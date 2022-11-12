St. Mary’s Colgan hosts veterans tribute program

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Theater students at St. Mary’s Colgan performed a tribute to veterans.

After the program they presented a Quilt of Valor to a veteran alumnus of the school.

It was part of a project where students visited the Quilt of Valor Guild in Pittsburg and learned what the quilts mean before sewing one.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.