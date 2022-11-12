Offense catches fire in Xavier's rout of Montana

It's hard to win against the make-shots offense, a lesson Montana learned on Friday night at the Cintas Center.

For the first nine minutes, Xavier didn't miss a shot, starting the game 10-for-10 from the field, and while the Musketeers eventually missed, the offense never really let up and it resulted in a dominant 86-64 win over Montana to start the season 2-0.

"The tone was set from the very beginning that we were going to have a bunch of guys tonight that were really committed to playing hard," head coach Sean Miller said after the game.

Xavier spread the offense around like a sweet jam over a lightly toasted bagel.

Xavier shot 64% from the field, 57% from 3-point range and 74% from the foul line. On top of that, Xavier dished out 23 assists against only nine turnovers.

"I thought we had unselfishness, guys looking for each other in really great balance," Miller said.

The Musketeers had four players score in double figures, led by Zach Freemantle's 18 on 8-of-11 shooting.

Jack Nunge added 15 points. KyKy Tandy had 14 and went 4-of-5 from beyond the arc. Colby Jones had 12 points and five assists. Souley Boum, Adam Kunkel and Desmond Claude each had seven points.

Yet for as good as the offense operated, it was an incomplete performance defensively.

"I was disappointed with our defense, especially the last 10 minutes of the first half," said Miller. "We really tried to address that at halftime and encouraged our guys to come out the first eight minutes of the second half and buckle down."

Miller said his team over-helped on defense in the first half and gave up a lot of unnecessary 3-pointers.

"We weren't responsible. We just weren't smart," said Miller. "And they were able to stay in the game because of our defensive lapses."

The second half was a different story. Xavier corrected its issues and held Montana to 27 points down the stretch.

"If you look at Montana in the second half, nine field goals, 39% and I thought we had a lot to do with that," said Miller, who explained that his team stopped overhelping on defense and really tightened up on Montana's underneath out of bounds plays, which led to several of Xavier's 19 points off turnovers.

Offensively, one of the big reasons why it worked so well on Friday was confidence.

"I do think we have the makings of a good offensive team," said Miller. "One thing you felt early, guys are more confident shooting the 3-point shot. Like KyKy came out of the gates and really set the tone. In our season opener, he was just kind of out there playing good defense but wasn't really looking for his shot.

"We encouraged him to be more aggressive. KyKy was 4-for-5 from the 3-point line and I think everybody in here knows that's one of the things he can really do."

Xavier's back in action on Tuesday night against Fairfield before a big looming matchup next Friday against Indiana.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Offense catches fire in Xavier's rout of Montana