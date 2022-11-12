ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
fox35orlando.com

3-year-old child reported missing from Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida Missing Child alert has been issued for a 3-year-old who lives in Seminole County, Sunday afternoon. Axel Caballero was last seen in the area of the 1380 block of Ponce De Leon Boulevard in Winter Springs and was wearing a green shirt and a diaper.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
WESH

67-year-old Volusia County man found dead in lake

DELTONA, Fla. — A Deltona man has been found dead after taking his boat out Saturday afternoon. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, 67-year-old Richard Barker was found floating face-down in Theresa Lake early Sunday, Nov 13. Neighbors had spotted his body in the water. Officials say no...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida man found dead in lake after taking boat out for ride, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man was found dead and floating in a Theresa Lake Sunday, hours after taking his pontoon boat out for a ride Saturday afternoon, according to deputies. The Volusia Sheriff's Office identified the man as Richard Barker, 67, of Deltona. Authorities said neighbors spotted his...
DELTONA, FL
fox35orlando.com

5 deaths reported in Florida due to Hurricane Nicole

Five people have died as a result of Tropical Storm Nicole according to the Florida Medical Examiner's Commission (MEC). Tropical Storm Nicole ripped through Florida collapsing sea walls, destroying sand dunes and homes, and leaving many people on the eastern coastline with no choice but to evacuate. Two of the...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Missing 3-year-old from Seminole County dies, sheriff's office says

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A missing 3-year-old from Seminole County died Sunday afternoon after he was found in a nearby retention pond, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said. Axel Caballero was located by the Seminole County Sheriff's Office dive team in the pond. He was last seen in the area...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Parts of Florida's A1A destroyed by Hurricane Nicole

Business owners along State Road A1A in Flagler County say it's been a one-two punch following back-to-back storms Ian and Nicole. Large portions of the man beachside road have collapsed, but county officials are working closely with the Florida Department of Transportation to reopen the crucial transportation artery.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WESH

DeSantis stops in Volusia County to survey damage

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Newly reelected Gov. Ron DeSantis toured some of the damage Friday in Volusia County. He wanted to meet with residents and get a better understanding of the destruction. DeSantis went to Wilbur-By-The-Sea. He also toured the property near the seven-story Pirate's Cove condos in Daytona...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida mom fights for life after crushed under truck and tree during Nicole: 'A freak accident'

ORANGE CITY, Fla. - A Florida woman is fighting for her life in the hospital after she was pinned under a tree and truck during Hurricane Nicole. As Hurricane Nicole brought strong winds to Volusia County last Thursday, an Orange City woman, Julie Tindel, ran out to her car to get medication when a tree was knocked down, and she got crushed under the truck and tree.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

1 person injured in Seminole County shooting, police say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting in Sanford on Saturday is under investigation. Around 11:30 p.m., the shooting occurred on Historic Goldsboro Boulevard. Sanford police said it appears multiple rounds were fired from a vehicle that drove by. There was one person inside of the vehicle that was struck....
SANFORD, FL
fox35orlando.com

Teenager dies after drowning in Seminole County

CASSELBERRY, Fla. - A teenager drowned in Seminole County Saturday afternoon, according to the Casselberry Police Department. Around 4:15 p.m., police said they responded to the 1000 block of Crystal Bowl Circle in reference to a drowning incident. Three members of the Seminole County Fire Department went into the water...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy