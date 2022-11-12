ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Toussaint, Stevenson lead WVU over Pittsburgh 81-56

By Associated Press
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
PITTSBURGH — Joe Toussaint scored 18 points, Erik Stevenson added 16 and West Virginia beat Pittsburgh 81-56 in the Backyard Brawl.

West Virginia won its sixth straight over Pittsburgh), the longest streak in the series between the schools 75 miles apart.

Pittsburgh went nearly five minutes without a field goal, allowing West Virginia to extend a nine-point halftime lead to 56-40.

After Pittsburgh trimmed the deficit to 59-49 with 9:02 left, West Virginia finished the game on a 22-7 run.

The Mountaineers shot 53% from the floor and forced 19 Pittsburgh turnovers. Jamarius Burton led Pittsburgh with 16 points and Greg Elliott added 12.

