Entrepreneurs can earn $1,000 prizes at University of Alabama's River Pitch

A contest sponsored by the University of Alabama will give entrepreneurs an opportunity to win $1,000 and receive expert advice to bring their business ideas to fruition.

The Alabama Entrepreneurship Institute at the University of Alabama Culverhouse College of Business will host its sixth annual River Pitch competition from 5-9 p.m. Tuesday at the Tuscaloosa River Market, 1900 Jack Warner Parkway.

The competition allows participants to pitch their new business idea to a panel of judges in three minutes or less for a chance to win one of 10 $1,000 prizes. Participants will also get feedback and potentially meet experts in entrepreneurship to improve their pitch and further develop their ideas.

Entry for the competition is free and the event is open to UA students, faculty, staff and members of the West Alabama community.

“This event is fun and it’s inspiring,” said Theresa M. Welbourne, executive director of the Alabama Entrepreneurship Institute. “Whether you have your own idea and want to pitch, or you are there to watch and learn, the people presenting will motivate you.”

In past years, around 50 people, with most working in teams, have participated in the River Pitch.

Organizers say former winners of the River Pitch competition have gone on to find business success in West Alabama, including Art Garage, TankR and City Detect.

Art Garage in downtown Tuscaloosa offers children a space for art classes and play time, while TankR is an on-call fuel delivery service that saves drivers time by bringing the gas pump to their car. City Detect, based in Northport, has devised a data-driven approach to solving the problem of urban blight.

“We are happy to see that great ideas not only start here, but the entrepreneurs also choose to stay and grow their businesses here,” said Jim Page, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama and a River Pitch sponsor.

“This year we are celebrating the 10th anniversary of The Edge, our incubator and accelerator, where many of the entrepreneurs go to build their businesses. The energy and enthusiasm of everyone who has come together in our community really comes through in these events,” Page said.