Orlando Sentinel

Monday FHSAA football playoffs live: 4 Orlando area games tonight

First round play in the FHSAA state football playoffs continues tonight with four games involving Orlando area teams. Three of those region quarterfinals will be played in Seminole County. You can follow the games in this live report, which will be updated as games kick off and throughout the night. The matchups culminate a revamped schedule that saw 14 of the 15 area games originally slated ...
Ocala Star Banner

Vote for HS Athlete of the Week: Candidates include state golf champion, football and soccer

Hurricane Nicole may have canceled or postponed athletic contests across Marion County last week, but she didn't stop our student athletes from putting on great performances. Our five nominees for athlete of the week won state championships, had outstanding season debuts, and moved one step closer to bringing home another trophy to Marion County. We even have an athlete of the week first with a pair of 100+ yard rushers among the nominations.
The Detroit Free Press

Ann Arbor Skyline's Harper Murray named 2022 Michigan Miss Volleyball

There was a coaches’ voting process to complete over the weekend, but it sure seemed a forgone conclusion who would win the 2022 Miss Volleyball award, a joint effort between the Detroit Free Press and the Michigan Interscholastic Coaches Association. Ann Arbor Skyline star Harper Murray — the No. 1-ranked player in the country, headed to play college volleyball at perennial powerhouse Nebraska — is the 2022 recipient of the prestigious award. She received 325 voting points...
Scorebook Live

Previewing the Florida state volleyball finals

Don’t be surprised if the Venice Indians and Hagerty Huskies appear like mirror images on the court in Saturday’s FHSAA Class 7A State Volleyball final. Hagerty coach Juanita Hitt played for Venice coach Brian Wheatley in the late 1990s in club volleyball. Both will bring gritty, disciplined teams ...
WCJB

Santa Fe repeats as Class 4A State Champions

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WCJB) - For the second straight year, Santa Fe High School is the winner of the Class 4A Volleyball State Championship. The Raiders (29-2) took down Academy of the Holy Names (22-5) in four sets to claim their second consecutive state title. Santa Fe defeated Academy of...
