Read full article on original website
Related
Israel Adesanya protests referee Marc Goddard's stoppage in TKO loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 281
NEW YORK – Israel Adesanya disagrees with the referee Marc Goddard’s stoppage in his title loss. Adesanya lost the UFC middleweight title to Alex Pereira in the main event of Saturday’s UFC 281. Adesanya (23-2 MMA, 12-2 UFC), who was up three rounds to one on all three judges’ scorecards, was stopped by Pereira (7-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC) with a standing TKO in the fifth round.
UFC 281: Alex Pereira's 5th-round KO of Israel Adesanya stunned the MMA world
Alex Pereira is your new UFC middleweight champion, and it take a stunning turn of events to get him there. Facing reigning middleweight champ Israel Adesanya at UFC 281, Pereira was on track for a loss by unanimous decision. He was down 39-37 on all three judges' scorecards going into the fifth round, which didn't start how he would have wanted it.
Ryan Spann reveals fight week illness ahead of 'bittersweet' knockout of Dominick Reyes at UFC 281
NEW YORK – The UFC light heavyweight division has a new contender ready to knock on the No. 1 contender’s door. Ryan Spann impressed on the prelims of UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden by knocking out former title challenger Dominick Reyes in the first round. It was a brutal finish that will shine on Spann’s highlight reel, but the moment was tainted by a weight miss by less than a pound, and other issues going on at home.
Dana White discusses Dominick Reyes’ future following brutal KO loss at UFC 281: “It’s almost like he hasn’t been the same since that Jon Jones fight”
UFC President, Dana White discussed Dominick Reyes’ future following his brutal KO loss at UFC 281. It was Dominick Reyes (12-4 MMA) vs Ryan Spann (21-7 MMA) in the light heavyweight event at Madison Square Garden in New York City this past Saturday, November 12th. It was Spann, 31, who flattened Reyes with a brutal first round knockout.
Israel Adesanya reacts following TKO loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 281: “Bring back Steve Mazzagatti”
Israel Adesanya is no longer the UFC Middleweight Champion and he’s reacted to his TKO loss. Adesanya fought Alex Pereira for a third time in the main event of UFC 281. “The Last Stylebender” suffered two losses to Pereira in kickboxing, one of which was via brutal knockout. This go-around, Adesanya looked on his way to a tough, but unanimous decision win. That’s when Pereira turned up the heat in the final round and scored the TKO finish.
MMAmania.com
Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira kickboxing video: Watch one-punch knockout ahead of UFC 281 main event
Alex Pereira will look to become the first middleweight to defeat Israel Adesanya in mixed martial arts (MMA) and walk away with the undisputed 185-pound belt later tonight (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) at UFC 281 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. LIVE! Watch...
UFC 281 Results: Dustin Poirier stops Michael Chandler (Video)
Tonight’s UFC 281 main card features a key lightweight bout between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler. Poirier (28-7 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since suffering a submission loss to Charles Oliveira in a fight for the promotions vacant lightweight title at UFC 269. Prior to that setback, ‘The Diamond’ was riding a three-fight winning streak, which included two TKO victories over Conor McGregor.
UFC 281 Highlights: Zhang Weili vs. Carla Esparza
Highlights from the UFC 281 middleweight title Fight between Zhang Weili and Carla Esparza on Saturday, November 12th.
UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira live-streaming watch-along with MMA Junkie Radio
UFC 281 takes place Saturday with two title fights atop the card, and MMA Junkie Radio’s “Gorgeous” George and “Goze” will host a live streaming watch-along right here, which kicks off at 8 p.m. ET. The guys will be joined by Xtreme Couture head coach Eric Nicksick.
MMAmania.com
UFC 281 ‘Embedded’ video (Ep. 6): Is Alex Pereira the scariest fighter on the UFC roster?
The wait is over as world-class strikers Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira will collide for the undisputed UFC middleweight title later this evening (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) at UFC 281 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. LIVE! Watch UFC 281 PPV On ESPN+...
Israel Adesanya announces plans of returning to light heavyweight after UFC 281
Israel Adesanya has announced plans of returning to light heavyweight after UFC 281. UFC 281 features Israel Adesanya (23-1 MMA) vs Alex Pereira (6-1 MMA) in the middleweight main event tomorrow, Saturday, November 12th at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The title is on the line and Adesanya is confident he will retain the prize.
UFC 281: ESPN tech glitch ruined the Erin Blanchfield finish over Molly McCann (Photo)
Erin Blanchfield destroyed Molly McCann at UFC 281 but most of the fans missed it. Erin Blanchfield came into UFC 281 looking to derail the hype train of Molly McCann but neither fighter would be the vocal point of the conversation when it was all over. This is despite the fact that McCann is among the more popular stars in the game, and a lot of people weren’t sure who Erin Blanchfield was as a fighter, but after an utterly dominating performance over McCann, no one can deny Blanchfield now.
Dominick Reyes issues statement following brutal KO loss to Ryan Spann at UFC 281
Dominick Reyes has spoken out after suffering a scary knockout loss to Ryan Spann at UFC 281. Reyes and Spann collided inside Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 12. This one didn’t last as Spann landed a left jab that shut Reyes’ lights off in the opening frame. It is Reyes’ fourth loss in a row. He has now been knocked out or TKO’d in his last three outings.
MMAWeekly.com
UFC 281 Official Scorecard: Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira
Alex Pereira was behind on the scorecards when he stopped Israel Adesanya in the final round of the UFC 281 main event on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York City. All three judges, Eric Colon, Sal D’Amato, and Mike Bell, had Adesanya up three rounds to two heading into the final frame. Between rounds Pereira’s corner told him that he needed a knockout. He went out there and delivered.
MMAmania.com
UFC 281’s Molly McCann reveals Conor McGregor’s ‘poetic’ advice about becoming famous
Molly McCann’s newfound popularity among mixed martial arts (MMA) fans has led her to seek advice from none other than Conor McGregor. As the biggest star in MMA history, “Notorious” has a unique view on the sport and how to handle the pressures of being famous. LIVE!...
MMA Fighting
UFC 281 video: Carlos Ulberg lands left hand counter to knock out Nicolae Negumereanu
Carlos Ulberg is for real. The New Zealander opened UFC 281 with a stunning first-round knockout of Nicolae Negumereanu (13-2), clipping him behind the ear with a left hand to send Negumereanu crashing to the mat. Ulberg (6-1) followed up with two more hard punches to force the stoppage. Watch...
Yardbarker
Champion vs. champion fight set for February's UFC 284
For the first time since March 2021, the UFC will hold a champion vs. champion fight at February 11th's UFC 284. Announced on Saturday after weeks of rumors, new UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev will defend against UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. UFC 284 will take place in Perth, Australia.
Centre Daily
Miami Heat Terminate Relationship With FTX Arena
The Miami Heat and Miami-Dade County have terminated their relationship with FTX and will be searching for a new name for the downtown arena. The Heat decided to go in a different direction once the crypto exchange company starting having problems and eventually collapsed. Here's the joint statement the Heat...
Comments / 0