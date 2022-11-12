Obituary: Dee Knopp

Funeral Service for Dee Knopp, age 67, of Hanceville, will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home with Kevin Stallings officiating. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. prior to the service.

Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Knopp passed away on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at her residence. She was born Oct. 5, 1955, to Charlie Alvin Leeth and Mary Leeth.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Garry Dwight Knopp.

Survivors include her son, Scotty (Alecia) Pridmore; daughters, Trina (Robert) Hassler and Crissy (Steve) Boling; grandchildren, Wes (Holly) Pridmore, Sadie (Cory) Frith, Cade Pridmore, Adam Stallings, Deonna (James) Bladow, Tammie (Josh) Sterling, Johnathan Jones, Matthew (Alexis) Boling, Megan Boling, Anthony Knopp, Aiden Knopp, Austin Knopp, Garrett Knopp, Lexie Knopp, and Aubrey Knopp; an army full of great-grandchildren; and brother, Frank (Amanda) Leeth.