Cattle Call Traditions Roll On By
BRAWLEY — While most youths in Brawley were sitting on the street curbs, awaiting the start of the Cattle Call Parade, not Becquer Morales. He had the best seat in town on Saturday morning, Nov. 12, right at the foot of the cowboy statue in the Plaza. “I like...
Yuma Crossing Railroad is back in session
There was a fun attraction taking place at the Yuma Territorial Prison. The post Yuma Crossing Railroad is back in session appeared first on KYMA.
Mariachi Night Overtakes Plaza for 2nd Year
BRAWLEY — Mariachi trumpets blared into the night on Wednesday, Nov. 9 while local singers took the stage to sing their favorite mariachi songs at the annual Mariachi Night in Brawley, one of many events leading up to the Cattle Call Rodeo. Gone was any hesitance of gathering from...
El Centro honors veterans in moving ceremony
EL CENTRO - El Centro held a Veterans Day ceremony at Bucklin Park Friday, Nov. 11, filled with veterans in decorated service jackets, families, and people filled with gratitude for those who fought for freedom. Patriotic music wafted across the park as the program began at 11 a.m. until Mayor...
AZCA tree lighting event this weekend
A local organization is bringing in the Christmas spirit this weekend in Yuma. The post AZCA tree lighting event this weekend appeared first on KYMA.
California campers photograph disc-shaped object at nearby mountain
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A California witness at Ocotillo reported watching and photographing a disc-shaped object moving off a nearby mountain at about 4:19 a.m. on April 30, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Imperial County Behavioral Health Services names new Assistant Director
IMPERIAL COUNTY — Gabriela Jimenez was appointed September 23 as Assistant Director of Imperial County Behavioral Health Services. “Ms. Jimenez brings a wealth of experience into her new role as assistant director,” said Behavioral Health Services Director Leticia Plancarte-Garcia. “I look forward to her continued commitment to helping Behavioral Health Services meet the needs of our diverse Imperial Valley community.”
El Centro police release new details on drug deal
El Centro Police say the two men involved in a drug deal are back on the streets. The post El Centro police release new details on drug deal appeared first on KYMA.
‘New’ Brawley Chili Cook-Off Opens Busy Cattle Call Week
BRAWLEY — Emilio Torres had never been to the Brawley Chili Cook-Off. Due to his job, the longtime Brawley resident was usually unable to attend since the cook-off had traditionally been a morning event, when he was working. However, with a switch to this year’s format for the first...
First Bank Yuma robbery on 28th street
The Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to a report of a robbery in progress at First Bank Yuma. The post First Bank Yuma robbery on 28th street appeared first on KYMA.
YCSO, YPD and others assist SPD in homicide investigation
A male victim died of a gunshot wound on Saturday, November 12, 2022, according to a press release. The post YCSO, YPD and others assist SPD in homicide investigation appeared first on KYMA.
Sick profit: Investigating private equity’s stealthy takeover of health care across cities and specialties
Two-year-old Zion Gastelum died just days after dentists performed root canals and put crowns on six baby teeth at a clinic affiliated with a private equity firm. His parents sued the Kool Smiles dental clinic in Yuma, Arizona, and its private equity investor, FFL Partners. They argued the procedures were done needlessly, in keeping with a corporate strategy to maximize profits by overtreating kids from lower-income families enrolled in Medicaid. Zion died after being diagnosed with "brain damage caused by a lack of oxygen," according to the lawsuit.
Fatal collision on South Frontage Road
On Friday, November 11, 2022, the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) received a report of a motorcycle-vehicle collision. The post Fatal collision on South Frontage Road appeared first on KYMA.
Border Patrol agents shoot and kill armed migrant near Arizona-Mexico border
U.S. Border Patrol agents from a tactical unit shot and killed a migrant who was armed when he entered the country illegally.
2nd Suspect, 15, Suspect in Custody for Calipatria Shooting
CALIPATRIA — The second of two teenage suspects in what is thought to be a gang-related shooting in Calipatria was taken into custody on Thursday morning, Nov. 10, when the teen’s parents turned him into authorities, Calipatria Police Chief Lynn Mara told the Calexico Chronicle. With the latest...
Super Bowl Sunday murder suspect back in court
EL CENTRO — Irma Magana, a suspect in connection to the alleged Super Bowl weekend homicide of Daniella Gonzalez was present in court for a pre-trial & setting of jury Wednesday, October 19 at the Imperial County Superior Court House of El Centro. During court, all parties agreed to...
Arizona governor’s race still too close to call
YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Not enough votes have been counted to declare Katie Hobbs or Kari Lake the winner. In an election night speech, Lake believed her victory would come sooner, and criticized how the state election was being run. “When we win, and I think it will be...
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office: Nov. 4-7
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Nov. 4 to Nov. 7. 7:23 a.m.: A Niland man reported bullet holes in his mother and sister’s vehicles. He suspects they appeared overnight and believes he knows who the suspects are.
CROSS COUNTRY: Strahm Qualifies For CIF State Championships
SAN DIEGO — Finishing second at the Imperial Valley League Cross Country Finals didn’t sit well with Holtville High School junior Lilly Strahm. The second-place finish at Sunbeam Lake Park near Seeley on Saturday, Nov. 5, motivated Strahm to work hard at practice and it paid off as she finished sixth in the CIF-San Diego Section Division V Cross Country Championships at Morley Field at Balboa Park on Saturday, Nov. 12, earning her a spot in the CIF-State Championships in Fresno on Nov. 26.
Shooting in El Centro after drug deal gone wrong
El Centro Police confirm a shooting injured one man after a drug deal gone wrong. The post Shooting in El Centro after drug deal gone wrong appeared first on KYMA.
