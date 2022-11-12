ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry, OH

Big Red advances to OHSAA regional finals

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF)– Steubenville played Columbus East at Woody Hayes Quaker Stadium for the OHSAA regional semifinals.   Big Red wasted no time. They jumped on the board quickly. #10 Kyjhaun Hopkins found his way into the end zone for the first Steubenville touchdown. Big Red led the game 6-0 after the first quarter. […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
Cincinnati Wyoming takes down Clarksville Clinton-Massie

Cincinnati Wyoming swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Clarksville Clinton-Massie 40-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 12. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Cincinnati Wyoming and Clarksville Clinton-Massie settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
CINCINNATI, OH
Harrod Allen East gives New Madison Tri-Village the business

It would have taken a herculean effort for New Madison Tri-Village to claim this one, and Harrod Allen East wouldn't allow that in a 37-7 decision in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 12. In recent action on November 4, New Madison Tri-Village faced off against Cincinnati Country...
NEW MADISON, OH
GALLERY: Columbia 12, Crestview 6

Third-seeded Columbia beat No. 2 Crestview 12-6 in a Division VI, Region 22 semifinal game Saturday at Medina's Ken Dukes Stadium. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
COLUMBIANA, OH
Jefferson ends the party for Canton South

Jefferson collected a solid win over Canton South in a 49-35 verdict during this Ohio football game. The first quarter gave Jefferson a 14-7 lead over Canton South.
CANTON, OH
Mentor Lake Catholic deals goose eggs to Coldwater in fine defensive showing

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Mentor Lake Catholic followed in snuffing Coldwater's offense 3-0 at Mentor Lake Catholic High on November 12 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. In recent action on November 5, Mentor Lake Catholic faced off against Independence and Coldwater took on Sherwood Fairview...
COLDWATER, OH
Cincinnati Ursuline responds to adversity to stop Rocky River Magnificat

It didn't look good early, but Cincinnati Ursuline wasn't painting a portrait, just a victory, which it earned with this 3-1 decision over Rocky River Magnificat on Saturday during this Ohio girls high school volleyball game. Recently on November 5, Cincinnati Ursuline squared off with Cincinnati St Ursula in a...
CINCINNATI, OH
Lake, Massillon Both Win, To Face Off In Regional Final

It’s the match up all of Stark County was hoping for in the OHSAA Football Playoffs – Lake vs Massillon. It all came to fruition on wet and windy Friday night in Division 2/Region 7 as the Lake Blue Streaks defeated Westerville South 16-7 at Crater Stadium in Dover, Ohio and Massillon knocked off Big Walnut 42-21 at Arlin Stadium in Mansfield, Ohio.
MASSILLON, OH
Stop sign: Kirtland renders Dalton's offense pointless

Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Kirtland stopped Dalton to the tune of a 33-0 shutout for an Ohio high school football victory on November 12. Kirtland moved in front of Dalton 6-0 to begin the second quarter.
KIRTLAND, OH
Betty Gail Huff

Betty Gail Huff, 66, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away at home on Saturday, November 12, 2022 after a long one year battle with cancer. She was born in Mansfield to Sarah Moore and father on January 1, 1956. Sarah passed away when Betty was young and was then raised by her maternal grandparents, Gene and Catherine Carter.
MANSFIELD, OH
Football Falls to No. 2 Mount Union on Final Play of Game

BEREA, Ohio – The Baldwin Wallace University football team closed out the 2022 season as it fell to No. 2 nationally ranked University of Mount Union on the final play of regulation in an Ohio Athletic Conference, Seniors Day, and Veterans Appreciation Day game by a final score of 23-21 on the Tressel Field inside of the George Finnie Stadium.
BEREA, OH

