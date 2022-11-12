Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Not understanding Florida's U-turn and right-on-red laws can prove deadlyJoAnn RyanOrlando, FL
This Winter Park urban legend absolutely blew my mindEvie M.Winter Park, FL
The women of Orlando are in trouble. People are changing.Evie M.Orlando, FL
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsMiami, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Monday FHSAA football playoffs live: 4 Orlando area games tonight
First round play in the FHSAA state football playoffs continues tonight with four games involving Orlando area teams. Three of those region quarterfinals will be played in Seminole County. You can follow the games in this live report, which will be updated as games kick off and throughout the night. The matchups culminate a revamped schedule that saw 14 of the 15 area games originally slated ...
Venice High softball player Kenna Tippman to play in All-American Women's Baseball Classic
SARASOTA - Woe was the youth baseball player who looked out at Kenna Tippman on the mound and immediately began envisioning his home-run trot. That was his first strike. Often, there were two more. One such instance happened in a Little League game in Michigan with 9-year-old Kenna on the...
Bridgeport cheerleading team start fundraiser to get to national competition in Florida
A Bridgeport cheerleading team has created a fundraiser to help them compete in a national competition in Florida.
Vote for HS Athlete of the Week: Candidates include state golf champion, football and soccer
Hurricane Nicole may have canceled or postponed athletic contests across Marion County last week, but she didn't stop our student athletes from putting on great performances. Our five nominees for athlete of the week won state championships, had outstanding season debuts, and moved one step closer to bringing home another trophy to Marion County. We even have an athlete of the week first with a pair of 100+ yard rushers among the nominations.
Ann Arbor Skyline's Harper Murray named 2022 Michigan Miss Volleyball
There was a coaches’ voting process to complete over the weekend, but it sure seemed a forgone conclusion who would win the 2022 Miss Volleyball award, a joint effort between the Detroit Free Press and the Michigan Interscholastic Coaches Association. Ann Arbor Skyline star Harper Murray — the No. 1-ranked player in the country, headed to play college volleyball at perennial powerhouse Nebraska — is the 2022 recipient of the prestigious award. She received 325 voting points...
Previewing the Florida state volleyball finals
Don’t be surprised if the Venice Indians and Hagerty Huskies appear like mirror images on the court in Saturday’s FHSAA Class 7A State Volleyball final. Hagerty coach Juanita Hitt played for Venice coach Brian Wheatley in the late 1990s in club volleyball. Both will bring gritty, disciplined teams ...
PREP VOLLEYBALL: Pupil, teacher to face off in 7A state final
A little over 25 years ago, a 25-year-old Brian Wheatley coached Juanita Hitt in one of his first seasons as a club volleyball coach.
Lake Highland Prep football repeats as Florida state champion
LAKELAND, FLORIDA – The winning streak is now 21 games and counting for the Lake Highland Prep Highlanders, who marched to another state championship on Saturday night. Getting scoring from four players and a dominant defensive effort, the Highlanders rolled past Mount Dora Christian 44-8 in the ...
WCJB
Santa Fe repeats as Class 4A State Champions
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WCJB) - For the second straight year, Santa Fe High School is the winner of the Class 4A Volleyball State Championship. The Raiders (29-2) took down Academy of the Holy Names (22-5) in four sets to claim their second consecutive state title. Santa Fe defeated Academy of...
Naples Seacrest Country Day wins 2A volleyball state title, repeats as state champs
WINTER HAVEN, Fla.– At crunch time, Naples Seacrest Country Day simply delivered. Seacrest repeated as Class 2A volleyball state champions after defeating Boca Raton 3-0 on Saturday at the FHSAA state finals at Polk State College. Seacrest won the first two sets 25-21 and 25-13, but the finale was ...
