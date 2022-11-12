ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

K2 Radio

Wyoming to Certify Election Results on Nov. 16

According to a press release from the Wyoming Secretary of State's office, the Wyoming Canvassing Board will convene on Nov. 16 to certify Wyoming's 2022 general election results at the Capitol building in Cheyenne. Members of the Board are Governor Mark Gordon, Secretary of State Karl Allred as chair,...
cowboystatedaily.com

Obituary: Former Wyoming State Sen. Jerry Geis

Gerald "Jerry" Geis left his walking sticks and leg braces behind as he walked into the arms of Jesus on November 2, 2022, in Loveland, Colorado. He was lovingly surrounded by his family. Jerry was born to Nicholas Eugene...
Wake Up Wyoming

SEE: A Wyoming Mine That Was Opened 13,000 Years Ago

Wyoming's oldest mine actually was in service 13,000 years ago. You can hear from the current owner of the town, and mine, in the video below. A few years ago Archaeologists named the area the Paleoindian Archaeological Site. Evidence shows that between 11,000 and 13,000 years ago people used the...
North Platte Post

Wyoming Democrats get drubbed -again - but not giving up

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Aaron Appelhans is among a rare few in Wyoming: A Democrat who won in Tuesday’s midterm election in this ever-redder state. After being appointed as Wyoming’s first Black sheriff almost a year ago, he is now the state’s first elected Black sheriff. He beat a 20-year Republican police veteran with 52% of the vote.
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Monday, November 14, 2022

Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken by John Christensen in Thermopolis, Wyoming. John writes: "This photo was taken from the backyard of our home overlooking south Thermop.". To submit your Wyoming sunrise photo, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com.
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Hunters Say Bucks Are Great At Doing The Limbo

A recent video of a sizable mule deer buck doing a sort of "limbo" to get his antlers worked undeath a metal gate has been making the rounds of wildlife-focused social media channels around the region. It's impressive, say...
foodieflashpacker.com

The 8 Best Restaurants In Gillette Wyoming

For a smaller community of approximately 30,000 people, Gillette, Wyoming, has some excellent food options. The town has a wide range of restaurants to satisfy everyone’s tastes. Big, juicy steaks, sophisticated margaritas, warm bowls of pho, and delectable cupcakes are just a few examples of the food available. Gillette...
GILLETTE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming’s First Wind Turbines Were Novelties, Then Sold For Scrap

New technology demonstrations are often exercises in trial and error, and Wyoming's first demonstration of wind energy four decades ago was mostly error. On Sept. 4, 1982, about 500 residents, according to a 2014 Bureau of Reclamation document, gathered in...
sweetwaternow.com

Wyoming Transportation Commission Awards Over $62 Million in Contracts

CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded over $62 million in contracts for three Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its November 4 special business meeting. Minnesota-based Ames Construction, Inc., was awarded a bid of nearly $59.8 million for combined projects in Teton County involving a bridge replacement,...
kmaland.com

Five of Six Nebraska Municipalities Vote in Favor of Banning Abortion

(KMAland) -- Voters in five Nebraska towns approved local ordinances banning abortion care in this week's midterm elections, but reproductive health care advocates said more significant threats are likely to come in the new legislative session. Scout Richters, senior legal and policy counsel for the ACLU of Nebraska, said the...
NEBRASKA STATE
The Associated Press

Claim of new world record for longest beard chain in Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Facial hair enthusiasts claimed to have set a new world record for longest beard chain during an event in Wyoming on Friday, the Casper Star-Tribune reports. Participants gathered at Gaslight Social, a bar in Casper, where they stood side by side and clipped their beards together to create a hairy chain that was measured at 150 feet long, according to the newspaper. That’s more than double the Guinness World Record of 62 feet, 6 inches, set in Germany in 2007. To participate, people needed to sport a beard at least 8 inches long, according to the Star-Tribune. The event occurred on the sidelines of the National Beard and Moustache Championships, which took place Saturday at the city’s Ford Wyoming Center.
CASPER, WY
South Dakota Searchlight

Western SD needs more water. Could a $2B Missouri River pipeline be a solution?

The western side of Pennington County doesn’t have enough water to last through an extended drought, according to a 2019 study by the South Dakota School of Mines. The region, which includes Rapid City, relies on ground and surface water to supply its city populations, commercial districts and agricultural needs. But given the increase in […] The post Western SD needs more water. Could a $2B Missouri River pipeline be a solution? appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
cowboystatedaily.com

Bill Would Give Wyoming Game Wardens OK To Issue Hunting Trespass Tickets

With clarified language, a draft bill that would give Wyoming game wardens more authority to write trespassing tickets has wide support, according to testimony this week before the Legislature's Joint Judiciary Committee. The clarified language stipulates that "traveling through" private...
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Cold Front Pushes Through Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Below average high temperatures across the state will continue to cool Sunday afternoon as a cold front with some clouds continue to track east. There will be some isolated snow showers in central Wyoming starting at the northern border Sunday morning. Through the morning and afternoon, the snow showers will trickle south and drop trace amounts of snowfall throughout central Wyoming. Cheyenne will stay dry mostly with the bulk of snow activity to the southwest over Medicine Bow and I-80 south of Elk Mountain after sunset. Monday more clouds will fill in bringing snow showers along with it. These showers will have more significant snowfall amounts than Sunday. One to two inches are forecasted over the central part of Wyoming. These clouds and snow showers will stick around Monday night into Tuesday morning before the snowfall ceases and skies clear. Expect a lot of the moderate delays to remain across state highways especially in north and central Wyoming. Tonight low temperatures will be in the 20s and teens mostly and even colder at the north and western borders.
