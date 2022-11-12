ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Israel Adesanya protests referee Marc Goddard's stoppage in TKO loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 281

NEW YORK – Israel Adesanya disagrees with the referee Marc Goddard’s stoppage in his title loss. Adesanya lost the UFC middleweight title to Alex Pereira in the main event of Saturday’s UFC 281. Adesanya (23-2 MMA, 12-2 UFC), who was up three rounds to one on all three judges’ scorecards, was stopped by Pereira (7-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC) with a standing TKO in the fifth round.
Ryan Spann reveals fight week illness ahead of 'bittersweet' knockout of Dominick Reyes at UFC 281

NEW YORK – The UFC light heavyweight division has a new contender ready to knock on the No. 1 contender’s door. Ryan Spann impressed on the prelims of UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden by knocking out former title challenger Dominick Reyes in the first round. It was a brutal finish that will shine on Spann’s highlight reel, but the moment was tainted by a weight miss by less than a pound, and other issues going on at home.
Dana White discusses Dominick Reyes’ future following brutal KO loss at UFC 281: “It’s almost like he hasn’t been the same since that Jon Jones fight”

UFC President, Dana White discussed Dominick Reyes’ future following his brutal KO loss at UFC 281. It was Dominick Reyes (12-4 MMA) vs Ryan Spann (21-7 MMA) in the light heavyweight event at Madison Square Garden in New York City this past Saturday, November 12th. It was Spann, 31, who flattened Reyes with a brutal first round knockout.
Israel Adesanya reacts following TKO loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 281: “Bring back Steve Mazzagatti”

Israel Adesanya is no longer the UFC Middleweight Champion and he’s reacted to his TKO loss. Adesanya fought Alex Pereira for a third time in the main event of UFC 281. “The Last Stylebender” suffered two losses to Pereira in kickboxing, one of which was via brutal knockout. This go-around, Adesanya looked on his way to a tough, but unanimous decision win. That’s when Pereira turned up the heat in the final round and scored the TKO finish.
UFC 281 Results: Dustin Poirier stops Michael Chandler (Video)

Tonight’s UFC 281 main card features a key lightweight bout between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler. Poirier (28-7 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since suffering a submission loss to Charles Oliveira in a fight for the promotions vacant lightweight title at UFC 269. Prior to that setback, ‘The Diamond’ was riding a three-fight winning streak, which included two TKO victories over Conor McGregor.
UFC 281: ESPN tech glitch ruined the Erin Blanchfield finish over Molly McCann (Photo)

Erin Blanchfield destroyed Molly McCann at UFC 281 but most of the fans missed it. Erin Blanchfield came into UFC 281 looking to derail the hype train of Molly McCann but neither fighter would be the vocal point of the conversation when it was all over. This is despite the fact that McCann is among the more popular stars in the game, and a lot of people weren’t sure who Erin Blanchfield was as a fighter, but after an utterly dominating performance over McCann, no one can deny Blanchfield now.
Dominick Reyes issues statement following brutal KO loss to Ryan Spann at UFC 281

Dominick Reyes has spoken out after suffering a scary knockout loss to Ryan Spann at UFC 281. Reyes and Spann collided inside Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 12. This one didn’t last as Spann landed a left jab that shut Reyes’ lights off in the opening frame. It is Reyes’ fourth loss in a row. He has now been knocked out or TKO’d in his last three outings.
UFC 281 Official Scorecard: Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira

Alex Pereira was behind on the scorecards when he stopped Israel Adesanya in the final round of the UFC 281 main event on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York City. All three judges, Eric Colon, Sal D’Amato, and Mike Bell, had Adesanya up three rounds to two heading into the final frame. Between rounds Pereira’s corner told him that he needed a knockout. He went out there and delivered.
Champion vs. champion fight set for February's UFC 284

For the first time since March 2021, the UFC will hold a champion vs. champion fight at February 11th's UFC 284. Announced on Saturday after weeks of rumors, new UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev will defend against UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. UFC 284 will take place in Perth, Australia.
