disney California Adventure
The holidays have come to Schmoozies!, the specialty beverage, milkshake, and smoothie spot at Disney California Adventure’s Hollywood Land. This quick service location is offering two seasonal shakes — a Chocolate-Cherry Yule Log Shake and a Dulce de Leche Mickey Shake. We stopped by to try them both.
WDW News Today
Bob Chapek Announces Hiring Freeze, “it’s a small world” Holiday 2022 Debuts With New Dolls With Wheelchairs, Black Panther Celebrations Begin at Disney California Adventure, and More: Daily Recap (11/11/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Friday, November 11, 2022.
Disney World Has Announced Another Nostalgic Popcorn Bucket, But This Time There Shouldn't Be Seven Hour Lines
Following the Figment fiasco, another Disney World popcorn bucket that is likely to be in high demand is on the way.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Colombian Empanadas and Reimagined Mistletoe Mule at Sonoma Terrace for the 2022 Festival of Holidays in Disney California Adventure
Celebrate the Festival of Holidays at Sonoma Terrace in Disney California Adventure with the new Colombian Empanadas and a reimagined Mistletoe Mule. Menu for Sonoma Terrace at Disney California Adventure Festival of Holidays 2022. Food:. 🆕 Colombian Empanadas – $8.49. Beverages:. Mistletoe Mule – $16.00. Photos of...
WDW News Today
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Offerings Debuting at Disneyland Paris
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. To celebrate the release of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” new offerings will be available at Disneyland Paris. The new Black Panther will make appearances in Avengers Campus at Walt Disney Studios Park. At Hotel New...
