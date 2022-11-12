ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MIX 107.9

Britney Spears Posted 8 Times In 2 Days

By Holly Haze
MIX 107.9
MIX 107.9
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qNmiq_0j8285Kz00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MV77A_0j8285Kz00

Source: MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images / Getty

The pop star, Britney Spears, can’t get enough of Instagram.  Britney Spears Posted 8 Times In 2 Days….eight. She recently shared she was embarrassed about posting too much on the platform.  She then went on to post eight times in two days.  In many of the videos, she’s wearing the same outfits.

Spears repeatedly leaves the social platform and returns days later. Many people have now started making videos OF Spears mocking her dancing videos.

During her conservatorship, fans were worried about her mental state due to her erratic postings. It seems they have gotten worse.

Does Britney post too much? What are your favorite type of Britney posts?

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Channel 8 (@britneyspears)

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Britney Spears Reveals She Sustained Irreversible Nerve Damage to Her Body: ‘When I Dance I Don’t Feel the Pain’

Back in 2019, Britney Spears was admitted into a mental health facility. In the years since, the singer has asserted in court documents that the stay, which took place amidst her 13-year conservatorship, was against her will and the determinant of her health. Now, as she approaches the one-year anniversary of the conservatorship termination, the singer has detailed the lasting nerve damage she says she sustained during her stay at the facility – which doubles as an unexpected explanation for her bubbly Instagram dance videos.
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears’ Son Jayden, 16, Is Taller Than Dad Kevin Federline On Pumpkin Patch Outing

Britney Spears‘ ex Kevin Federline and their 16-year-old son Jayden James enjoyed a rare public outing that involved fall festivities on Sunday, October 23. The father-son duo were pictured at a pumpkin patch in Woodland Hills, California, with Kevin’s wife Victoria Prince and their daughters Jordan, 11, and Peyton, 8. Jayden towered over his 44-year-old father at the pumpkin patch in THESE PHOTOS, which show the family loading pumpkins into the trunk of their car.
CALIFORNIA STATE
EW.com

Britney Spears shuts down a potential biopic: 'Dude I'm not dead'

Don't expect a Britney Spears biopic to sing and dance its way into cinemas anytime soon. The "...Baby One More Time" singer officially shut down any potential movie speculation — at least during her lifetime — as part of a lengthy Instagram caption on Tuesday. "I hear about...
musictimes.com

Britney Spears Apologizes To Alexa Nikolas Years After 'Embarrassing' Confrontation

Britney Spears sympathized and apologized to Alexa Nikolas after the latter revealed her experience working at the kid's channel, Nickelodeon; as well as her conflict with Spear's sister, Jamie Lynn-which led to the pop star to "yell" at her. "Although I have apologized to you personally just my 'instinct,' my...
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Putting A Pause On Sharing ‘Racy’ Content In A ‘Concerted Effort’ To Fix Things With Her Sons (Exclusive)

Britney Spears doesn’t have to take her clothes off to have a good time, oh no. After months of sharing naked photos and videos of herself on Instagram, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that Britney, 40, is finally turning over a new leaf in hopes of repairing the fractured relationship between her two sons with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, 44 — Jayden, 16, and Sean Preston, 17. “Britney is now making a concerted effort to repair the relationship with her sons. She has refrained from posting what her friends call ‘racy’ photos and videos on her Instagram for two weeks,” a source close to the “Hold Me Closer” singer said.
Newsweek

Britney Spears Welcomes Home Husband After Fan Concern Over Absence

Britney Spears has shared footage of her husband Sam Asghari at home again to calm down the fans worried about their marriage. Spears said she felt "embarrassed" about posting too much on Instagram in the past week, but her latest video shows Asghari back in the house. Her husband, 28, even commented on the clip to make fun of the rumors that suggested something was wrong.
MARYLAND STATE
Us Weekly

Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin’s Ups and Downs: A Timeline

A rocky road. Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin first confirmed their relationship in January 2020 at the height of the coronavirus pandemic — and it was messy through the end of the rapper's life. He died unexpectedly in November 2022, Us Weekly confirmed at the time. The late singer and model had many ups and […]
E! News

Lindsay Lohan Reflects on "Many" Memories With Ex Aaron Carter After His Death

Watch: Lindsay Lohan Reflects on Memories with Ex Aaron Carter. Lindsay Lohan is mourning the death of her ex-boyfriend, Aaron Carter. Two days after the "I Want Candy" singer died Nov. 5 at age 34, the Mean Girls actress broke her silence surrounding his untimely death, reflecting on the memories they shared when they dated in the early 2000s.
WREG

Aaron Carter’s life in photos

(KTLA) — Singer and actor Aaron Carter has died at age 34. He was found dead at his home in Southern California, according to several news outlets. The singer and teenage heartthrob burst onto the scene first as the younger brother of Backstreet Boys frontman Nick Carter, but the preteen carved out his own successful recording career in the late 1990s and early 2000s before substance abuse and mental health problems derailed a promising career.
HollywoodLife

Aaron Carter Said He ‘Finally Got It Right’ In Rehab In Final Unaired Interview Before Death: Watch

Aaron Carter recorded an interview with Kaila Methven for her show K’LA Afterdark before he tragically died on Nov. 5. Following his death, Kaila shared footage from the interview with Press Pass LA. Aaron appeared in good spirits during the sit down, where he opened up about returning to the music industry after a five year break. “I took a break since 2017,” Aaron explained. “I needed to go to rehab. I think I grew into the real, true, authentic version of myself. I went to rehab four times until I finally got it right.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
NME

Aaron Carter’s manager calls memoir and album release “heartless money grabs”

The manager of the late Aaron Carter has called the upcoming release of the singer’s unfinished memoir a “heartless money grab”. Carter’s representatives confirmed his passing on Saturday (November 5) shortly after it spread in reports that he was found dead in his Californian home. His house sitter reportedly found him unresponsive in his bath sometime after 11am, when police received a call from them.
musictimes.com

'Respect Aaron Carter': Late Singer's Managers Fuming Over Book, Album Releases

Aaron Carter's managers are enraged over the disrespectful releases following the singer's untimely death. Following Carter's passing, news about the release of the projects related to him, including the book "Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life" and the album "Blacklisted." The move, unfortunately, got on people's nerves,...
The Independent

Aaron Carter memoir release delayed amid criticism from Hilary Duff and singer’s family

The release date of Aaron Carter’s posthumous, unfinished memoir has reportedly been pushed back, following criticism from the late singer’s friends and family. Carter was found dead at his California home on 5 November 2022, aged 34.The book, titled Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life, was written by journalist Andy Symonds and scheduled to be released on 15 November by Ballast Books. Shortly after the release was announced, Hilary Duff criticised the move as a “heartless money grab”.The Lizzie McGuire star and Carter dated for nearly two years, beginning in 2001 before breaking up in 2003....
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Aaron Carter ‘died without a will’

Aaron Carter reportedly died without making a will, leaving questions about who will inherit his wealth.Carter, who was the brother of Backstreet Boys singer Nick, died aged 34 earlier this month.A spokesperson confirmed the news to The Independent, writing: “We are extremely saddened and shocked to confirm the passing of Aaron Carter today.Addressing his cause of death, the singer’s family said it was currently “being investigated”.“We ask that you give the family time and they will have more information when available. We cannot express the outpouring of love coming in.”When it comes to the late singer’s wealth, the matter...
CALIFORNIA STATE
MIX 107.9

MIX 107.9

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
255K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 107.9 Charlotte’s Best Mix!

 https://mix1079.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy