Erie County, PA

Retirement creates vacancy in magisterial district court covering western Erie County

By Tim Hahn, Erie Times-News
Erie Times News
Erie Times News
 2 days ago
Erie County court administrators have a magisterial district court vacancy to fill following the recent retirement of Springfield Township District Judge Chris MacKendrick.

MacKendrick, 60, retired at the end of September. He was in the third year of his fourth six-year term, which he won after running unopposed during the 2019 election. MacKendrick, a former Erie County sheriff's deputy, was first elected as Springfield Township district judge in 2001.

MacKendrick has moved out of the area and said he is enjoying his retirement with his family. He thanked the residents of western Erie County for trusting him to do the job for 21 years.

County court admins have temporarily filled vacancy

County court administrators have filled the vacancy left by MacKendrick's retirement with retired district judges, or senior district judges. Senior District Judge Ronald Antos, of Mercer County, handled matters in the Springfield Township district court in October. Senior District Judge Rita Marwood, of Crawford County, who retired at the end of 2021, is presiding in November and December, according to court officials.

Erie County Court Administrator Bob Catalde said there have been no delays in hearings or other matters in the court since MacKendrick's retirement.

As for keeping the Springfield Township district court staffed by a district judge, Catalde said that, in the past, the other sitting district judges in Erie County have been great at filling in at areas with vacancies. Between those judges and the help of senior district judges, Catalde said he is confident the county will be able to staff the office and handle things appropriately.

What's unknown at this point is when an election can be held to fill the Springfield Township district judge's position. Catalde said county court officials have asked the county's election office and state officials if the position can get on the ballot in 2023, or if the election will have to wait until 2024.

Erie County court administrators dealt with a similar situation a few years ago, when Paul Urbaniak, one of the City of Erie's five district judges, retired. Urbaniak stepped down in the fall of 2019, a few months before the last of his four six-year terms as Erie 2nd Ward district judge ran out.

Bill Cole won the seat after running unopposed in the 2019 election, but he resigned in January 2020 after failing to obtain the required certification for the post. County court administrators used several senior district judges and a number of the county's sitting judges to handle matters in the court, which covers a portion of Erie's east side, while the vacancy remained.

Sitting and senior district judges covered the 2nd Ward Magisterial District Court for two years before the current district Judge, Edward Wilson, filled the position. Wilson was voted into office during the 2021 election and was appointed to the post for a few months before he was sworn in on his election victory in January.

Contact Tim Hahn at thahn@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNhahn.

