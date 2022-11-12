ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wapakoneta, OH

Fort Loramie outclasses Minster

Playing with a winning hand, Fort Loramie trumped Minster 35-19 on November 12 in Ohio football action. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Fort Loramie and Minster settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
MINSTER, OH
Cincinnati Wyoming takes down Clarksville Clinton-Massie

Cincinnati Wyoming swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Clarksville Clinton-Massie 40-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 12. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Cincinnati Wyoming and Clarksville Clinton-Massie settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
CINCINNATI, OH
Harrod Allen East gives New Madison Tri-Village the business

It would have taken a herculean effort for New Madison Tri-Village to claim this one, and Harrod Allen East wouldn't allow that in a 37-7 decision in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 12. In recent action on November 4, New Madison Tri-Village faced off against Cincinnati Country...
NEW MADISON, OH
Cincinnati Ursuline responds to adversity to stop Rocky River Magnificat

It didn't look good early, but Cincinnati Ursuline wasn't painting a portrait, just a victory, which it earned with this 3-1 decision over Rocky River Magnificat on Saturday during this Ohio girls high school volleyball game. Recently on November 5, Cincinnati Ursuline squared off with Cincinnati St Ursula in a...
CINCINNATI, OH
Mentor Lake Catholic deals goose eggs to Coldwater in fine defensive showing

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Mentor Lake Catholic followed in snuffing Coldwater's offense 3-0 at Mentor Lake Catholic High on November 12 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. In recent action on November 5, Mentor Lake Catholic faced off against Independence and Coldwater took on Sherwood Fairview...
COLDWATER, OH
Germantown Valley View dims lights on Cincinnati Madeira

Germantown Valley View's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Cincinnati Madeira during a 38-7 blowout in an Ohio high school football matchup. Germantown Valley View opened with a 14-0 advantage over Cincinnati Madeira through the first quarter.
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Waynesville’s perfect season ends in state finals

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Waynesville girls soccer team had its impressive season come to a heartbreaking end in Friday’s Div. 2 state championship where the Spartans fell 1-0 to Copley, marking their only loss of the year to finish 21-1. In their first year up in Div. 2, the defending Division 3 state champ […]
WAYNESVILLE, OH
New Bremen grinds out close victory over Ansonia

New Bremen walked the high-wire before edging Ansonia 26-22 in an Ohio high school football matchup. The start wasn't the problem for Ansonia, as it began with an 8-7 edge over New Bremen through the end of the first quarter.
NEW BREMEN, OH
High School Football PRO

Ottawa, November 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Lima Central Catholic School football team will have a game with McComb High School on November 12, 2022, 16:00:00.
LIMA, OH

