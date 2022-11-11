ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

Boy, 15, shot in the leg on South Side

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was shot in the city’s Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood Sunday evening. According to the police, the boy was in an alley at the 6900 block of South Indiana Avenue around 5:57 p.m. when he was shot in the right leg by an unknown individual. The boy was transported to Comers […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Tow truck driver shot, killed on Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 49-year-old tow truck driver was caught in the crossfire and killed Sunday night in an industrial zone on the Near West Side.As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported Monday, the tow truck driver was caught between two shooters in cars who were shooting at each other. The driver went on to crash on Fulton Street near Damen Avenue.Pieces of a bus stop bench, and of the tow truck that crashed into it remained at the scene up against the side of a brick building Monday. The man was shot in the armpit when he was caught in the crossfire...
CHICAGO, IL
theeastcountygazette.com

South Chicago-A 12-Year-Old Girl was Shot in the Neck on Sunday

On a Sunday morning, a 12-year-old girl was shot in the neck in South Chicago. At 9:24 a.m., a person in a dark-colored automobile opened fire on the girl as she walked along the 8900 block of South Chicago Avenue, according to the police. She was shot in the neck...
CBS Chicago

Two-month-old kidnapped during carjacking near Ravenswood: Chicago Police

CHICAGO (CBS) --  A 2-month-old child was in the back seat of a car Sunday morning when it was stolen in a carjacking in Ravenswood. Now that child is reunited with family. Pherris Harrington, 26, has been charged with kidnapping, vehicular hijacking along with five other counts.  He will appear in bond court Tuesday. The baby is going to be OK. His mother said she is still shaken but her family is just fine. "I hear like a crash and then a crash after," said Amir Rouzati, who was eating breakfast when someone tipped his car on its side. "It's pretty obvious it's...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Man Shot by Police in East Garfield Park; 5 Taken Into Custody

A man was shot by Chicago police Saturday evening during an armed confrontation with officers outside an East Garfield Park home, according to officials. About 5 p.m., officers on patrol spotted a car wanted for evading an earlier traffic stop and they followed the vehicle to the 600 block of North Central Park Avenue, where the driver parked in a garage and then walked to the rear porch of a home while holding a gun, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Cook County man charged with fatally striking woman on shoulder of I-94

CHICAGO - A suburban man was arrested and charged for allegedly leaving the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 94. On November 6, 2022, Illinois State Police troopers responded to a report of a woman struck on the shoulder of northbound I-94 near 103rd Street in Chicago. When officers...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy