Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
richlandsource.com
Fort Loramie outclasses Minster
Playing with a winning hand, Fort Loramie trumped Minster 35-19 on November 12 in Ohio football action. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Fort Loramie and Minster settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
Locations set for Greater Cincinnati teams in OHSAA football regional finals
The neutral locations are set for the Divisions I-IV regional finals involving seven Greater Cincinnati teams Nov. 18-19.
richlandsource.com
Cincinnati Wyoming takes down Clarksville Clinton-Massie
Cincinnati Wyoming swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Clarksville Clinton-Massie 40-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 12. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Cincinnati Wyoming and Clarksville Clinton-Massie settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
richlandsource.com
Harrod Allen East gives New Madison Tri-Village the business
It would have taken a herculean effort for New Madison Tri-Village to claim this one, and Harrod Allen East wouldn't allow that in a 37-7 decision in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 12. In recent action on November 4, New Madison Tri-Village faced off against Cincinnati Country...
richlandsource.com
Maria Stein Marion Local sets early tone, plays it to the finish in drumming Versailles
Speedy Gonzales wasn't as quick to start as Maria Stein Marion Local, which shifted into high gear in a hurry to take control of Versailles 35-3 on November 12 in Ohio football. Maria Stein Marion Local darted in front of Versailles 14-3 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Off and running: Van Wert could not be caught in racing past Millersburg West Holmes
Millersburg West Holmes couldn't climb out of an early hole in fallling 40-35 to Van Wert for an Ohio high school football victory on November 12. Van Wert opened with a 14-0 advantage over Millersburg West Holmes through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Cincinnati Ursuline responds to adversity to stop Rocky River Magnificat
It didn't look good early, but Cincinnati Ursuline wasn't painting a portrait, just a victory, which it earned with this 3-1 decision over Rocky River Magnificat on Saturday during this Ohio girls high school volleyball game. Recently on November 5, Cincinnati Ursuline squared off with Cincinnati St Ursula in a...
richlandsource.com
Off and running: Cincinnati Anderson's quick trick is no treat for Trenton Edgewood
Fast and furious, Cincinnati Anderson took charge from the start to knock back Trenton Edgewood and eventually earn a 55-35 decision at Trenton Edgewood High on November 11 in Ohio football action. Cincinnati Anderson darted in front of Trenton Edgewood 13-0 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Cincinnati Country Day stonewalls Ottawa-Glandorf
A stalwart defense refused to yield as Cincinnati Country Day shutout Ottawa-Glandorf 1-0 during this Ohio girls high school soccer game. Neither squad could muster goals in the first half.
Marion Local football keeps rolling with 35-3 win over Versailles in regional semifinal
The Flyers scored the last 35 points of the game
richlandsource.com
Mentor Lake Catholic deals goose eggs to Coldwater in fine defensive showing
No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Mentor Lake Catholic followed in snuffing Coldwater's offense 3-0 at Mentor Lake Catholic High on November 12 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. In recent action on November 5, Mentor Lake Catholic faced off against Independence and Coldwater took on Sherwood Fairview...
richlandsource.com
Germantown Valley View dims lights on Cincinnati Madeira
Germantown Valley View's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Cincinnati Madeira during a 38-7 blowout in an Ohio high school football matchup. Germantown Valley View opened with a 14-0 advantage over Cincinnati Madeira through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
West Chester Lakota West sprints past Cincinnati Elder
It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but West Chester Lakota West will take its 30-10 victory over Cincinnati Elder on November 11 in Ohio football. The first quarter gave West Chester Lakota West a 3-0 lead over Cincinnati Elder.
Waynesville’s perfect season ends in state finals
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Waynesville girls soccer team had its impressive season come to a heartbreaking end in Friday’s Div. 2 state championship where the Spartans fell 1-0 to Copley, marking their only loss of the year to finish 21-1. In their first year up in Div. 2, the defending Division 3 state champ […]
richlandsource.com
Copley tells Waynesville "No Soup For You" in shutout
Copley unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Waynesville in a 1-0 shutout in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on November 11. Copley drew first blood by forging a 1-0 margin over Waynesville after the first half.
richlandsource.com
New Bremen grinds out close victory over Ansonia
New Bremen walked the high-wire before edging Ansonia 26-22 in an Ohio high school football matchup. The start wasn't the problem for Ansonia, as it began with an 8-7 edge over New Bremen through the end of the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Springfield dismantles Dayton Centerville in convincing manner
Springfield gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Dayton Centerville 42-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 11. Springfield darted in front of Dayton Centerville 14-7 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
West Milton Milton-Union engineers impressive victory over Brookville
West Milton Milton-Union's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Brookville 38-6 in an Ohio high school football matchup. West Milton Milton-Union drew first blood by forging a 17-0 margin over Brookville after the first quarter.
Highland’s season crashes to a halt against Toledo Central Catholic in Division II regional semifinal
PERKINS TWP., Ohio – What was billed as defensive battle heading into Friday night’s Division II, Region 6 semifinal between Toledo Central Catholic and Highland quickly turned into a one-sided affair. The third-seeded Fighting Irish scored on 5 of 6 offensive possessions – 4 for 4 in the...
Ottawa, November 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Lima Central Catholic School football team will have a game with McComb High School on November 12, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Comments / 1