Obituary: Alene Nell Norris

Graveside funeral service for Alene Nell Norris, 93, of Cullman will be at 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 14th, 2022, at Central Baptist Cemetery, Rev. Steve Rodgers officiating.

Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Norris family.

Mrs. Norris passed away Thursday, Nov. 10th, 2022, at UAB Hospital. She was born Oct. 1, 1929. She was a lifelong member of Central Baptist Church. She loved flowers and being outdoors when she was able. She loved her grandchildren and adored her great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur Lee and Lossie Rodgers Easterwood, and her husband, Lester Norris.

Survivors include her son, Kenneth (Carol) Norris; daughter, Dettrina Peinhardt; grandchildren, Mehaley Peinhardt Laney, Tenille Peinhardt Garnett; great-grandchildren, Justin (Brookelyn) Hollaway, Cassidy Hollaway (Roman) Cofer, Jayden Garnett, Andrew Bradford, Harrison Laney; great-great grandchildren, Gracie, Hayleigh, Braylee and Maycee Cofer, Grayson Hollaway; family and friends.