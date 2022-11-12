ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Salvation Army plans move to southeast Montgomery, rents rooms in the meantime

By Alex Gladden, Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M0lxh_0j824w1P00

The Salvation Army is planning a long-term move to a location in southeast Montgomery but will need a short-term solution in the interim.

That short-term solution will likely mean the organization will rent rooms in low-cost hotels for about a year while the new building is being renovated, corps administrator Harvey Johnson said.

The city bought the building, which the Salvation Army has occupied since 1970, about a year-and-a-half ago. The city paid about $5 million, giving the organization money to relocate. The Salvation Army is moving to make room for the planned whitewater park. The agreement with the city mandates that the organization must leave the building by the end of the year.

“Now our time's run out, and we have been working with a person to buy a facility, but negotiations are still ongoing," Johnson said.

Johnson said that he could not yet announce the location that the organization is considering because of the ongoing negotiations.

The building that the Salvation Army has now has 82 beds. The new facility should have a few more beds than that.

Related coverage:Montgomery warming center available to all on cold nights

Exclusive look:Montgomery Whitewater park preps for opening, shows off giant restaurant

The renovations that the permanent building will need include adding more showers and bathrooms, a large kitchen and a space for meetings.

The area that the Salvation Army is considering is easily accessible by public transportation, Johnson said.

Since Johnson started the job at the beginning of September, he said he has looked at about 40 properties, trying to find a good fit for the organization before finding the place he now hopes to get.

The Salvation Army has a shelter that includes rooms for families, single men and single women. There is also a separate area for veterans at the shelter.

Related coverage:Police work to clear out homeless camps under overpasses

“It’s a good place to be especially when you have no place to go," said Rhonda Burnett, who has been staying at the shelter for about a month.

While Burnett is originally from Texas, she made it to Montgomery after leaving Florida.

"This is a lifesaver," Burnett said about the Salvation Army.

Because so many people are experiencing homelessness, Burnett said “a lot more shelters are needed."

Burnett said that she thinks the community should come together to help the Salvation Army with its move.

“Life is about love and helping one another," Burnett said. "That’s part of the journey it is."

Burnett also suggested that the Salvation Army look into building tiny houses for people experiencing homelessness.

She also said if people donated computers to the organization it would help people because many job applications are online.

The Salvation Army offers an array of services. The organization serves three meals a day. It also offers a class to help people with substance abuse problems. One of the Salvation Army programs helps people monetarily, paying for rent or utilities or unpaid bills, Johnson said.

Johnson said he tries to work with other organizations as much as he can. The Salvation Army often makes referrals to places like the Mid-Alabama Coalition for the Homeless, which can move people closer to permanent housing.

“You know linking people together is so important," Johnson said.

The Salvation Army also sends workers and volunteers to help when disasters strike.

“When this stuff hits it affects everyone unilaterally," Johnson said.

The Salvation Army also has two major programs around Christmas time. The group handles the Angel Tree program that sends children presents when their parents are incarcerated. The Salvation Army also raises money through its Red Kettle Campaign. Volunteers stand outside stores and ring bells while people donate money in the kettles.

Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or 479-926-9570.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSFA

Montgomery Habitat for Humanity reopens Restore in new location

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery’s Habitat for Humanity has a brand new location for its Restore, one of its primary sources of funding. Since 2008, Restore has gone a LONG way in supporting the mission of Montgomery’s Habitat for Humanity. It takes donations, things like furniture and building materials, then sell them to the public at a deep discount, and all of that revenue goes directly back into Habitat for Humanity’s work.
MONTGOMERY, AL
montgomeryindependent.com

Montgomery Quilters Take Up The challenge To Change The Pattern

Montgomery residents gathered at Garrick Hardy student center on the campus of Alabama State University on November 4th to make quilt panels honoring black and brown lives lost to HIV/AIDS. These panels will become part of the AIDS memorial quilt which will be on display in Montgomery from November 30th...
MONTGOMERY, AL
theshelbyreport.com

Meat Depot By Fresh Value Opens Location In Sylacauga, AL

Meat Depot, a grocery store affiliated with the Birmingham, Alabama-based supermarket chain Fresh Value, will debut a store Nov. 16 in Sylacauga, Alabama. The grand opening ceremony will begin at 8 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting in front of the renovated store. The store is located at 204 West Fort Williams St., formerly home to Save-A-Lot. The first 100 customers in the store on Nov. 16-18 will receive a free bag of groceries.
SYLACAUGA, AL
WSFA

Macon County Commission Chamber renamed in honor of late chairman

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Macon County Commission honored one of its late commission chairmen in a big way. More than 100 community members gathered on North Main Street in Tuskegee for a dedication ceremony Thursday. The County Commission Chamber now bears the name of Jesse L. Upshaw. “Chairman, Jesse...
MACON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

MPS board approves name changes for 2 schools

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Board of Education has approved name changes for two high schools. The board voted 5-2 Thursday evening in favor of Montgomery Public Schools Superintendent Melvin Brown’s recommendation of renaming:. Robert E. Lee High School to Dr. Percy Julian High School. Jeff Davis...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
courierjournal.net

Black Vultures Test Positive for Avian Influenza in Montgomery County

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) in cooperation with the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) has confirmed Eurasian H5 Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in wild black vultures in Montgomery County, Alabama. This is the second confirmation of HPAI in Alabama. In February 2022, a singular case of a wild, hunter harvested American wigeon tested positive in Limestone County.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Thanksgiving Tradition: Gov. Kay Ivey Pardons Turkeys

For the 74th year, the governor of Alabama has pardoned turkeys for Thanksgiving, but this year there was a twist. Traditionally, the turkeys that the governor pardons at a ceremony on the grounds of the Alabama Governor’s Mansion have been named “Clyde” and “Henrietta.” But not this year.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

MPS discusses move for students from Lanier to Carver High School

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The 2023-2024 school year will look different for some Montgomery ninth graders. These students will represent the first of many to be moved from Lanier High School to Carver High School. MPS Superintendent Melvin J. Brown spoke about the move in a video posted to the...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

MPS Officially Changes Names of Robert E. Lee, Jeff Davis High Schools

Two Montgomery schools named after Confederate figures and slave owners have been renamed. The Montgomery Board of Education voted for the name changes at Thursday night’s meeting. Robert E. Lee will henceforth be known as Dr. Percy L. Julian High School. Julian was a Montgomery-born Black chemist and pioneer...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Snow outlook for Montgomery

Much cooler today, but our temperatures will drop even more by the weekend! Amanda explains why... Much cooler today, but our temperatures will drop even more by the weekend! Amanda explains why... Nicole nearing hurricane strength. Updated: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:07 AM UTC. Nicole nearing hurricane strength. Big changes...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alreporter.com

Montgomery school board votes to remove confederate names from schools

The Montgomery County School Board voted Thursday to officially remove the names of confederates from two city high schools and rename the schools after civil rights leaders, a federal judge and a renowned Black chemist. The school formerly known as Jefferson Davis High will be renamed Dr. Percy Julian High....
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

First Alert: Tracking a cold and breezy end to the weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Even with the sunshine back in the forecast today, highs will only warm into the 50s. Breezy north winds remain in place, making it feel even colder when outside. Tonight, temperatures will again drop into the 30s, with many locations hovering near or below freezing. After...
WSFA

ALDOT sets $10.4M bridge replacement in Macon County

MACON COUNTY Ala. (WSFA) - A nearly two-year, $10.4 million bridge replacement project is set to begin Monday in Macon County. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, crews will start working to replace the bridge over Uphappee Creek on Hwy. 81. That’s just north of Tuskegee and near Interstate 85 at exit 38.
MACON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Another freeze warning for Alabama for Sunday night

Get ready for another cold night tonight. The National Weather Service has issued another freeze warning for some central Alabama counties. It will go into effect Sunday night and last into Monday morning. Temperatures will be cold statewide -- freeze warning or not. Lows are expected to dip into the...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

House speaker, school names, turkeys: Down in Alabama

The Alabama House Republican caucus selected its leadership for the next Legislature. The Montgomery Board of Education has voted to approve name changes to schools named after Jeff Davis and Robert E. Lee. A little about the pardoning of turkeys. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen...
ALABAMA STATE
The Montgomery Advertiser

The Montgomery Advertiser

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

montgomeryadvertiser.com is the home page of Montgomery Alabama with in depth and updated Montgomery local news

 http://montgomeryadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy