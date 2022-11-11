Tween, teen girls cause $350K in damage to Florida business, deputies say

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — Three girls ages 12 to 13 were arrested Thursday after they allegedly caused $350,000 in damage to a Florida business, authorities said.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, the three girls “created their own disaster” when they vandalized Imperial Foam & Insulation in Ormond Beach.

The sheriff’s office said the three slashed bags of raw polystyrene material, spray-painted graffiti and crashed forklifts into products, smashing them.

Pictures provided by authorities show the aftermath of the vandalism. Police also provided a picture of a phallus spray-painted on a wall, which WFLA has chosen to withhold.

(Courtesy of Volusia County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy of Volusia County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy of Volusia County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities noted that two of the girls even spray-painted their names onto foam blocks.

The girls were caught a short time later when an employee entered the warehouse, overheard the spraying, and saw the girls running from the building.

Each girl was charged with burglary of a business and criminal mischief, both enhanced felonies due to the state of emergency.

