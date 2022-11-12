ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
richlandsource.com

Cincinnati Ursuline responds to adversity to stop Rocky River Magnificat

It didn't look good early, but Cincinnati Ursuline wasn't painting a portrait, just a victory, which it earned with this 3-1 decision over Rocky River Magnificat on Saturday during this Ohio girls high school volleyball game. Recently on November 5, Cincinnati Ursuline squared off with Cincinnati St Ursula in a...
CINCINNATI, OH
richlandsource.com

Cincinnati Wyoming takes down Clarksville Clinton-Massie

Cincinnati Wyoming swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Clarksville Clinton-Massie 40-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 12. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Cincinnati Wyoming and Clarksville Clinton-Massie settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Miami Valley Gaming renovating space for sports betting

Racino in Warren County expects to have betting windows, kiosks, more TVs in place sometime in January. The racino in Warren County is renovating space where it will offer sports betting when it becomes legal next year. Miami Valley Gaming President and General Manager Craig Robinson said work has started...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Bearcats back in AP Top 25 after improving record to 8-2

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bearcats are back in the Associated Press Top 25 poll after their win over East Carolina on Friday night. Cincinnati is ranked No. 22 in the AP poll and is No. 21 in the AFCA Coaches Poll following the latest rankings release. Cincinnati won their...
CINCINNATI, OH
Ash Jurberg

This generous Cincinnatti couple donated $50 million

A Cincinnati couple with a history of giving away millions of dollars has done it again. This month, Xavier University announced the receipt of a $50-million gift from Harry and Linda Fath. Xavier University is a private university located in Cincinnati, Ohio, providing a liberal arts education in the Jesuit Catholic tradition.
CINCINNATI, OH
oxfordobserver.org

Miami anthropology major dies in dorm

No cause of death has been released by the Butler County Coroner for Allyson Webb, the Miami University sophomore who died on the night of Saturday, Nov. 5 in Hamilton Hall. In a press release, the university said it is respecting the family’s request for privacy by not releasing details relating to her death.
OXFORD, OH
WKRC

Million Dollar Listing: 'Private oasis' on 48 acres in NKY

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A custom-built home surrounded by 48 acres of nature recently went on the market in Northern Kentucky. The home, located at 2820 Beaver Road in Union, is listed at $2.85 million. Lee Robinson and Britt Langman, both with Robinson Sotheby’s International Realty, are marketing the home.
UNION, KY

