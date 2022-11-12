Sven 'Doc' Berglowe traveled world wearing assortment of military hats before random chance brought him to Pocatello

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POCATELLO — Sven “Doc” Berglowe has logged in thousands of hours flying and serving on many ships over oceans. He’s logged in many months serving at police and sheriff departments across the country. And he’s logged in 23 years of military service all across the globe.

Now, Berglowe, 50, is retired and happily stationed in Pocatello, but he has many stories of his time serving in not just the Navy as a radioman, a rescue swimmer, a hospital corpsman, and a Naval air crewman, but also as a combat medic in the National Guard.

“There were some amazing events I experienced,” he said. “I was there when a lot of world events got to kick off.”

He was involved with Operation Desert Storm in the early 90s, served on many ships including the USS Midway, and fought alongside Marines in Iraq and Afghanistan as a Navy Corpsman. He ran boy scout troops on American bases in Japan, and hiked with scouts up and down Mount Fuji. He was a deputy at Washington County Sheriff’s Office in Machias, Maine, right on the east coast near a fishing village named Cutler.

“It’s the very first place the sun hits the United States,” he explained. “Every morning, you could see (the sunrise) and it was actually called the Sunrise County. I was exceptionally proud of that department. There weren’t many of us, but I loved working there.”

If you ask Berglowe which of his professions he’s most proud of, chances are he’ll answer with one response: being an aircrewman for TACAMO, a mission that provides communication support to ballistic missile submarines with the use of aircraft.

“It’s a vital mission that’s been around since we’ve had nuclear weapons,” he said. “And it’s one of the very last stages of communication that can reach a (submarine) in case we get attacked by another country.”

For 12-hour shifts in the sky, Berglowe would help crew the aircraft as it flew over the ocean as a member of the squadron VQ-4 SHADOWS. His squadron would use miles-long cables and a very low frequency (VLF) system to communicate with submarines in the case nuclear missiles needed to be launched.

“What was so special too about it is there were only 52 of us airborne communicators assigned to the squadron at that time, it’s so small,” he said. “Two squadrons in the whole world to do this mission. Because it’s such a small community, the whole navy is fighting for those positions. And out of the entire Navy, only 52 of us were flying on the jets. That’s the entire Navy. It took years to get into that.”

Yet despite the position being crucial and well-sought after, Berglowe said he initially didn’t know it existed.

It was only after serving in Cutler, Maine at the Navy’s VLF station that he found out about TACAMO.

“I thought, ‘I’m going to get there’,” he said. “I applied and tried out and kept at it until they called me back and said, ‘we want you’. It was extremely hard to get in…It took me a year alone just to learn how to be on the jet before they even let me set foot on it.”

Berglowe served as a member of the VQ-4 SHADOWS up until 2002 when he decided he wanted a change in pace, discharged from the Navy on February 4 at 10 am and that afternoon was swearing in as an Army Sergeant for the Oklahoma Army National Guard 45th Infantry “THUNDERBIRDS”.

For four years he served within the 45th Infantry before bouncing back to the Navy Reserve, where he became a hospital corpsman until he retired in 2013. After hitting many corners of the Earth, he explained he and his wife weren’t sure where to settle and resorted to throwing names in a hat.

“My wife and I decided we were going to go somewhere else to live and I had friends here in Pocatello,” he said. “So we literally packed up, drew a name out of a baseball cap, and drove to the first name we pulled, which was Pocatello.”

Since then he’s kept busy with the local veteran community. He’s post commander of the AMVETs Bengal Post #1901, is a member of the Pocatello Veterans Honor Guard, and is serving on the state committee for the USS Idaho, a nuclear submarine that will be finished in 2024.

“We bring several members of the (submarine) crew out (once or twice) a year, and take them all through the state fishing, meeting Senators and the Governor, everywhere we can have fun with them,” he said. “I’m very proud we’ll have a nuclear submarine named after our good state. I’m all Idaho now.”

