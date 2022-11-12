ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

ESPN

Hoffman plays hero, Canadiens beat Penguins 5-4 in overtime

Montreal, Quebec -- — Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Montreal Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night. Sean Monahan’s power-play goal at 14:42 of the third period tied the game for Montreal and forced the overtime.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Lightning and Capitals brawl, meet again Sunday in Tampa

WASHINGTON (AP) — While officials reviewed Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel's check to the head of Lightning defenseman Cal Foote, Tampa Bay's Patrick Maroon dropped the gloves with Washington's Garnet Hathaway during the lengthy stoppage. That was just the start of the fisticuffs as tensions boiled over Friday night between...
TAMPA, FL
ESPN

McGinn scores as Penguins beat Maple Leafs 4-2

TORONTO -- — Brock McGinn and Jake Guentzel scored in the third period, helping the Pittsburgh Penguins top the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Friday night. Evgeni Malkin had a goal and an assist for Pittsburgh, which earned its second straight win since its seven-game slide. Jason Zucker also scored, and Casey DeSmith made 28 stops.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Hockey Writers

4 Takeaways From Islanders’ 4-3 Win vs. Blue Jackets

After a tough 2-0 loss to the Arizona Coyotes where the New York Islanders looked hapless from the opening puck drop, they needed a bounce-back performance. They didn’t put together their best effort and struggled for the majority of the game against the Columbus Blue Jackets but still came away with a 4-3 overtime win.
ELMONT, NY
NHL

Bjork delivers with goal, poise in his NHL debut for Blue Jackets

Defensemen from Sweden made it a memorable first game by becoming just seventh CBJ player to score in his debut. Marcus Bjork likes to cook dinner for teammates, loves music (in particular house music that is popular in his native Sweden) and supports Manchester City in his off time. Those...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hockey Writers

Blue Jackets Can Still Make Most of Season Through the Monsters

The Columbus Blue Jackets have had many rough weeks throughout their history. But perhaps it was this past week that might go down as one of the darkest for them in recent memory. Winning in the NHL can come at a great cost. The Blue Jackets saw firsthand how true...
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

B's Come Alive in the Third, Secure Win Over Sabres

BUFFALO - Keith Kinkaid made 30 saves, Patrice Bergeron scored twice and Jakub Zboril notched his first NHL goal for the game winner to pace the Bruins to a 3-1 victory at KeyBank Center on Saturday night in the opening end of this weekend's back-to-back. Coach Jim Montgomery credited the...
BUFFALO, NY

