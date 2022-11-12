Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
Off and running: Van Wert could not be caught in racing past Millersburg West Holmes
Millersburg West Holmes couldn't climb out of an early hole in fallling 40-35 to Van Wert for an Ohio high school football victory on November 12. Van Wert opened with a 14-0 advantage over Millersburg West Holmes through the first quarter.
Big Red advances to OHSAA regional finals
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF)– Steubenville played Columbus East at Woody Hayes Quaker Stadium for the OHSAA regional semifinals. Big Red wasted no time. They jumped on the board quickly. #10 Kyjhaun Hopkins found his way into the end zone for the first Steubenville touchdown. Big Red led the game 6-0 after the first quarter. […]
richlandsource.com
Cincinnati Wyoming takes down Clarksville Clinton-Massie
Cincinnati Wyoming swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Clarksville Clinton-Massie 40-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 12. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Cincinnati Wyoming and Clarksville Clinton-Massie settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
richlandsource.com
Harrod Allen East gives New Madison Tri-Village the business
It would have taken a herculean effort for New Madison Tri-Village to claim this one, and Harrod Allen East wouldn't allow that in a 37-7 decision in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 12. In recent action on November 4, New Madison Tri-Village faced off against Cincinnati Country...
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: Columbia 12, Crestview 6
Third-seeded Columbia beat No. 2 Crestview 12-6 in a Division VI, Region 22 semifinal game Saturday at Medina's Ken Dukes Stadium. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
richlandsource.com
Jefferson ends the party for Canton South
Jefferson collected a solid win over Canton South in a 49-35 verdict during this Ohio football game. The first quarter gave Jefferson a 14-7 lead over Canton South.
richlandsource.com
Columbus East comes up short in matchup with Steubenville
Steubenville knocked off Columbus East 41-22 on November 12 in Ohio football. The first quarter gave Steubenville a 6-0 lead over Columbus East.
OHSAA regional semifinal football playoff scores for Friday, Nov. 11, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Here are the regional semifinal scores from the OHSAA state football playoff for Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Tipp City Tippecanoe 41, Mt. Orab Western Brown 30.
richlandsource.com
Cleveland St. Ignatius blanks New Albany in shutout performance
Defense dominated as Cleveland St. Ignatius pitched a 2-0 shutout of New Albany on November 12 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. Recently on November 5, New Albany squared off with Powell Olentangy Liberty in a soccer game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Mentor Lake Catholic deals goose eggs to Coldwater in fine defensive showing
No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Mentor Lake Catholic followed in snuffing Coldwater's offense 3-0 at Mentor Lake Catholic High on November 12 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. In recent action on November 5, Mentor Lake Catholic faced off against Independence and Coldwater took on Sherwood Fairview...
richlandsource.com
Danville grinds out close victory over Lucas
Danville derailed Lucas' hopes after a 27-20 verdict in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 12. Both teams were blanked in the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Cincinnati Ursuline responds to adversity to stop Rocky River Magnificat
It didn't look good early, but Cincinnati Ursuline wasn't painting a portrait, just a victory, which it earned with this 3-1 decision over Rocky River Magnificat on Saturday during this Ohio girls high school volleyball game. Recently on November 5, Cincinnati Ursuline squared off with Cincinnati St Ursula in a...
whbc.com
Lake, Massillon Both Win, To Face Off In Regional Final
It’s the match up all of Stark County was hoping for in the OHSAA Football Playoffs – Lake vs Massillon. It all came to fruition on wet and windy Friday night in Division 2/Region 7 as the Lake Blue Streaks defeated Westerville South 16-7 at Crater Stadium in Dover, Ohio and Massillon knocked off Big Walnut 42-21 at Arlin Stadium in Mansfield, Ohio.
spectrumnews1.com
High School Blitz: Highlights, analysis from regional semifinals of OHSAA playoffs
OHIO — The Ohio High School Athletic Association football tournament continued Friday night across the state. The playoffs will culminate with the state finals on Dec. 1-3 in Canton, Ohio. What You Need To Know. The OHSAA playoffs regional semifinals were held on Friday night. The playoffs run through...
richlandsource.com
Point of emphasis: Bellaire posts stop sign on Nelsonville-York's offense
It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Bellaire's 20-0 blanking of Nelsonville-York in Ohio high school football action on November 12. Bellaire jumped in front of Nelsonville-York 6-0 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Stop sign: Kirtland renders Dalton's offense pointless
Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Kirtland stopped Dalton to the tune of a 33-0 shutout for an Ohio high school football victory on November 12. Kirtland moved in front of Dalton 6-0 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Unbeaten Columbia awaits Crestview in regional semifinal
OLIVESBURG — Crestview coach Steve Haverdill and his staff don’t need to scour the internet to find video of regional semifinal opponent Columbia. A call to Mapleton coach Matt Stafford would suffice.
richlandsource.com
Mentor takes advantage of early margin to vanquish Medina
Mentor took on the persona of a rodeo bull, busting loose from the gate and dismounting Medina early with a 42-21 verdict in an Ohio high school football matchup. The first quarter gave Mentor a 14-0 lead over Medina.
richlandsource.com
Betty Gail Huff
Betty Gail Huff, 66, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away at home on Saturday, November 12, 2022 after a long one year battle with cancer. She was born in Mansfield to Sarah Moore and father on January 1, 1956. Sarah passed away when Betty was young and was then raised by her maternal grandparents, Gene and Catherine Carter.
bwyellowjackets.com
Football Falls to No. 2 Mount Union on Final Play of Game
BEREA, Ohio – The Baldwin Wallace University football team closed out the 2022 season as it fell to No. 2 nationally ranked University of Mount Union on the final play of regulation in an Ohio Athletic Conference, Seniors Day, and Veterans Appreciation Day game by a final score of 23-21 on the Tressel Field inside of the George Finnie Stadium.
