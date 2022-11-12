ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanceville, AL

Obituary: Dee Knopp

By Hanceville Funeral Home
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 2 days ago

Funeral Service for Dee Knopp, age 67, of Hanceville, will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home with Kevin Stallings officiating. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. prior to the service.

Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Knopp passed away on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at her residence. She was born Oct. 5, 1955, to Charlie Alvin Leeth and Mary Leeth.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Garry Dwight Knopp.

Survivors include her son, Scotty (Alecia) Pridmore; daughters, Trina (Robert) Hassler and Crissy (Steve) Boling; grandchildren, Wes (Holly) Pridmore, Sadie (Cory) Frith, Cade Pridmore, Adam Stallings, Deonna (James) Bladow, Tammie (Josh) Sterling, Johnathan Jones, Matthew (Alexis) Boling, Megan Boling, Anthony Knopp, Aiden Knopp, Austin Knopp, Garrett Knopp, Lexie Knopp, and Aubrey Knopp; an army full of great-grandchildren; and brother, Frank (Amanda) Leeth.

Comments / 0

Related
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Frances Tidwell Williamson

Frances Tidwell Williamson, 89, passed peacefully from this life on Nov. 12, 2022, in her home in Cullman, surrounded by loving family and friends. She was born on May 7, 1933, in Cullman, Alabama to Noel and Goldie Tidwell, who preceded her in death, along with her brother Dale Tidwell. She is survived by her devoted husband of 61 years, Donald B. Williamson; her children Laurie (Brad) Moore of Leeds, AL; Tim (Wendy) Williamson of Dunwoody, GA; her beloved granddaughters Elizabeth (Philip) Akins of Tuscaloosa, AL; Madeleine Williamson of Knoxville, TN; and Catherine (Devin) Wilson of Leeds, AL; her brothers Robert (Rudeen)...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Nadine Johnson

Nadine Johnson, age 72, of Cullman, died Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents Oather C. and Opal Reese Wood; brother, Ronnie Wood; and her grandparents, William and Lona Reese and Pickney and Lucy Wood. Mrs. Johnson is survived by her husband, Gaylon D. Johnson; daughter, Melanie D. Haynes; son, William D. Johnson; sisters, Paula Baggett, Ilene Gutherie; Karen Hancock and Jackie Burks; brother, Mirian Wood; grandchildren, Kyle Haynes (Johana), Rachel Haynes and Ivy Johnson and a host of nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. The family will receive friends on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home. The celebration of Mrs. Johnson’s life will be Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at 9 a.m. at Beech Grove Baptist Church with burial to follow in Valley Springs Cemetery. Rev. Ray Ponder will officiate.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Lela Ruth Whaley

Lela Ruth Whaley, 96, of Cullman passed away on Nov. 11, 2022, at her residence. She was born Aug. 30, 1926, in Blount County. She is survived by her daughters, Pam Hagan and Claudean (Steve) Vinson; grandchildren, T.J. Hagan and Claire Vinson; great grandchildren, Ford Hagan, Cora Hagan and Hattie Hagan. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Annie Davis; her husbands, Clifford Greathouse and Claude Whaley; two infant sons, Larry and Gary Whaley; son, Dwight Whaley; brothers, Junior Davis and Harden Davis and sisters, Pearl Rucks and Myrle Armstrong. Funeral services will be Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home; burial will follow in Garden City Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 1-2 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Alene Nell Norris

Graveside funeral service for Alene Nell Norris, 93, of Cullman will be at 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 14th, 2022, at Central Baptist Cemetery, Rev. Steve Rodgers officiating. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Norris family. Mrs. Norris passed away Thursday, Nov. 10th, 2022, at UAB Hospital.  She was born Oct. 1, 1929.  She was a lifelong member of Central Baptist Church.  She loved flowers and being outdoors when she was able.  She loved her grandchildren and adored her great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur Lee and Lossie Rodgers Easterwood, and her husband, Lester Norris. Survivors include her son, Kenneth (Carol) Norris; daughter, Dettrina Peinhardt; grandchildren, Mehaley Peinhardt Laney, Tenille Peinhardt Garnett; great-grandchildren, Justin (Brookelyn) Hollaway, Cassidy Hollaway (Roman) Cofer, Jayden Garnett, Andrew Bradford, Harrison Laney; great-great grandchildren, Gracie, Hayleigh, Braylee and Maycee Cofer, Grayson Hollaway; family and friends.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Faye Sherer

Faye Sherer, 83, of Addison, entered into rest on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at Lakeland Community Hospital. Faye was born on May 1, 1939, in Jasper. She was a fun-loving person, who loved to laugh and have a good time. She enjoyed woodworking, painting, and sewing, but most of all, she loved spending time with her family, especially her kids and grandkids.                                     Visitation will be held on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, from noon until 1 p.m. at Nichols Funeral Home in Addison, where services will be held at 1 p.m. Burial will be in New Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery in Jasper. Brother...
ADDISON, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Donna Gayle Godfrey

Donna Gayle Godfrey, age 63, of Cullman, AL passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, with her loving husband praying with her. Donna was born in Kentucky to Carol Good and William Martin. She was an active member of Daystar Church and was involved with the Love Without Strings group at Daystar Church. Donna is survived by her loving husband of four years, Aaron Godfrey; her mother, Carol Good; her father, William Martin; her children, Candy (John) Black, Patrick Carr, Randy (Meagan Holder) Haynes, Pat (Joey) Brown, Pam (Phillip) Nickles, Chundra Allred; her grandchildren, Kaytlynn (Heath) Townson, Destiny Carr, Ayden Carr,...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Leah Grace Tarvin

Leah Grace Tarvin, a born leader, friend to many, and beloved daughter entered into the presence of the Heavenly Father on Nov. 3, 2022, at the age of 22. Leah was born Sept. 22, 2000, in Marshall County, Alabama, to Mark Anthony and Cynthia Denise Thomas Tarvin. From the moment she was born, Leah was special. She never met a stranger and was an outgoing child. Leah participated in pageants, various clubs, the marching band, and any activity that involved honoring both military and law enforcement agencies. She was a talented musician and vocalist, mastering the piano, trombone, guitar, saxophone,...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Dwight David Campbell

Dwight David Campbell, 67, of Bremen passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at UAB Hospital. He was born Nov. 24, 1954, in Cullman, AL. Dwight is survived by his wife of 28 ½ years, June Campbell; daughters, Christy (Brandon) Brown and Julie (Jeremy) Calvert; grandchildren, Mackenzie Brown, Marissa Brown, Maci Brown, James Calvert, Julianna Calvert and Jennie Calvert; brothers, Claborn (Keneiath) Campbell, Mickey (Connie) Campbell and Sandy (Amber) Campbell; sister-in-law, Darlene Campbell; best friend, Daryl (Ramona) Calvert; bestest buddy, Andrea Elam and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Doyal Malcolm Campbell and Chelsie Coleen Williams Campbell and brothers, Rocky Campbell and Jason Campbell. Funeral services will be held on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at 12pm at Ryan’s Creek Baptist Church; Rev. Paul Campbell officiating; with interment in Ryan’s Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday from 10:30 a.m. until noon. Pallbearers are Jeremy Campbell, James Calvert, Logan Campbell, Terry Campbell, Tyler Campbell and Jalyn Campbell. Honorary pallbearers are Josh Campbell, Jackson Miner and Nathan Miller.
BREMEN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Skyler Richard Brock

Funeral Service for Skyler Richard Brock, age 30, of Cullman, will be at noon on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home, interment in Berlin Cemetery at Mt. Carmel. Visitation will be from 10 a.m.-noon prior to the service. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Skyler was a jack of all trades and an artist. Mr. Brock passed away on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. He was born March 6, 1992, in Cullman, AL, to Richard and Penny Brock. Survivors include his parents; sister, Stormi Brock; girlfriend, Sloane Thompson; and a host of extended family and friends.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Stanley Ray Harper

A graveside service for Stanley Ray Harper of Hanceville will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at Center Hill Baptist Cemetery. Mr. Harper was born on Dec. 2, 1954, to Elmo Shine Harper and Ruby Connell in Cullman, AL. He died at the age of 67 on Nov. 5, 2022, at VA Medical Center in Birmingham, AL. Mr. Harper was a member of the United States Marine Corp. He served from 1974 to 1975 as Lance Corporal and was a member of the 2nd Battalion 9th Marines. Survivors include his children, Toni Harper-Jenkins (Greg) and Shane Harper; step-children, William Tyler and Jeremy Jones; grandchildren, Jake Harper, Shine Harper, Raven (Taylor Johnson) Gilliland and Garrett Brown; great granddaughter, Nellie-Kate Johnson; and brothers, Gary Harper and Ricky Harper.
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Jackie Lee Garrison

Jackie Lee Garrison, 66, passed away at Cullman Regional Medical Center on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. He was born Aug. 8, 1956, in Cullman, Alabama. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Regina Garrison, and his three children, Ryan (Neal) Brooks, Tiffaney (Cody) Adams, and Dallas (Ashley) Garrison. He left behind eight grandchildren whom he adored: Bryce, Cade, Kanyen, Rylee, Brady, Karson, Cameron, and Callan. He is also survived by his sisters, Emma Lou Thorton and Onzelle (Zander) Smith; brother, Talmadge (Melissa) Garrison; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Easter Miller, and brother, Mac (Judy) Garrison. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements, and a private memorial service will be held for the family. Flowers are appreciated, but if you would rather make a donation in memory of Jerry, please consider a contribution to Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Joyce Chandler

Joyce Chandler of Addison entered into rest on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at Cullman Regional Medical Center. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, from 10-11 a.m. at Sardis #2 Baptist Church in Addison, where services will begin at 11 a.m. Brother Jeffery Wiggins and Brother William McClellan will officiate. Burial will follow in Moreland Cemetery in Houston, AL. Joyce is survived by her sons, Brian (Pam) Chandler, and Brent Chandler; sisters, Diane (Lance) Horsley, Brenda Howse, and Doris Ponder; brother, Buddy (Marlene) Osborne; grandchildren, Briley Chandler, and Brianna Chandler; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Chandler; parents, Emmett and Rissie Osborne; sister, Paulene Heflin; brother, Jerry Osborne, brothers-in-law, Kenneth Ponder, and Larry Dale Howse.
ADDISON, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Thomas Jerry Nixon

Thomas Jerry Nixon, 79, of Boaz, AL, passed away on Nov. 7, 2022. He was born in Boaz, AL, on Oct. 28, 1943, to Cois Alvin and Mary Margurite Bowman Nixon. Jerry served his country honorably in the United States Navy. He obtained his Associates Degree in Business from Snead State Community College and worked as a UPS driver for many years. Mr. Nixon enjoyed fishing, had a passion for swapping junk for more junk, and he was a member of the “Liars Club” that met each morning at Hardee’s. Jerry was a good man and would help anyone who needed...
BOAZ, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Joseph Henry Grob

Joseph Henry Grob, age 79, of Cullman, Alabama passed away on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. Joseph is survived by his beloved wife, Amelia (Ann) Joann Grob; his daughter Lynn Johnson (Doug); his granddaughter Samantha Johnson. Joseph was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Dorthea Grob. Joseph faithfully served at Loparex (Formerly Daubert Coated Products) for 39 Years as a machine operator. Joseph was a licensed electrician and plumber. He loved working with his hands and could fix anything. A visitation for Joe will be held Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, from 10 a.m. to noon at St. Paul’s Lutheran, 513 Fourth Ave. S.E. Cullman, AL 35055, followed by a funeral service at noon. Joe will be laid to rest in Cullman City Cemetery, 812 Ninth Ave. S.W, Cullman, Alabama 35055-4812. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Building Fund or School.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Files from yesteryear: 1954

From the files of 1954  The residence of Mr. and Mrs. Clyde Jones was completely destroyed by fire on Saturday.   Bobby McClendon, son of Mr. and Mrs. A.M. McClendon has been named Good Citizenship boy at Cullman High School. Margaret Jones, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Emma Jones was named Good Citizenship girl.   The recent winner of the Cullman County Rural Improvement Program was the Grandview Community. Those attending the state dinner in Birmingham on Monday night were: Asa Blalock – president, Henry Mobley -vice president, Mrs. J.C. Mobley -secretary, H.G. Pinkston -County Agent and Mrs. Mary Sue Tillery -Home Demonstration Agent.   Judith Kay...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Janet Louise Hales

Janet Louise Hales, 66, of Holly Pond, AL, passed away on Nov. 6, 2022. Janet was born in Atlanta, GA, on Sept. 4, 1956.  Ms. Hales loved knowledge. She enjoyed reading and did so often to keep her mind sharp. Janet also enjoyed crafting. Ms. Hales loved her family and her grandbabies were her joy. She will be missed greatly by her family and friends.  Ms. Hales is preceded in death by her parents; her siblings; and her husband, John Anthony Hales.  Janet is survived by her children, Scott Stewart (Kandace), Theresa Staton (Steve), Brandy Hales; grandchildren, Ashley Salter (Trey), Samantha Adams, Zac Dawson (Amber), Alexandria Adkins, Keegan Stewart, and a soon to be born grandchild; great-grandchildren, Annabelle Salter, Abigail Salter, Amelia Salter, Logan Salter, and Dixson Adams.  Holly Pond Funeral Home is honored to serve the Hales family.   
HOLLY POND, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Dolores ‘Dee’ Lucille Jordan

Funeral service for Dolores ‘Dee’ Lucille Jordan, 87, of Cullman will be at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at Cullman Funeral Home Chapel.  The family will receive friends from 12-1 p.m. prior to the service.  Cullman Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.  Mrs. Jordan passed away Nov. 5, 2022, at The Folsom Center.  She was born Aug. 31, 1935 to Daniel James and Veronica Racz Foley.  She was a member of St. John’s Evangelical Protestant Church.   She was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother, Harry Foley.  Survivors include her son, Dale (Barb) Jordan; daughter, Jenny (Dan) Durkin; six grandchildren, Michael (Susan) Dedonato, Danny (Anna) Durkin, Joey Durkin, Dale Jordan, Jr., Jessica Jordan, Cassandra (Doug) Eaton; eight great-grandchildren, Justin, Joseph and Jimmy Dedonato, Celena Mills, Easton Durkin, Emily Jordan, Zoey Jordan, Sloan Jordan; great-great grandchild, Willow Back; family and friends. 
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Kenneth Allen Underwood

Funeral service for Kenneth Allen Underwood, 80, of Cullman will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 8th, 2022, at Cullman Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Center Grove Baptist Cemetery.  Rev. Delbert Freeman will officiate.  Visitation will be Monday evening at the funeral home from 5-8 p.m. and on Tuesday morning prior to the funeral. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Underwood family. Mr. Underwood passed away Saturday, Nov. 5th, 2022, at his residence.  He was born Aug. 14, 1942, to James Luther and Della Mae Graves Underwood. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Franklin Underwood; sisters, Allie Green, Geneva Hyatt, Betty Fay Wade, Sue Frith, Rosa Lee Underwood. Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Charlotte Underwood; son, Wayne (Martha) Underwood; brother, Billy Ray (Pam) Underwood; sister, Arlene (Phillip) Dussault; sister-in-law, Jerry Nell Schnittker; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Arthur Junior Arrington

Arthur Junior Arrington, 78 of Addison, passed away Nov. 5, 2022, at his residence. He was born Feb. 14, 1944, in Jasper Alabama. Arthur was the owner and operator of Arrington RVs for more than 40 years. He loved antique cars, Waffle House, James Dean, and most of all his kids and grandkids as his family was his life. A visitation will be held on Nov. 7, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at Nichols Funeral Home – Addison. A funeral service will be held on Nov. 8, 2022, starting at 2 p.m. at Fairview Baptist Church where a burial will follow at the...
ADDISON, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Denise Patton Lovett

Denise Patton Lovett, of Cullman, passed away on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Cullman Regional. She was born Jan. 16, 1964, to Cecil Patton and Lillian Pearl Pitts. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Danny Patton, Carl Clifford Patton, and Micheal Allen; sister, Vickie Kyser; nephew, Jamey Bryant; and niece, Danielle Patton. Survivors include her sons, Andrew (Lakisha) Lovett, Patrick (Hanna) Lovett, and Leslie (Latasha) Lovett; grandchildren, Brindlee Lovett, Lily Lovett, Amelia Lovett, Dawson Lovett, Jackson Lovett, Reese Lovett, Maddie Lovett, Macie Lovett, Makylah Lovett, and Mila Rose Lovett; fiancé, James “Jim” Mitchell; sisters, Charlotte Compton and Diane Keenum; and a host of nieces and nephews. The family request that donations be made to the American Cancer Society. ‘God saw she was getting tired And a cure was not to be. So He put His arms around her And whispered, “Come with Me.” With tearful eyes we watched her suffer And saw her fade away. Although we loved her dearly, We could not make her stay. A golden heart stopped beating, Hard working hands to rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us He only takes the best.’ A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
660K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy