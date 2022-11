First round play in the FHSAA state football playoffs continues tonight with four games involving Orlando area teams. Three of those region quarterfinals will be played in Seminole County. You can follow the games in this live report, which will be updated as games kick off and throughout the night. The matchups culminate a revamped schedule that saw 14 of the 15 area games originally slated ...

ORLANDO, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO