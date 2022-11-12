ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump Sues to Avoid Jan. 6 Committee Testimony, Says Separation of Powers Means Subpoena Can’t Be Enforced

By Meghann Cuniff
 2 days ago
Pflanzsamen
1d ago

Just have a govt swat team bring him in. Stop letting this punk delay the legal process. If it was you, you would have been in a cell years ago.

Kelli Adams
1d ago

Let the truths be told. Seems like he's always running away from having to answer any questions. What's he got to hide from if he's as honest as he claims he is??? 🤔

Joan McComber
1d ago

What will Trump do if Democrats retain the majority in the House, and reauthorize this committee? A judge committed to the rule of law would throw out this rebuttal lawsuit. Trump does not have immunity from questioning for acts committed while president. It is time that is made very clear.

