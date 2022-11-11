Read full article on original website
Related
Check Out When Santa is Surprising Kids in Rochester!
You'd better tell your kids to start acting really good because we just found out when Santa is showing up in Rochester, Minnesota!. We Now Know When Santa Claus is Coming to Rochester, Minnesota. I can tell that Christmas is just around the corner because Scheel's has decorations up, my...
Unexpected Closing Announced for Popular Holiday Event in Southeast Minnesota
One of the best Christmas events in Southeast Minnesota just confirmed that they will not be opening for the 2022 season. Unexpected Closing Announced for Popular Event in Southeast Minnesota. I've been trying to plan a few fun things for our family when all of my kids are going to...
New Restaurant Opening Soon in Downtown Rochester
I know there has been a lot of talk lately about businesses leaving downtown Rochester, Minnesota. About a month ago, Newt's and Hefe Rojo closed for good. Throughout the pandemic, it seemed like businesses along 1st Ave. were closing at an unbelievable pace. But today, I've got a bit of good news instead! A new restaurant is opening in downtown Rochester!
KAAL-TV
DMC board discusses future of Soldiers field
(ABC 6 News) – Destination Medical Center’s board of directors met Thursday to discuss the future of Soldier’s field in Rochester. DMC is working with the city of Rochester to put millions of dollars worth of new investments into the park. So far, DMC and city officials...
Breathtaking Home In Rochester Is The Most Expensive (Photos)
If you've got the cash and are looking for a new place, the most expensive home on the market right now in Rochester, Minnesota is listed at $2.2 million. Yes, that's the price. And trust me, there is enough room for everyone in this luxurious home. Rochester's Most Expensive Home...
dodgecountyindependent.com
Oronoco loses Tilly’s but Kasson gains Tammy’s Place
Oronoco’s loss is Kasson’s gain. Tilly’s Bar & Grill is closing Dec. 23 in Oronoco and then owner Tammy Dee is opening Tammy’s Place in downtown Kasson come March 1. She’ll bring much of her menu from Tilly’s, she said, but will also add some new menu items as well.
Rochester Area Rest Stop to Close Monday
Eyota, MN (KROC-AM News)- A rest stop near Rochester is scheduled for a temporary closure starting on Monday. A MnDOT news release indicates the westbound I-90 Marion Rest Area will close at 7 a.m. The closure is to allow crews to install a new water treatment system. The facility is...
12 Celebrities That Received Care at Mayo Clinic in Rochester
If you live anywhere near Rochester, Minnesota, you know we live in a town that is known for excellent medical care. In fact, Mayo Clinic provides some of the best care in the world and people drive from Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, and all over the country just to receive the best care in the world...including celebrities!
Bishop Re-consecrates Rochester Cemetery After Vandalism
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - About 100 people endured today's chilly temperatures and gusty winds to attend the re-consecration of Calvary Cemetery in Rochester. Bishop Robert Barron led the rare reconsecration ceremony in response to some recent acts of vandalism at the Catholic cemetery along Silver Creek between Quarry Hill and Silver Lake Parks in northeast Rochester. The vandalism occurred on Halloween night and included satanic and other offensive graffiti on gravestones and other memorial markers. The Catholic News Agency reported the cost of cleanup and repairs could reach $8000.
Two Exclusive Minnesota Zip Codes Are on the List of the Richest in the US
It's pretty safe to say that while I don't reside in either of them, a survey of the richest zip codes in the country found that two of them are located right here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Thanks to the gang over at Bloomberg Business, we now have...
First Snow of the Season Snarls Traffic In Rochester, Across MN
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The first snowfall of the season in Rochester and across Minnesota wreaked havoc on Minnesota’s roads. The State Patrol responded to two crashes on Hwy. 52 in Rochester Saturday morning. One crash occurred at the Hwy. 52 interchange with Hwy. 63/Broadway Ave. South. Troopers also...
KIMT
Rochester doctor named 'Rural Health Hero'
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Rochester physician is being honored for her contribution to rural health care. Dr. Rozalina McCoy, medical director of the Community Paramedic Program at Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service in Rochester will receive the 2022 Minnesota Rural Health Hero Award for her work establishing a Community Paramedicine Program that brought care out into the community and to residents in their homes, hotels, shelters and other living situations.
Southeast Minnesota Couple Finds a Huge Diamond on Vacation
What a wild vacation this must have turned into! A couple from southeast Minnesota was on a road trip for their 10th anniversary when they found a huge diamond while in Arkansas. The couple, Jessica and Seth Erickson are actually from Chatfield. During their road trip, they stopped at this...
Winona County Rollover Crash Injures Rochester Man
Utica, MN (KROC-AM News)- A rollover crash in Winona County sent a Rochester man to St. Mary’s Hospital early Saturday morning. The State Patrol’s incident report says 43-year-old William Waller was traveling west on Hwy. 14 when his Chevy Tahoe went off the road and rolled into the ditch at the intersection of Hwy. 14 and County Rd. 33 in Utica. The single-vehicle rollover crash occurred shortly before 5:45 a.m. while snow and ice were on the road.
KAAL-TV
Albert Lea residents excited for more healthcare options
(ABC 6 News) – Some Albert Lea seniors say they are breathing a sigh of relief tonight after Blue Cross Blue Shield suddenly announced MercyOne Clinic will now be an in-network provider in their Medicare Advantage program. Area seniors say this means they finally have a choice in their...
Fire destroys Lakeville pole barn
LAKEVILLE, Minn. – An investigation is underway after a pole barn fire in Sunday in Lakeville. Lakeville and New Market fire departments arrived at the scene on the 25000 block of Ipava Avenue to find the pole barn was already fully engulfed.No one was hurt, but the barn is a total loss.
Closure Planned Tuesday for Pair of Olmsted County Roads
Byron, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two roads at the Olmsted-Dodge County line are scheduled to close to through traffic Tuesday. Olmsted County Public Works says crews will be shutting down County Rd. 25 Southwest from 110th Ave. to 120th Ave. and 120th Ave. from 15th Street to Dodge County Road 8. Dodge County Rd. 8 will also be closed to through traffic from Dodge County Rd. 15 to 120th Ave.
KIMT
Rochester woman injured in crash on icy roads
ROCHESTER, Minn. - One Rochester woman was injured in a Saturday morning crash. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 50-year-old Sandra Ortiz was driving on the Civic Center Drive ramp to Highway 52 when the car spun out on the ramp and hit the cement railing. The roads were snowy...
Rochester City Council Considering Sidewalk Repair Funding Plan
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A change in the way the City of Rochester pays for sidewalk replacement and repair projects is on the agenda for Monday evening's meeting of the City Council. The establishment of a Sidewalk Improvement District Program has been up for discussion numerous times over the...
KIMT
Rochester man sentenced for baseball bat attack
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Rochester man has been sentenced for attacking a man and a vehicle with a baseball bat. Preston Allen Landrum, 29, pleaded guilty in September to fifth-degree assault. He was arrested after attacking the new boyfriend of his ex-girlfriend on September 27, 2021. Olmsted County sheriff’s deputies say when the new boyfriend showed up at the ex-girlfriend’s home in Stewartville, Landrum hit him in the leg with a bat and smashed up a vehicle.
Comments / 0