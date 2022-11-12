Chillicothe – Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Corey J. Cottrill has been selected as the 2022 Trooper of the Year at the Chillicothe Post. The selection of Trooper Cottrill, age 32, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2022 at the Chillicothe Post. Trooper Cottrill was selected for this award by his peers, because of his enthusiastic work attitude, leadership abilities, community engagement, and his level of professionalism with his supervisors, peers, and the public.

