Wyoming to Certify Election Results on Nov. 16
According to a press release from the Wyoming Secretary of State's office, the Wyoming Canvassing Board will convene on Nov. 16 to certify Wyoming's 2022 general election results at the Capitol building in Cheyenne. Members of the Board are Governor Mark Gordon, Secretary of State Karl Allred as chair,...
Obituary: Former Wyoming State Sen. Jerry Geis
Gerald "Jerry" Geis left his walking sticks and leg braces behind as he walked into the arms of Jesus on November 2, 2022, in Loveland, Colorado. He was lovingly surrounded by his family. Jerry was born to Nicholas Eugene...
SEE: A Wyoming Mine That Was Opened 13,000 Years Ago
Wyoming's oldest mine actually was in service 13,000 years ago. You can hear from the current owner of the town, and mine, in the video below. A few years ago Archaeologists named the area the Paleoindian Archaeological Site. Evidence shows that between 11,000 and 13,000 years ago people used the...
Wyoming Democrats get drubbed -again - but not giving up
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Aaron Appelhans is among a rare few in Wyoming: A Democrat who won in Tuesday’s midterm election in this ever-redder state. After being appointed as Wyoming’s first Black sheriff almost a year ago, he is now the state’s first elected Black sheriff. He beat a 20-year Republican police veteran with 52% of the vote.
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Monday, November 14, 2022
Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken by John Christensen in Thermopolis, Wyoming. John writes: "This photo was taken from the backyard of our home overlooking south Thermop.".
Colorado voters approve subsidized housing with TABOR refunds
Coloradans have approved funding for subsidized housing with TABOR refunds, according to a race call from the Associated Press Saturday afternoon.
Wyoming Hunters Say Bucks Are Great At Doing The Limbo
A recent video of a sizable mule deer buck doing a sort of "limbo" to get his antlers worked undeath a metal gate has been making the rounds of wildlife-focused social media channels around the region. It's impressive, say...
The 8 Best Restaurants In Gillette Wyoming
For a smaller community of approximately 30,000 people, Gillette, Wyoming, has some excellent food options. The town has a wide range of restaurants to satisfy everyone's tastes. Big, juicy steaks, sophisticated margaritas, warm bowls of pho, and delectable cupcakes are just a few examples of the food available. Gillette...
Wyoming’s First Wind Turbines Were Novelties, Then Sold For Scrap
New technology demonstrations are often exercises in trial and error, and Wyoming's first demonstration of wind energy four decades ago was mostly error. On Sept. 4, 1982, about 500 residents, according to a 2014 Bureau of Reclamation document, gathered in...
Wyoming Transportation Commission Awards Over $62 Million in Contracts
CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded over $62 million in contracts for three Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its November 4 special business meeting. Minnesota-based Ames Construction, Inc., was awarded a bid of nearly $59.8 million for combined projects in Teton County involving a bridge replacement,...
Five of Six Nebraska Municipalities Vote in Favor of Banning Abortion
(KMAland) -- Voters in five Nebraska towns approved local ordinances banning abortion care in this week's midterm elections, but reproductive health care advocates said more significant threats are likely to come in the new legislative session. Scout Richters, senior legal and policy counsel for the ACLU of Nebraska, said the...
Claim of new world record for longest beard chain in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Facial hair enthusiasts claimed to have set a new world record for longest beard chain during an event in Wyoming on Friday, the Casper Star-Tribune reports. Participants gathered at Gaslight Social, a bar in Casper, where they stood side by side and clipped their beards together to create a hairy chain that was measured at 150 feet long, according to the newspaper. That’s more than double the Guinness World Record of 62 feet, 6 inches, set in Germany in 2007. To participate, people needed to sport a beard at least 8 inches long, according to the Star-Tribune. The event occurred on the sidelines of the National Beard and Moustache Championships, which took place Saturday at the city’s Ford Wyoming Center.
“Amendment A” Passes In Wyoming, Gives Local Govt’s Freedom To Invest Tax Money In Stocks
Wyoming voters have given more flexibility to local governments to invest their tax money on stocks and equities, passing Amendment A in Tuesday's general election. The amendment gives cities and counties the go-ahead to invest in higher-risk stocks and equities....
Block On Albertsons $4 Billion Payout Extended In Face of $25 Billion Merger With Kroger
A judge in Washington state has extended a temporary injunction blocking Albertson's $4 billion payout to shareholders ahead of a proposed mega-merger with Kroger that has been sharply criticized by union leaders in Wyoming. Local 7 President Kim Cordova, who...
Western SD needs more water. Could a $2B Missouri River pipeline be a solution?
The western side of Pennington County doesn’t have enough water to last through an extended drought, according to a 2019 study by the South Dakota School of Mines. The region, which includes Rapid City, relies on ground and surface water to supply its city populations, commercial districts and agricultural needs. But given the increase in […] The post Western SD needs more water. Could a $2B Missouri River pipeline be a solution? appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
New Fallen Veterans Memorial Displays Names Of More Than 1,670 Wyoming Soldiers
Shojiro Yamashita was born in the Heart Mountain World War II Japanese American Confinement Center at Powell, Park County, Wyoming. Yamashita's family went back to Japan after the war, but Shojiro returned to America for college. A year later, he was...
Bill Would Give Wyoming Game Wardens OK To Issue Hunting Trespass Tickets
With clarified language, a draft bill that would give Wyoming game wardens more authority to write trespassing tickets has wide support, according to testimony this week before the Legislature's Joint Judiciary Committee. The clarified language stipulates that "traveling through" private...
Utah experts say magnitude 3.6 earthquake is reminder to prepare for the future
CORINNE, Utah (KUTV) — Utah experts said while a magnitude 3.6 earthquake that struck in Box Elder County was a minor one, it was a reminder that something much more intense could be on its way. Hundreds reported feeling the initial 3.6-magnitude earthquake at 6:45 a.m. near Corinne on...
Bill Sniffin: Big Red Wave Would Have Helped Wyoming; Our State Races Were Yawners
Elections have consequences. Especially on a national level. It has taken a few days to digest the consequences of the big mid-term national elections Tuesday. And yet, as I write this, many of the big national questions are yet to be...
Cold Front Pushes Through Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Below average high temperatures across the state will continue to cool Sunday afternoon as a cold front with some clouds continue to track east. There will be some isolated snow showers in central Wyoming starting at the northern border Sunday morning. Through the morning and afternoon, the snow showers will trickle south and drop trace amounts of snowfall throughout central Wyoming. Cheyenne will stay dry mostly with the bulk of snow activity to the southwest over Medicine Bow and I-80 south of Elk Mountain after sunset. Monday more clouds will fill in bringing snow showers along with it. These showers will have more significant snowfall amounts than Sunday. One to two inches are forecasted over the central part of Wyoming. These clouds and snow showers will stick around Monday night into Tuesday morning before the snowfall ceases and skies clear. Expect a lot of the moderate delays to remain across state highways especially in north and central Wyoming. Tonight low temperatures will be in the 20s and teens mostly and even colder at the north and western borders.
