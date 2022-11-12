ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana high school football playoffs schedule: IHSAA 2022 semistate matchups

By Matthew Glenesk, Indianapolis Star
 2 days ago
We're one game away from Thanksgiving weekend at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here are the IHSAA football semistate matchups for next Friday (Nov. 18).

Roundup:Central Indiana scores, highlights, stats

Indiana high school football scores: Statewide IHSAA regional winners

CLASS 6A

Hamilton Southeastern (12-0) at Carroll (12-0)

Center Grove (10-2) at Cathedral (10-1)

CLASS 5A

Valparaiso (9-3) at Fort Wayne Snider (11-1)

Whiteland (11-1) at Castle (8-4)

CLASS 4A

New Prairie (12-1) at Kokomo (12-1)

Roncalli (12-1) at East Central (11-2)

CLASS 3A

Bishop Chatard (9-4) at West Lafayette (13-0)

Monrovia (6-7) vs. Lawrenceburg (11-1)/Southridge (11-1) winner

CLASS 2A

Fort Wayne Bishop Luers (8-5) at Andrean (8-3)

Linton-Stockton (13-0) at Evansville Mater Dei (10-3)

CLASS A

Adams Central (13-0) at North Judson (12-1)

Lutheran (13-0) at North Decatur (13-0)

WANE 15

11/11 Highlight Zone Prep Scoreboard

6A Regional ChampionshipsCarroll 21 Lafayette Jeff 20Westview 0 Hamilton Southeastern 20 5A Regional ChampionshipsSnider 41 Mishawaka 27Merrillville 14 Valparaiso 15 4A Regional ChampionshipsKokomo 42 Columbia City 13Northridge 7 New Prairie 55 2A Regional ChampionshipsBluffton 6 Bishop Luers 35Lafayette Central Catholic 12 Andrean 30 1A Regional ChampionshipsCarroll (Flora) 0 Adams Central 35North Judson 49 Park Tudor […]
WLFI.com

Friday Night Frenzy scores from around the area

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Scores from high school football games in the Greater Lafayette area on November 11:. Carroll Ft. Wayne def. Lafayette Jeff, 21-20. West Lafayette def. Knox, 55-14. Andrean def. Central Catholic, 30-12. Adams Central def. Carroll, 35-0. Purdue def. Austin Peay, 63-44.
LAFAYETTE, IN
Kingsport Times-News

D-B advances to semifinal round of BOA Grand Nationals

INDIANAPOLIS — The Dobyns-Bennett High School marching band has advanced to the semifinal round of the Bands of America Grand Nationals at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The 34 semifinalists in four classifications will compete Saturday, starting at 7:15 a.m. Dobyns-Bennett goes at 10 a.m.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
