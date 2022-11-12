Read full article on original website
Dan’s Daily: Matt Murray Hopes to Face Penguins, NHL Trade Rumor Updates
MONTREAL — And just like that, the good feelings surrounding the Pittsburgh Penguins went poof as the team couldn’t hold a pair of third period leads and neither last 60 seconds in a 5-4 OT loss to the Montreal Canadiens. One former Penguins player won’t score a goal against them, but goalie Matt Murray is hoping to return from injury on Tuesday when the Maple Leafs visit the Penguins. Murray hasn’t played in Pittsburgh since being traded in the summer of 2020. The Ottawa Senators are looking to the NHL trade market for a defenseman. The Calgary Flames are shopping for a scoring forward. And Claude Giroux returned home for a day.
Should Penguins, Senators Explore a Trade?
The Pittsburgh Penguins still have nine NHL defensemen and enough money to keep only seven at the NHL level. Ty Smith and Mark Friedman are with the WBS Penguins, while P.O Joseph plies his craft in the big league after three years in the AHL. Following a summer of NHL trade speculation and at least one rejected deal, the Penguins trade chatter has died down despite a seven-game winless streak and no change in the surplus stock.
ESPN
Hoffman plays hero, Canadiens beat Penguins 5-4 in overtime
Montreal, Quebec -- — Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Montreal Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night. Sean Monahan’s power-play goal at 14:42 of the third period tied the game for Montreal and forced the overtime.
NHL suspends Capitals' Aube-Kubel 3 games for illegal check
NEW YORK (AP) — Washington Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel has been suspended for three games by the NHL for an illegal check to the head of Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Cal Foote. The league announced the penalty on Saturday. Under the NHL’s collective bargaining agreement with its players, Aube-Kubel will forfeit $16,216.23, based on his average annual salary. Aube-Kubel was ejected and assessed a match penalty for the hit on Foote at 1:52 of the second period during Washington’s 5-1 victory Friday night. Foote did not return to the game after the play. While officials reviewed the check, Tampa Bay’s Patrick Maroon dropped the gloves with Washington’s Garnet Hathaway during the lengthy stoppage. That was just the start of the fisticuffs as tensions boiled over.
FOX Sports
Lightning and Capitals brawl, meet again Sunday in Tampa
WASHINGTON (AP) — While officials reviewed Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel's check to the head of Lightning defenseman Cal Foote, Tampa Bay's Patrick Maroon dropped the gloves with Washington's Garnet Hathaway during the lengthy stoppage. That was just the start of the fisticuffs as tensions boiled over Friday night between...
Maple Leafs Honor Borje Salming with All-Swedish Starting Lineup vs. Canucks
In a loving tribute to the Toronto Maple Leafs legend who is battling ALS, the club had all six of their Swedish players start the game.
Penguins Return Mark Friedman to Wilkes-Barre
The Pittsburgh Penguins have assigned defenseman Mark Friedman to their farm team in Wilkes-Barre. He had been recalled after defensemen P.O Joseph and Jan Rutta were injured during their 4-1 victory in Washington last Wednesday, but did not get into either of the two games that followed. Rutta dressed for...
Anthony Angello leads Springfield Thunderbirds past Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (6-5-0-2) saw their former Penguin come up huge to register a 3-2 defeat of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (6-4-1-0) on Saturday night at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. In his return to face his former team, Anthony Angello nearly gave Springfield a 1-0 lead on...
Penguins Grades: Third Period Clinic, Malkin ‘Beast Mode’ Pushes Pens’ Win (+)
TORONTO — The Pittsburgh Penguins allowed just four shots in the third period, and coach Mike Sullivan said Evgeni Malkin was in beast mode. The Penguins wobbled in the second period before putting the clamps on the Toronto Maple Leafs in the third for a 4-2 win at Scotiabank Arena.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Loss to Penguins Secondary to Borje Salming Salute
The Toronto Maple Leafs lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins last night by a score of 4-2. The game seemed almost secondary to the pregame “celebration” of Borje Salming’s life and career with the franchise. During the game, perhaps the Maple Leafs deserved a better fate. They didn’t...
5 Takeaways: Penguins Lacked ‘Urgency,’ What About Sidney Crosby? (+)
MONTREAL — If the previous two wins were the Pittsburgh Penguins fitting the pieces of the jigsaw puzzle, the game Saturday against the Montreal Canadiens was scrambling them all over again. The Penguins admittedly lacked urgency, certainly lacked structure, and yet had victory minutes away. Montreal erased the last...
Penguins Sloppy, Survive to Get Point in 5-4 OT Loss to Canadiens
MONTREAL — The Pittsburgh Penguins (6-6-3) had a pair of third period leads, but neither lasted one minute. The Penguins squandered three leads to the Montreal Canadiens (8-6-1), including allowing a game-tying goal just 42 seconds after taking a late third-period lead. Montreal winger Mike Hoffman roofed a shot...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Benn, Kallgren, Brodie & Matthews
The Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Vancouver Canucks last night by a score of 3-2. At first, it seemed like another one of those games, but it wasn’t. The Maple Leafs started six Swedish players as a tribute to Borje Salming, and perhaps that fueled the team. They came out flying to start the first period.
Penguins Notebook: Best Trades (and Moves) Not Made; Power Out Again
There was a lot of speculation after last season about moves Ron Hextall might make to improve the Pittsburgh Penguins. Would he try to break up the logjam on the blue line by trading Marcus Pettersson?. Would he try to open some badly needed salary-cap space by dealing Jason Zucker...
