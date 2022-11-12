Read full article on original website
Related
fox35orlando.com
2 people electrocuted by fallen power line during Hurricane Nicole were brother and sister, deputies say
A man and woman killed during Hurricane Nicole after both apparently came into contact with a fallen power line last week were brother and sister, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. OCSO identified them as Kahlil Malik Sapp, 23, and Kianna Shaundadrea Sapp, also 23. Both share the same...
fox35orlando.com
3-year-old child reported missing from Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida Missing Child alert has been issued for a 3-year-old who lives in Seminole County, Sunday afternoon. Axel Caballero was last seen in the area of the 1380 block of Ponce De Leon Boulevard in Winter Springs and was wearing a green shirt and a diaper.
WESH
67-year-old Volusia County man found dead in lake
DELTONA, Fla. — A Deltona man has been found dead after taking his boat out Saturday afternoon. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, 67-year-old Richard Barker was found floating face-down in Theresa Lake early Sunday, Nov 13. Neighbors had spotted his body in the water. Officials say no...
15-year-old boy in Volusia County arrested for online threats
PORT ORANGE, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 15-year-old boy for making online threats in Port Orange. Jacob Long, 15, was accused of writing messages online, threatening to become the next mass shooter. He stated, “One day my name and face will be all...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man found dead in lake after taking boat out for ride, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man was found dead and floating in a Theresa Lake Sunday, hours after taking his pontoon boat out for a ride Saturday afternoon, according to deputies. The Volusia Sheriff's Office identified the man as Richard Barker, 67, of Deltona. Authorities said neighbors spotted his...
News4Jax.com
Flagler County drone footage shows beachfront homes surrounded by sand following Nicole
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Newly released drone footage shows how Nicole impacted north Flagler County near the Hammock area along the shore. The Flagler County Emergency Management shared the video — captured Friday — on Facebook. The video shows how Nicole’s strong winds and flooding pushed a...
Bay News 9
'We feel fortunate': Daytona Beach Boardwalk business describes the aftermath of Nicole
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — As cleanup efforts continue in Volusia County, Daytona Beach businesses are feeling the impacts of the two storms that made landfall within weeks of each other. What You Need To Know. Tropical systems and damage have made a lack of visitors evident along the Daytona...
WESH
Volusia County suffers $481 million of damage from Nicole, officials say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County's initial assessment of property damage from the devastating storm is in. The numbers outpace the damage done from Hurricane Ian. Officials are also warning residents to stay away from the damaged buildings. In Wilbur by the Sea, homes suffered some of the most...
fox35orlando.com
5 deaths reported in Florida due to Hurricane Nicole
Five people have died as a result of Tropical Storm Nicole according to the Florida Medical Examiner's Commission (MEC). Tropical Storm Nicole ripped through Florida collapsing sea walls, destroying sand dunes and homes, and leaving many people on the eastern coastline with no choice but to evacuate. Two of the...
fox35orlando.com
Missing 3-year-old from Seminole County dies, sheriff's office says
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A missing 3-year-old from Seminole County died Sunday afternoon after he was found in a nearby retention pond, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said. Axel Caballero was located by the Seminole County Sheriff's Office dive team in the pond. He was last seen in the area...
Volusia man accused of attacking his mother while high on drugs, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man is facing charges after Volusia County deputies said he attacked his mother while high on drugs. Deputies said Dillon Hart had a bad reaction to heroin and hit his mother with a box fan on North Halifax Avenue in Ormond Beach on Saturday morning.
Bay News 9
Some Daytona Beach Shores buildings deemed safe, while many are still being evaluated after Nicole
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Some Daytona Beach Shores structures have been deemed safe for residents to re-enter after Hurricane Nicole, while many buildings are still being evaluated. What You Need To Know. Damage left behind by Hurricane Nicole is still being evaluated in Volusia County. Some Daytona Beach...
fox35orlando.com
Parts of Florida's A1A destroyed by Hurricane Nicole
Business owners along State Road A1A in Flagler County say it's been a one-two punch following back-to-back storms Ian and Nicole. Large portions of the man beachside road have collapsed, but county officials are working closely with the Florida Department of Transportation to reopen the crucial transportation artery.
WESH
DeSantis stops in Volusia County to survey damage
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Newly reelected Gov. Ron DeSantis toured some of the damage Friday in Volusia County. He wanted to meet with residents and get a better understanding of the destruction. DeSantis went to Wilbur-By-The-Sea. He also toured the property near the seven-story Pirate's Cove condos in Daytona...
fox35orlando.com
Florida mom fights for life after crushed under truck and tree during Nicole: 'A freak accident'
ORANGE CITY, Fla. - A Florida woman is fighting for her life in the hospital after she was pinned under a tree and truck during Hurricane Nicole. As Hurricane Nicole brought strong winds to Volusia County last Thursday, an Orange City woman, Julie Tindel, ran out to her car to get medication when a tree was knocked down, and she got crushed under the truck and tree.
click orlando
3 girls cause more than $350K in damage to Volusia business, sheriff’s office says
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – Three girls caused more than $350,000 in damage to a business Thursday, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. The girls, ranging from age 12 to 13, vandalized Imperial Foam & Insulation in Ormond Beach, which was still under a state of emergency due to Tropical Storm Nicole, deputies said.
WESH
1 person injured in Seminole County shooting, police say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting in Sanford on Saturday is under investigation. Around 11:30 p.m., the shooting occurred on Historic Goldsboro Boulevard. Sanford police said it appears multiple rounds were fired from a vehicle that drove by. There was one person inside of the vehicle that was struck....
fox35orlando.com
Retired Florida firefighter, 56, back on the job after 29 years of service
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Dante Farina retired from the Orlando Fire Department in 2019 after 29 years of service. Now, he is back at new recruit training with the Seminole County Fire Department. His spark rekindled after Farina was asked a simple question by a firefighter at another department. "He...
fox35orlando.com
Florida coastal residents desperate after Hurricane Nicole: 'Possibility of losing this house is real'
PONCE INLET, Fla. - People in Volusia County, Florida are worried their homes could collapse and are desperate for help. Cloe Krevich and her mom Melanie Marshall are worried their home could collapse into the sand, as their back deck already has. There is devastation to homes along the coast....
fox35orlando.com
Teenager dies after drowning in Seminole County
CASSELBERRY, Fla. - A teenager drowned in Seminole County Saturday afternoon, according to the Casselberry Police Department. Around 4:15 p.m., police said they responded to the 1000 block of Crystal Bowl Circle in reference to a drowning incident. Three members of the Seminole County Fire Department went into the water...
Comments / 2