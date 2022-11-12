The pop star, Britney Spears, can’t get enough of Instagram. Britney Spears Posted 8 Times In 2 Days….eight. She recently shared she was embarrassed about posting too much on the platform. She then went on to post eight times in two days. In many of the videos, she’s wearing the same outfits.

Spears repeatedly leaves the social platform and returns days later. Many people have now started making videos OF Spears mocking her dancing videos.

During her conservatorship, fans were worried about her mental state due to her erratic postings. It seems they have gotten worse.

Does Britney post too much? What are your favorite type of Britney posts?

