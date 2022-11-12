ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Casino Night hits big jackpot for Clarksville 'Bash to Benefit' fundraiser

By Tony Centonze / for the Leaf Chronicle
 2 days ago
The Clarksville-Montgomery County Education Foundation recently held its annual Bash to Benefit fundraiser at Cross Creek Clays. This year's theme was casino night, and approximately 170 supporters came to play, and support the important work of the organization.

“We do this every year in November,” CMC Education Foundation Executive Director, Robin Burton said. We're expecting 170 people tonight. Two years ago, we decided to revamp our annual Vision to Reality event to make it a more casual, interactive event. Last year we did dueling pianos, this year we're doing a casino night. It's a great way for people to have fun, fellowship, and support a good cause.”

PSR Events handled the catering, setting up two charcuterie stations, a smaller one outside on the deck, and a more extensive one in the room with the gaming tables. Guests enjoyed an assortment of appetizers, as well as two beverage stations.

Rentertainment Casino Llc. handled the casino set-up, with several gaming tables that allowed guests to play blackjack, roulette, and craps throughout the evening. And,weather at Palmyra's Cross Creek Clays was perfect.

“CMC Education Foundation is the non-profit fundraising arm for the school system,” Burton said. “We've been around for 36 years, and all proceeds from this evening will go straight to the teachers, students, and staff of the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System.

“This money goes toward classroom grants for teachers, academic awards, and various special requests that we get. This funding gives us some leeway to get those types of things approved. This also goes for Teacher of the Year, and Employee of the Year.”

CMCSS's Teacher Warehouse is also a big beneficiary of the foundation's efforts.

“The Teacher Warehouse is the free supply store that's housed at Central Services South,” Burton said. “It's where teachers can come in and shop for free, a couple of times each semester. They can also go online and shop, once a semester. In the past 11 years, we've saved teachers over $600,000 in out-of-pocket expenses.

“We're finally getting back to our pre-Covid-19 events. We want to make a difference, and also recognize those businesses and individuals in the community who help us in our efforts.”

