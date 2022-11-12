Wisconsin pharmacist’s mysterious murder on ‘Dateline’

(NBC News) — On Friday’s “Dateline,” when a pharmacist is found shot to death in his Wisconsin farmhouse, investigators embark on a 15-year hunt for his elusive killer.

Here is a preview of Andrea Canning’s report:

Dill Creek Farm belonged to 58-year-old Ken Juedes — a local pharmacist. Married to his second wife, Cindy. She was the woman who’d called 911 and was now holed up at her neighbor’s house.

Detective Sean McCarthy headed to the scene where he met up with his partner, Greg Bean.

GREG BEAN: And on the bed was the victim. He was laying unclothed– with– some major injuries to his chest.

ANDREA CANNING : Bullet wounds–

GREG BEAN: Bullet wounds.

ANDREA CANNING: To the chest.

Ken had been shot twice at close range. And there was something else that caught the detectives’ eye.

SEAN MCCARTHY: On the other side of the bed, there w– was a knife stickin’ through a pillow. It had a white note on it. And– on the note was written the word “bitch.”

ANDREA CANNING: Wow. That’s something you see in the movies.

SEAN MCCARTHY: It definitely got our attention. Like, we hadn’t seen that before.

ANDREA CANNING: That sounds like a revenge thing.

SEAN MCCARTHY: And then you wonder what’s goin’ on here and what was really meant to happen that night, right?

The detectives wondered whether the note was a message not for Ken — but for his wife.

