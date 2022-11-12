ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Mary’s Colgan hosts veterans tribute program

By Payton Holloway
 2 days ago

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Theater students at St. Mary’s Colgan performed a tribute to veterans.

After the program they presented a Quilt of Valor to a veteran alumnus of the school.

It was part of a project where students visited the Quilt of Valor Guild in Pittsburg and learned what the quilts mean before sewing one.

