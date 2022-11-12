ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WDEF

City announces celebration of actor Leslie Jordan

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The City of Chattanooga announces the event to memorialize Leslie Jordan. They’re calling it “Love. Light. Leslie. Sunday Hymn Singin’ to Celebrate Leslie Jordan.”. It will be at Memorial Auditorium at 5 PM on November 20. They are promising behind-the-scenes moments from the...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
High School Soccer PRO

Chattanooga, November 14 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Girls Preparatory School soccer team will have a game with Chattanooga Christian School on November 14, 2022, 15:45:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

'Thank you:' Veterans honored in Chattanooga Friday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Veterans Day is intended to thank all who have served honorably in the military. And on Friday on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month local veterans and their families came together to say thank you. Community members, local leaders, veterans and...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Buddy’s bar-b-q Holiday Meals

Buddy’s bar-b-q is offering hickory smoked whole turkeys, turkey breasts and spiral glazed hams for Thanksgiving and Christmas. With growing concerns about turkeys being harder to find, call Buddy’s bar-b-q and reserve yours today. “Don’t stress this holiday season, let us do the cooking for you. Plan ahead...
CLEVELAND, TN
WDEF

Woman Hurt in Orchard Knob Ave. Shooting

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga police are investigating an early morning shooting that sent a woman to the hospital. It happened shortly after 2 a.m., Sunday, in the 900 block of North Orchard Knob Avenue. Police say they do have a suspect detained at this time, and the public...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

ERPD Arrests for November 7-13

According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Nov. 7-13. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
EAST RIDGE, TN
american-rails.com

Tennessee Christmas Train Rides (2022)

Tennessee has held a long history with the iron horse, dating back to the Nashville & Chattanooga, which first entered service on February 11, 1854. This system later became the modern Nashville, Chattanooga & St. Louis, the state's most well-known railroad along with the Louisville & Nashville. At its peak,...
TENNESSEE STATE
WDEF

Chattanooga Preparatory School holds teacher recruitment event

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Chattanooga Preparatory School is looking for more teachers and hosted a teacher recruitment event tonight downtown. The school is looking for educators to help teach their first-ever incoming junior class. Those who can teach AP English, Language Arts, Environmental Science and Pre-Calculus are being invited to...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

One person injured during Sunday morning shooting

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot around 2:16 Sunday morning. It happened in the 900 Block of North Orchard Knob Avenue. A 24 year old woman sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital. The incident is under investigation and appears...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
fox5atlanta.com

Tennessee man charged for trying to sell stolen $95K diamond ring in Georgia

ACWORTH, Ga. - A man was arrested after trying to sell a diamond ring valued just under a $100,000, Acworth police say. Brandon McNeece, 41, of Whitwell, Tennessee, was charged with theft by bringing stolen property into the state, receiving stolen property greater than $1,500.00, possession of cocaine, and possession of methamphetamine.
ACWORTH, GA
WDEF

Police Involved Shooting Leaves Two Injured

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Two people are injured after a shooting in Chattanooga Saturday afternoon. Chattanooga Police say they responded to the 2000 block of Cooley Street where they received a report of a disorder with a weapon shortly before 4 pm. When they arrived, police encountered a gunfight with suspects...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Woman dies in Cleveland crash

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Cleveland Police report that a 68 year old woman has died in a crash Wednesday morning. It happened around 9:15 AM on APD-40 above the 20th Street intersection. Police say the car driving by Terraneila Scoggins drifted off the right side of the road and...
CLEVELAND, TN
WTVC

Man robbed at gunpoint in Chattanooga Friday, police say

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man was robbed at gunpoint in Chattanooga Friday, according to police. Chattanooga police responded to the robbery at 5600 Brainerd Road:. A man was held at gun point and had his items taken, CPD says. The suspect then ran away, according to CPD. Police say...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Cafeteria worker charged with assaulting student at school

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – A school cafeteria worker has been charged with assaulting a student. Michelle Tolin works at Lake Forest Middle School. A parent reported to the SRO at the school that her son had been assaulted by Ms. Tolin. Bradley County investigators looked at video footage and...
CLEVELAND, TN
