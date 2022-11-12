Read full article on original website
Related
fox35orlando.com
How much damage did Hurricane Nicole create in Florida? Estimates already above $500 million
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. - The damage and destruction from Hurricane Nicole – from collapsed homes and high-rise buildings to flooded streets – is already estimated to be in the hundreds of millions of dollars – and will likely continue to rise. Hurricane Nicole made landfall around...
fox35orlando.com
Retired firefighter, 56, back on the job in Seminole County after decades of service
Dante Farina retired from the Orlando Fire Department in 2019 after 29 years of service. Now, at 56, he is back at new recruit training with the Seminole County Fire Department.
fox35orlando.com
Daytona Beach Shores condo building evacuated due to Nicole now safe for residents to return, officials say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A condo building that was evacuated last week due to Tropical Storm Nicole has been deemed safe and residents can now return home, officials announced in a news release Sunday. The city's chief building official received the reports from the structural engineer of the Towers Grande...
fox35orlando.com
2 people electrocuted by fallen power line during Hurricane Nicole were brother and sister, deputies say
A man and woman killed during Hurricane Nicole after both apparently came into contact with a fallen power line last week were brother and sister, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. OCSO identified them as Kahlil Malik Sapp, 23, and Kianna Shaundadrea Sapp, also 23. Both share the same...
fox35orlando.com
Warning for Volusia residents after Nicole: 'Stay away from the beach!'
ORLANDO, Fla. - Volusia County officials are warning those who are curious about the damage left behind by Hurricane Nicole: Stay away from the beach!. "While people may be anxious to visit the beach to take pictures of the devastation left behind by Hurricane Nicole, this is not the time or place," officials said. "Going anywhere near the beach could place your life in jeopardy. Right now, the ocean is plagued with debris and contaminants that can cause serious harm."
fox35orlando.com
Florida mom fights for life after crushed under truck and tree during Nicole: 'A freak accident'
ORANGE CITY, Fla. - A Florida woman is fighting for her life in the hospital after she was pinned under a tree and truck during Hurricane Nicole. As Hurricane Nicole brought strong winds to Volusia County last Thursday, an Orange City woman, Julie Tindel, ran out to her car to get medication when a tree was knocked down, and she got crushed under the truck and tree.
fox35orlando.com
5 deaths reported in Florida due to Hurricane Nicole
Five people have died as a result of Tropical Storm Nicole according to the Florida Medical Examiner's Commission (MEC). Tropical Storm Nicole ripped through Florida collapsing sea walls, destroying sand dunes and homes, and leaving many people on the eastern coastline with no choice but to evacuate. Two of the...
fox35orlando.com
Florida beachside homes nearly buried in feet of sand after Hurricane Nicole
Florida beachside homes nearly buried in feet of sand after Hurricane Nicole. In addition to collapsed buildings, eroded beaches, downed trees, and flooded roadways, the power of Hurricane Nicole also pushed up several feet of sand onto the coast, covering some streets and homes in massive amounts of sand. In...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man found dead in lake after taking boat out for ride, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man was found dead and floating in a Theresa Lake Sunday, hours after taking his pontoon boat out for a ride Saturday afternoon, according to deputies. The Volusia Sheriff's Office identified the man as Richard Barker, 67, of Deltona. Authorities said neighbors spotted his...
fox35orlando.com
3-year-old child reported missing from Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida Missing Child alert has been issued for a 3-year-old who lives in Seminole County, Sunday afternoon. Axel Caballero was last seen in the area of the 1380 block of Ponce De Leon Boulevard in Winter Springs and was wearing a green shirt and a diaper.
fox35orlando.com
Hotels, condos damaged by Hurricane Nicole will have to hire own structural engineers
Hotels, condos damaged by Hurricane Nicole will have to hire own structural engineers. As many in Volusia County wonder about the future of their homes and business following the destruction left behind by Hurricane Nicole, officials said it will be up to a collaboration of structural engineers and government agencies to determine how, when, and where to rebuild.
fox35orlando.com
Parts of Florida's A1A destroyed by Hurricane Nicole, leaving businesses reeling
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. - Business owners along Florida's State Road A1A say it's been a one-two punch, again losing access to Flagler Beach's main artery. "We just went through a hurricane, and it seemed much bigger, more impactful. But Hurricane Nicole really did screw us up. A1A's devastated again, large chunks of the road missing. Right here in front of Oceanside we almost lost a large chunk," said John Lulgjuraj, owner of the Oceanside Bar & Grill.
fox35orlando.com
Teenager dies after drowning in Seminole County
CASSELBERRY, Fla. - A teenager drowned in Seminole County Saturday afternoon, according to the Casselberry Police Department. Around 4:15 p.m., police said they responded to the 1000 block of Crystal Bowl Circle in reference to a drowning incident. Three members of the Seminole County Fire Department went into the water...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Weather Forecast: Front rolls through Central Florida, bringing chance for showers, storms
Today's high: 77 degrees | Tonight's low: 62 degrees | Rain: 30%. Main weather concerns: A front is moving across Central Florida this afternoon. Temperatures will steadily drop into the 60s. Ahead of the front are strong thunderstorms. Storms will continue to push off the coast of Volusia and Brevard counties until sunset. Expect wind gusts up to 40 mph, lightning, and small hail with the stronger storms.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando weather: Front to bring cooler air to Central Florida this week
Today's high: 78 degrees | Tonight's low: 65 degrees | Rain: 20% along the coastal counties. Main weather concerns: Expect a day featuring a mix of sun and clouds. Highs hit in the 70s all across the viewing area. Dry inland, coastal areas feature a 20% chance of a few isolated showers. Winds today will brew up from the Northeast at 5-10mph.
fox35orlando.com
Orange County Mayor Demings speaks on annual holiday toy drive
Mayor Demings explains how you can help spread holiday cheer to local families this year. The 2022 Orange County Mayor’s Toy Drive kicks off Nov. 14 and will run through Dec. 12.
fox35orlando.com
Orange County Mayor's Toy Drive 2022: How to donate, where to donate
Orange County Mayor's Toy Drive: How to spread holiday cheer this year to local children. The holidays are right around the corner and FOX 35's Care Force has once again teamed up with the Orange County Mayor's Toy Drive to help Central Florida families – and children – make their holiday season a bit brighter, merrier, and less stressful.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man rescued from sinking sailboat as he attempted to ride out Hurricane Nicole
COCOA, Fla. - Robert Shufelt was caught in the middle of the Indian River, trapped on a sinking sailboat during Hurricane Nicole, after choosing to ride out the storm on a boat that he has called home for the past 14 years. "Three anchors down, and they broke loose, that...
fox35orlando.com
Missing Florida teen found dead at cemetery in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A teenager who was reported missing last week was found shot to death at a cemetery in Marion County, the sheriff's office announced Monday. On Wednesday, Nov. 9, deputies received a 911 call shortly before 8 a.m. saying Kenneth Carr Jr. 16, had been found dead at the Campground Cemetery on NW 130th Street in Reddick. Family members reported Carr missing the day prior to his body being found, the sheriff's office said.
fox35orlando.com
63 buildings in Volusia county deemed unsafe, evacuated after Nicole
Surveying Hurricane Nicole aftermath with Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood. Several cities in Volusia County including Daytona Beach Shores, New Smyrna Beach, and Ponce Inlet have assessed over $481 million in damages after Hurricane Nicole — surpassing Ian's damage of $377 million. On Thursday, photos and videos showed startling footage...
Comments / 0