This Florida Beach Town Has Been Called Underrated by a Travel Magazine. It has a Vibrant Art Scene and Serene GardensL. CaneDelray Beach, FL
Trump Confirms Voting For DeSantis Despite ConflictsDayana SabatinPalm Beach, FL
Support Movember with this mustache donut from The SaltyBest of South FloridaWest Palm Beach, FL
All new Sunset Tequila & Mezcal Festival debuts in Boca Raton this weekendBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
This new mini Boca Raton food hall by Lemongrass even has a robot serverBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Suspect wanted for stealing electric scooter from CVS
Officials are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect they say stole an electric scooter from a CVS store in Lake Worth Beach.
Upwards of $180,000 of equipment stolen from Okeechobee funeral home
An Okeechobee funeral homeowner believes $180,000 of their equipment was stolen, while their staff was at home, riding out Hurricane Nicole. “I think with the hurricane coming in it was just a prime time with few people out on the street, storm approaching, under the cover of night," Matthew Buxton, owner of Buxton & Bash Okeechobee Funeral Home said. “Now I’m down a truck, I’m down that trailer. This is equipment that my staff uses every single day to provide the service that we serve to our families, and it is an enormous inconvenience."
Boca Raton Man Allegedly Tried High-Value Theft From Target, Failed
Shaun Coletto Arrested By Delray Beach Police. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — For the second time in just a matter of days, a major retailer doing business in South Palm Beach County nabbed an alleged shoplifter after watching the alleged shoplifter allegedly shoplift on […]
Police: Vehicle sought after driver attempted to lure child
Police in Okeechobee are looking for a female driver who they said tried to lure a child toward her vehicle Friday morning. Investigators said the incident occurred in the 500 block of Southwest Nineteenth Street at about 10:30 a.m. A mother told police that her child was outside playing basketball...
Dakota Delray Beach Resident, 22, Jailed On DUI Charge
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A 22-year-old West Delray Beach resident is facing a DUI charge following his arrest late Saturday night by police in Palm Springs. Robert Gawne, of the 15200 block of Waterleaf Lane in the new community of Dakota, was taken […]
Family of city employee worried after disappearance near Fort Lauderdale; BSO investigating
NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE (WSVN) — Distraught family members are asking for answers and fearing the worst after their loved one, a city employee with deep ties to the community, went missing near Fort Lauderdale. The family of Mimose Dulcio told 7News that she went missing on Thursday afternoon. “Time...
Man wanted in electric scooter theft at CVS in Lake Worth Beach
Deputies need the public's help identifying a man who, they say, stole a scooter from a CVS last month.
His violent crash killed his girlfriend, but authorities spent days wondering who drove
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man and a woman leave a restaurant and get into a car. Approximately 12 minutes later, their trip ends in tragedy. She is dead and he is later under arrest. Much later, actually. An investigator with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office wrote...
Deputies: Man steals grocery and alcohol from store, said he had a firearm
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is wanted after deputies say he stole grocery and alcohol from a store. The theft took place at El Bodegon Grocery Store in Lake Worth Beach on Nov. 2. Deputies say when the male was challenged by management, he insinuated that...
Skeletal remains, a noise complaint, and gas station stabbing: Top stories in photos
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories in photos from this week. Skeletal remains of 6 bodies unearthed by Hurricane Nicole in Martin County. After Hurricane Nicole ripped through South Florida's coastline, deputies made a 'bone-chilling' discovery on Hutchinson Island. The Martin County Sheriff's Office...
One hospitalized after pool truck crash, spilled chlorine and pool acid
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Video above: A look at Saturday's top headlines and weather. Delray Beach officials say a pool truck crashed into a barrier on the eastbound lanes of Linton Bridge Saturday. The incident happened around 8:10 a.m. and the driver was transported to a nearby hospital. No...
Tasered by police after allegedly hitting senior with a stick, locking herself in her SUV
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — He's 82 and she's 40 years younger but the call to 911 said "Vivica Swanigan had just physically assaulted victim [name] with a stick. [Dispatch] then advised Vivica Swanigan had gotten into her black [SUV] and possibly had the stick inside the vehicle with her."
Plea hearing for man arrested in Boynton Beach cold case murder
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man arrested for the murder of 21-year-old Carla Lowe, a woman found beaten and run over in the road, was in court for a plea hearing on Monday. Ralph Williams, 59, was arrested in November of 2021 for the murder of Lowe, which...
‘We’ll get through this’: Family of victim appears at suspect’s plea hearing
The suspect in the murder of a Delray Beach woman in 1983 rejected a plea deal during his hearing Monday morning. Ralph Williams, 59, rejected the plea deal presented to him by the state. He told the judge he would like to hire his own attorney citing dissatisfaction with his legal defense team.
St. Lucie County high school student hit by car, Port St. Lucie police say
Authorities said a St. Lucie County high school student was hit by a car in Port St. Lucie on Monday morning. Police said the crash happened at Crosstown Parkway and Southwest Cameo Boulevard, not far from St. Lucie West Centennial High School and St. Lucie West K-8 School. St. Lucie...
Lake Worth Beach residents seek outside solution to utility bills increase
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — People in Lake Worth Beach continue to be frustrated with the rising rates of their utilities. CBS 12 first reported that residents of Lake Worth Beach were seeing sky high September utility bills. The rising resident's rates were a result of the city...
STRANGLER THINGS: Delray Beach Police Arrest Man, Charge Strangulation
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach man is facing a strangulation charge after allegedly attacking a woman with whom he lives — or lived. Anthony Arteaga, 41, of Sunset Pines Drive in Delray Beach was booked into jail on November 7th. He […]
Major Crash Shuts Florida Turnpike Near Glades Road
BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: At 7:15 a.m., traffic appears to be moving extremely slowly. Expect significant delays. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A major crash has closed the southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike, just south of Glades Road. The crash, involving multiple cars, was first reported […]
Boca Raton Man Crashes Into Tree, Dies
Former Teacher At Del Prado Elementary School. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton man is dead following a collision with a tree. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office tells BocaNewsNow.com that Ronald Weindorf of Birchwood Drive was driving northeast on Pheasant Way […]
Woman killed in 3 car crash involving Broward County bus
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Broward County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal three car crash that killed a 70-year-old woman in Fort Lauderdale. The incident happened on Saturday, Nov. 5 just after 4:30 p.m. Detectives said a Broward County Transit bus and and a 2016 Chevy Malibu were stopped in the westbound lanes on Sunrise Boulevard at a red traffic light. The driver of a 2016 Dodge Journey, Janina Alexis, was driving down the same road, when she rear-ended the Broward County Transit bus which pushed into the Malibu.
