Hurricane Nicole may have canceled or postponed athletic contests across Marion County last week, but she didn't stop our student athletes from putting on great performances. Our five nominees for athlete of the week won state championships, had outstanding season debuts, and moved one step closer to bringing home another trophy to Marion County. We even have an athlete of the week first with a pair of 100+ yard rushers among the nominations.

MARION COUNTY, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO