Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee Bucks Reportedly Open To Trading This Key Player?

By Ben Stinar
 2 days ago

According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports!, the Milwaukee Bucks made calls to teams about Grayson Allen.

The Milwaukee Bucks have been off to a sensational start to the 2022-23 NBA season with a league-best 10-1 record in their first 11 games.

In his second season with the franchise, Grayson Allen has been an important role player averaging 10.8 points per contest on 42.6% shooting from the three-point range.

On Friday, Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports! reported an intriguing tidbit of information about Allen.

Fischer in his article on Yahoo! Sports: "The Bucks’ interest in Crowder is well known, and Milwaukee has called numerous teams about Grayson Allen’s trade prospects, sources said. Salary-wise, the two wings do fit a direct one-for-one swap, sending Crowder to the new home he desires, and yielding Phoenix the rotation piece its seeking in return for Crowder."

He notes that the Bucks are interested in Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder and that they have called teams about Allen (and that an Allen for Crowder swap would work salary-wise).

That being said, teams in the NBA talk all the time, so this doesn't guarantee that Allen will get moved.

Crowder has yet to play in a game with the Suns this season, as Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that they mutually agreed for him to sit out during training camp while they looked to trade him.

Charania on Sept. 25: "The Phoenix Suns and Jae Crowder have mutually agreed that the veteran forward will not participate in training camp as the sides work on a trade, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium ."

The Bucks are playing the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night in Texas, and Allen was ruled out for the game due to an illness.

In addition to the Bucks, the former Duke star has also played for the Utah Jazz and Memphis Grizzlies.

