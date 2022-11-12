Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kentucky witness describes huge slow-moving triangle in night skyRoger MarshErlanger, KY
3 Places To Get Pizza in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
This generous Cincinnatti couple donated $50 millionAsh JurbergCincinnati, OH
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to studyEllen EastwoodCincinnati, OH
Related
Locations set for Greater Cincinnati teams in OHSAA football regional finals
The neutral locations are set for the Divisions I-IV regional finals involving seven Greater Cincinnati teams Nov. 18-19.
richlandsource.com
Cincinnati Ursuline responds to adversity to stop Rocky River Magnificat
It didn't look good early, but Cincinnati Ursuline wasn't painting a portrait, just a victory, which it earned with this 3-1 decision over Rocky River Magnificat on Saturday during this Ohio girls high school volleyball game. Recently on November 5, Cincinnati Ursuline squared off with Cincinnati St Ursula in a...
richlandsource.com
Cincinnati Wyoming takes down Clarksville Clinton-Massie
Cincinnati Wyoming swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Clarksville Clinton-Massie 40-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 12. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Cincinnati Wyoming and Clarksville Clinton-Massie settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
richlandsource.com
West Chester Lakota West sprints past Cincinnati Elder
It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but West Chester Lakota West will take its 30-10 victory over Cincinnati Elder on November 11 in Ohio football. The first quarter gave West Chester Lakota West a 3-0 lead over Cincinnati Elder.
richlandsource.com
Not for the faint of heart: Hamilton Badin topples Wapakoneta
A sigh of relief filled the air in Hamilton Badin's locker room after a trying 16-9 test with Wapakoneta in Ohio high school football on November 11. Hamilton Badin jumped in front of Wapakoneta 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Fast pass: Kings Mill Kings moves in front quickly to dismiss Cincinnati Winton Woods
Kings Mill Kings started fast, and it was a good thing in a 23-16 victory where Cincinnati Winton Woods refused to fold in Ohio high school football on November 11. The first quarter gave Kings Mill Kings a 17-7 lead over Cincinnati Winton Woods.
richlandsource.com
Cincinnati Country Day stonewalls Ottawa-Glandorf
A stalwart defense refused to yield as Cincinnati Country Day shutout Ottawa-Glandorf 1-0 during this Ohio girls high school soccer game. Neither squad could muster goals in the first half.
richlandsource.com
West Milton Milton-Union engineers impressive victory over Brookville
West Milton Milton-Union's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Brookville 38-6 in an Ohio high school football matchup. West Milton Milton-Union drew first blood by forging a 17-0 margin over Brookville after the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Springfield dismantles Dayton Centerville in convincing manner
Springfield gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Dayton Centerville 42-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 11. Springfield darted in front of Dayton Centerville 14-7 to begin the second quarter.
Three Man Weave: Bearcats Dominate EKU 87-69 to Cap Homestand
Cincinnati ravaged the Colonels on the glass.
richlandsource.com
Copley tells Waynesville "No Soup For You" in shutout
Copley unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Waynesville in a 1-0 shutout in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on November 11. Copley drew first blood by forging a 1-0 margin over Waynesville after the first half.
dayton.com
Miami Valley Gaming renovating space for sports betting
Racino in Warren County expects to have betting windows, kiosks, more TVs in place sometime in January. The racino in Warren County is renovating space where it will offer sports betting when it becomes legal next year. Miami Valley Gaming President and General Manager Craig Robinson said work has started...
WLWT 5
Bearcats back in AP Top 25 after improving record to 8-2
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bearcats are back in the Associated Press Top 25 poll after their win over East Carolina on Friday night. Cincinnati is ranked No. 22 in the AP poll and is No. 21 in the AFCA Coaches Poll following the latest rankings release. Cincinnati won their...
This generous Cincinnatti couple donated $50 million
A Cincinnati couple with a history of giving away millions of dollars has done it again. This month, Xavier University announced the receipt of a $50-million gift from Harry and Linda Fath. Xavier University is a private university located in Cincinnati, Ohio, providing a liberal arts education in the Jesuit Catholic tradition.
Three-Star Cornerback Decommits from UC
UC now has 20 commits slated to sign their NLIs next month.
oxfordobserver.org
Miami anthropology major dies in dorm
No cause of death has been released by the Butler County Coroner for Allyson Webb, the Miami University sophomore who died on the night of Saturday, Nov. 5 in Hamilton Hall. In a press release, the university said it is respecting the family’s request for privacy by not releasing details relating to her death.
Lakota West remains unbeaten with 30-10 win over Elder to advance to regional final
The Firebirds outscored the Panthers 17-7 in the second half
WLWT 5
'It's a huge deal': Brent Spence bridge project to create nearly 10 acres in downtown Cincinnati
COVINGTON, Ky. — Nearly 10 acres of property are being added to downtown Cincinnati after engineers devised a plan to reconfigure ramps for the new Brent Spence bridge project. “It's a huge deal for Cincinnati. It's a huge deal for our region,” said Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber President Brendon...
These are the casinos with the loosest slots
The I-Team used state data to rank 32 gambling venues on their payout rates for slot machines in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Spoiler alert: Playing the loosest slots might require a full tank of gas.
WKRC
Million Dollar Listing: 'Private oasis' on 48 acres in NKY
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A custom-built home surrounded by 48 acres of nature recently went on the market in Northern Kentucky. The home, located at 2820 Beaver Road in Union, is listed at $2.85 million. Lee Robinson and Britt Langman, both with Robinson Sotheby’s International Realty, are marketing the home.
Comments / 0