Gunman Shoots Up Mercedes in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Not one but two stimulus payments coming your way from the stateJ.R. HeimbignerNew York City, NY
Hit & Run: FedEx Truck Kills Pedestrian Speeding Through Brooklyn - Police Search For DriverBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
The Cost of Randall's Island Migrant Tents: The Taxpayers Have To PayAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
NBC New York
Rockefeller Christmas Tree Arrives in NYC — Here's When You Can See It
The 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree completed its roughly 200-mile trek to Manhattan where teams are preparing to unhold and hoist this year's 82-foot tall Norway Spruce into place. The 50-foot wide, 14-ton tree was brought down from Queensbury on a flatbed truck where it was to be erected at...
NBC New York
Grand Central Holiday Fair Finally Back Open After 2-Year Absence
Another Big Apple holiday staple has made its grand return. The Grand Central Holiday Fair reopened Monday following a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dozens of local vendors line Vanderbilt Hall selling everything from clothing and accessories to artwork and home decor. The six-week long fair focuses especially...
cohaitungchi.com
25+ Festive Things to Do in New York in December
Are you looking for the most festive things to do in New York in December? Whether it’s your first time visiting or an annual pilgrimage, this city never ceases to amaze. Even the most seasoned pros will always look for new things to do in NYC for the holidays and return to visit their favorite spots again and again.
Swanky! New Jersey’s Most Luxe Hotel is One of the Best in America
If you are looking for "luxurious" accommodations right here in New Jersey, then this hotel might be the one for you. Love Exploring put together its list of "Most Luxe Hotel" in each state and best around America. According to Google, some additional words for "luxe" include deluxe, elegant, lavish,...
NBC New York
Who Is Serving Up the Best Food in NYC? New List Ranks Top Restaurants
The debate over where to find the best food in New York City is a never-ending exercise bound to make your wallet lighter and your stomach fuller. It's nearly impossible to agree on who cooks up the best dish of food in the Big Apple, but that never stops the time-honored tradition of ranking which restaurants serve up the finest dining.
viewing.nyc
Vintage Photograph From 1913 Shows Fort Tryon Park Before the Cloisters Were Built
Fort Tryon Park is a 66 acre park established in 1935 that sits at the Northern tip of Manhattan's Washington Heights neighborhood. In this vintage photograph of the area captured two decades prior, you can see the private C.K. Billings Estate along with its impressive arched pathway structure and massive mansion, sitting where The Met Cloisters sits today.
NBC New York
Live in an NYC ‘No Man' Zone? 1,000-Plus Spots Targeted in Bid to Fix Trash Trouble
New York City unleashed its latest weapon in its ongoing trash -- and rat -- battle, deploying 200 more sanitation workers to streets as the mayor's office vows anew to address oft-complained-about blights. Starting Monday, the city begins directly targeting more than 1,000 identified "no man's lands" across the five...
New Jersey Chocolate Expo offers sweet treats in Edison
The New Jersey Chocolate Expo offered an endless variety of sweet treats to chocolate lovers in Edison on Sunday.
Take 5 lottery tickets worth more than $10,000 sold in Bronx, Brooklyn
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Check your tickets if you played Take 5 in the Bronx or in Brooklyn. Tickets worth more than $10,000 each were sold in the boroughs for Saturday’s midday drawing. The one sold in the Bronx is worth $10,243.50 and the one sold in Brooklyn is worth $10,263. The Bronx ticket was […]
Rockefeller Center Christmas tree spends night in Suffern
The NYC Thruway Authority posted photos on Twitter saying the tree spent most of the day on the Thruway yesterday on its way from Queensbury to NYC.
fox29.com
Here’s how much your favorite TV characters would pay for rent in 2022
LOS ANGELES - Have you ever watched your favorite sitcom on television and thought to yourself, "There is no way they can afford that place?? You and me both. We all know many films and television shows set unrealistic expectations when it comes to what characters can afford, especially those who live in major cities such as New York City.
Powerball tickets worth $50,000 sold in Brooklyn and in Woodbridge, NJ: lottery officials
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Lottery players in New York and New Jersey each took home $50,000 prizes in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, officials in each state said. The third-prize winning ticket purchased in New York was bought at 689 Best Liquors on New Lots Avenue in Brooklyn, according to the lottery. The third-prize winning ticket bought […]
This Gripping Titanic Exhibit Is Open And Anchored In NYC
The compelling experience that is “Titanic. The Exhibition” is now open in New York City at 526 6th Avenue for a limited time. The space will display numerous artifacts from passengers and other historical items connected to the ship. This unmissable event is finally in NYC but only until the end of the year! Guests will be transported back to 1912 through layers of this experience that will tell the moving stories of the people on the ship at every turn. An incredible recreation of the ship’s interior for visitors to see. You can step into and experience what it would have been like in a first-class suite and a humble third-class cabin. An audio guide in multiple languages will be available for guests as experiences of the passengers with testimonies from survivors are told. Old photographs, personal belongings and other items from the passengers will also be included in the experience.
NBC New York
Snow Is in Forecast as NY Temps Flip From Floridian to Frigid: How Much Will We Get?
At least there's one rollercoaster open year-round. The New York area is bracing for a blast of the wintriest weather it has seen yet in the 2022-23 season, though, that's not saying much, of course, given the record-breaking daily heat that just "scorched" some spots a week ago. Central Park...
American Dream mall crowned ugliest building in New Jersey
A report by Travel.Alot.Com this week named the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford the ugliest building in the Garden State. While the building has received a minor facelift in recent years, it used to be much uglier. That doesn’t mean it’s not anymore. The problem plagued mall seems to be destined to fail, despite that it has finally opened and has some real enticing attractions, but that doesn’t help anyone who has been following the story forget about its ugly past…and facade. “This mall isn’t as much of an American dream as it is an American nightmare. The whole The post American Dream mall crowned ugliest building in New Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
NBC New York
Could Grand Army Plaza Go Car-Free? What the Future Holds for Brooklyn Landmark
Could a center for Brooklyn foot traffic become car-free in the near future? It's an idea for Grand Army Plaza reportedly under review by the city's Department of Transportation. The plan currently up for consideration would connect the plaza to the Open Streets on Vanderbilt and Underhill avenues, Gothamist reported....
New Fashion Store Opens In Yonkers
A new clothing store has opened its first location in Westchester County. Les Coeurs Sauvages, located in Yonkers at 43 Cole Street #1170 in Ridge Hills, officially opened on Saturday, Oct. 29, store officials announced. The new fashion marketplace "offers a carefully edited assortment of premium fashion, beauty, bridal and...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Staten Island, NY
Staten Island in Richmond County, New York City, got the share of the limelight after becoming part of the set of the classic movie "The Godfather." However, there's more to Staten Island than this famous Hollywood classic. Staten Island, the most suburban of New York City's five boroughs, has its...
Staten Island Home of the Week: 7-car garage, ballroom with bar, indoor jacuzzi, Todt Hill, $2.4M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The listing on SILive.com mentions that this home, located at 90 Merrick Ave. in Todt Hill, offers extensive amenities and possibilities, including an astounding seven-car garage, four bedrooms with a indoor jacuzzi in the master bedroom suite and five bathrooms to choose from. Priced at...
Staten Island freeze watch: Temperatures expected to fall Monday night
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Temperatures on Staten Island could fall below freezing Monday night, the National Weather Service said. A freeze watch has been put into effect from late Monday night through Tuesday morning for all of New York City and parts of New Jersey and Long Island, according to the agency. Temperatures are forecasted to fall as low as 30 degrees.
