Saline County Booking Activity, Nov. 14
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Crowder, Simon Avery; 24; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Criminal Damage to Property; Value...
Update: Large fire that burned 30+ acres in Harvey County is now under control
Fire units from around the state are currently heading to assist Harvey County in a fire that is burning over 30 acres.
Salina police participating in Kansas Thanksgiving Safe Arrival
During the upcoming Thanksgiving season, the Salina Police Department is asking vehicle occupants to make sure they are buckled up. Beginning Saturday, and through Nov. 27, the Salina Police Department will join other law enforcement agencies across the state, including the Kansas Highway Patrol, in the Kansas Thanksgiving Safe Arrival traffic enforcement campaign, according to information released this morning by the department.
Winter weather advisories issued for some counties in area
Winter weather advisories have been issued for counties in our area. The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a winter weather advisory in effect from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday for the following counties in our area. Ellsworth County. Lincoln County. Snow is expected, with total accumulations of...
Appointments, proclamation, scooters on Salina City Commission agenda
Scooters, a proclamation, an alerting system, and proposed citizen appointments are among the items on the Salina City Commission agenda for Monday. Study sessions and city commission meetings will take place in–person in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 West Ash Street, and via Zoom until further notice. Meetings also can be viewed at the City of Salina YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/cityofSalinaKansas.
Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Nov. 5-11
Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: BRACKETT, JORDAN PAUL; 35; Enterprise. CHARGES REQUESTED: Vehicular homicide. NAME: SHEPHERD, MICHAEL...
Kan. woman lost $3K from suspect posing as bank employee
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged scam in Riley County. Just after 11a.m. November 10, officers filed a report for unlawful computer acts and theft, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 29-year-old woman reported she was scammed by an unknown suspect posing...
Friends of Salina Public Library collecting books, other items
Have some books you would like to get rid of? The Friends of the Salina Public Library can help. The Friends' Drive Up, Drop Off Book Donation Day is set for 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday at the library, 301 W. Elm Street. Persons donating are asked to drive up to...
2 killed in head-on collision in Geary County
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two people, including a 34-year-old Manhattan man, were killed in a head-on collision Saturday afternoon in Geary County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, at 3:00 p.m. on November 12, a Ford F-150 pickup truck was driving west in the eastbound passing lane on I-70, about nine miles southeast of Manhattan. A Honda Civic was travelling east in the eastbound passing lane when both vehicles collided head-on.
Smoky View 4-H Club holds club officer training
On Oct. 16, the Smoky View 4-H Club held its October club meeting at the Salemsborg Fellowship Center to install officers for the new 4-H year. During the meeting, 4-H parents took the place of their 4-Hers to show members what to do in their officer position. This meant parents gave the reports for offices that their children have been elected to.
Theatre Salina: Future building expansions, Center for Theatre Arts, and more
Performances at Theatre Salina are drawing more people from outside Saline County than ever before. The organization is also in early concept development stages for building a new stage shop at their campus on E. Iron Avenue in Salina. That's the word from Theatre Salina Executive Director Michael Spicer during an exclusive interview with Salina Post earlier this month.
A Day In The Life: UV&S
Welcome to Hutch Post’s feature series "A Day in the Life." We've gone behind the scenes to see what "a day in the life" is like for some of Reno County's busiest shops, factories and businesses. We'll show the inner workings of facilities you may pass every day, to finally see what goes on inside. From boilers to donuts, join us as we learn how things are designed and produced right here in Reno County with "A Day in the Life." This series will be posted every other Sunday morning.
Two Kansans booked in Jackson Co. on alleged meth charges
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A deputy with the Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Monday, November 7, when methamphetamine was found in the vehicle. Jackson Co. Sheriff Tim Morse reported that at 8:00 a.m. Monday a deputy pulled over a Chevy Malibu west of Mayetta.
Police: Pregnant Kansas woman shot, unborn baby has died
RENO COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting where a pregnant woman lost the baby and have made an arrest. Just after 2:20 a.m. Nov. 4, police were sent to a residence in the 500 block of East Avenue B in reference to an accidental shooting, according to to Hutchinson Police Lt. Dustin Loepp.
One Person is in Custody Following a Home Invasion North of McPherson
MCPHERSON, Kan. – One person is in custody following a home invasion north of McPherson Wednesday morning. According to the McPherson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies along with McPherson Police were called around 10:30 AM to the area of 14th and Pawnee Road, where an armed male subject had entered an occupied home. The subject took food and stole a pickup, which was found a short time later several miles away.
Teen girl injured in rollover near Brookville
BROOKVILLE - A 16-year-old rural Saline County girl suffered injuries when a pickup she was driving rolled near Brookville Wednesday morning. The Saline County Sheriff's Office didn't find out about the wreck until the Ell-Saline School Resource officer reported hearing of it, Saline County Sheriff's Deputy Jesse McOwen said Thursday morning. That report was made at approximately 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Unofficial Saline County election results: All precincts reporting
This page will be updated as election results are updated by the Saline County Clerk's Office. The polls closed at 7 p.m. Following are the unofficial election results with all 73 precincts reporting. According to information from the Saline County Clerk's Office, 15,721 ballots were cast in Saline County for...
Area Bikers to Deliver Toys
Hundreds of bikers with big hearts will be on a mission roaring across the area beginning this weekend delivering toys. Motorcycle toy runs are scheduled in Abilene, and Salina. The 25th Annual Abilene Motorcycle Toy Run is this coming Sunday, November 13th. Riders will depart from the Lumber House True...
