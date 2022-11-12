ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

Merced mourns for 9-month-old killed in drive-by shooting

By Liv Johnson
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hTtkj_0j827zdN00

MERCED, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The makeshift memorial on 12th and Q Street in Merced went from a single teddy bear to a collection of toys on Thursday as people came to pay their respects to nine-month-old Darius King Grigsby, who police say was shot and killed on Wednesday while his mother and a friend walked him in a stroller.

“One of the adults that was with the baby was probably the intended target but we just don’t know that at this point. We’re still trying to piece it together,” said Joey Perez with the Merced Police Department.

Police say it was a drive-by shooting. A car pulled up and fired shots toward the mother, her male companion and her baby. Darius died at the scene.

“Yesterday, some of our officers had a difficult time dealing with the fact that they tried lifesaving efforts on this child that had just been shot…and to be there first hand to see it…it’s very traumatizing for everyone involved,” Perez said.

One woman who came to drop off a toy with her grandson says she’s lived in the neighborhood for 30 years and has watched the area change.

“Growing up, it was a safe neighborhood. Now, we’re having to bury nine-month-old babies,” she said.

Investigators say they have gathered surveillance video and they’re working on pinpointing a suspect vehicle. They are asking anyone who might have seen or heard anything to report it to authorities – which can be done anonymously.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

'Sibling Rivalry' Allegedly Motivated Calif. Woman To Kill Her Sister and 3-Week-Old Niece While They Slept

Police say 18-year-old Yanelly Solorio-Rivera and her newborn, Celine Solorio-Rivera, were shot to death while they slept Authorities in California said they believe "jealousy and sibling rivalry" motivated a woman to allegedly murder her sister and 3-week-old niece while they slept. During a press conference on Thursday, Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama announced the arrests of Yarelly Solorio-Rivera, 22, and her "validated gang member" boyfriend Martin Arroyo-Morales, 26, in connection to the alleged slayings of 18-year-old Yanelly Solorio-Rivera and her newborn, Celine Solorio-Rivera. Both suspects are charged with two...
FRESNO, CA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

49K+
Followers
22K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy