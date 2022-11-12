ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Man arrested, charged in shooting, killing of neighbor’s dog in Fairfax County

By Brian Farrell
 5 days ago

UPDATE, Nov. 12, 12 p.m. — The Fairfax County Police Department said a man faces felony charges after he got into fight a with a neighbor, then shot and killed the neighbor’s 2-year-old Labrador and Beagle mix Friday.

Officers arrested Roman Vyacheslavov Gorelov, 33, of Centerville. The charges against Gorelov are Animal Cruelty and Reckless Discharge of a Firearm Within 1,000 Feet of a School.

Officers said they went to the 5100 block of Brittney Elyse Cir. for the shooting around 9:45 a.m. Friday. They found the owner of the dog next to the Lab mix. They found out that Gorelov and the owner exchanged words in the breezeway of the apartments where they live. The owner said Gorelov pulled out a gun and shot the dog. The owner picked up the 2-year-old Lab mix, and ran away from the breezeway. The owner said Gorelov followed them and shot the dog several more times.

Gorelov went back to his apartment. Police contacted him by phone, and Gorelov turned himself in.

The dog died at the veterinarian.

Officers took Gorelov to the adult detention center where he was being held without bond. Detectives found the gun used to shoot the dog inside his home.

