Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
sent-trib.com
BGSU men’s cross country posts five personal bests at Great Lakes Regionals
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – The Bowling Green State University men’s and women’s cross country teams traveled to Indiana State University to compete in the Great Lakes Regional Championships on Friday. The women’s team, led by Kailee Perry’s 44th place individual finish, posted an 18th place team score....
sent-trib.com
Falcons sweep Tommies in last-minute thriller
BGSU hockey (5-7-0, 4-4-0 CCHA) won 3-2 against the St. Thomas Tommies (2-10-0, 1-5-0 CCHA) at the Slater Family Ice Arena on Saturday. That was the same score on Friday, too. The goalie matchup was unchanged from Friday, with BG sophomore Christian Stoever and St. Thomas freshman Aaron Trotter between the pipes.
sent-trib.com
Walker welcomes 9 newcomers to BGSU women’s soccer
Bowling Green State University women’s soccer coach Jimmy Walker and the Falcons have announced the addition of nine newcomers to the squad for the coming year. Lizzie Bultynck (Troy, Michigan), Emme Butera (Willoughby Hills, Ohio), Christine Erdman (Mokena, Illinois), Christie Fransen (Wooster, Ohio), Taylor Green (Plainfield, Illinois), Sammie King (Indianapolis, Audrey Oliver (Powell, Ohio), Emma Stransky (Copley, Ohio) and Lexi White (Lewis Center, Ohio) have signed National Letters of Intent to join the Falcon family in the 2023-24 academic year.
sent-trib.com
Falcons defeat Tommies in Friday’s CCHA battle
Bowling Green State University hockey (4-7-0, 3-4-0 CCHA) used an efficient power play performance and spectacular goaltending to earn a 3-2 win over conference foe St. Thomas (2-9-0, 1-4-0 CCHA). Ethan Scardina and Ryan O’Hara each scored while the Falcons had the man advantage, then Jaden Grant scored the eventual...
sent-trib.com
Falcons erase deficit for five-set victory over Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. – Bowling Green State University volleyball overcame a 2-0 deficit to defeat the Buffalo Bulls in five sets on Friday. The Falcons fell behind in the first two sets, including playing to extra points in the first set, but BGSU completed the comeback with wins in the third, fourth and fifth sets of the match to capture the 3-2 victory.
sent-trib.com
BGSU band marches to revitalized beat under Waters’ lead
With a new director, a revitalized marching band at Bowling Green State University has students drilled in on shows with new and exciting movements. Mid-way through his first football season as the BGSU Marching Band director, Jon Waters was the guest speaker last week at the Rotary Club of Bowling Green.
sent-trib.com
Elmwood beats Eastwood 28-7, advances to finals
The Elmwood Royals defeated the Eastwood Eagles 28-7 to win a Division V football regional semifinals at Bowling Green High School’s Bobcat Stadium Friday, which was rocking with rowdy fans from each local school. The Elmwood win avenged a 49-48 loss to the Eagles during the regular season. “It...
sent-trib.com
Perrysburg business donates $14,415 to Habitat for Humanity
PERRYSBURG – For the third year in a row, Cutting Edge Countertops has made a donation to Habitat for Humanity. For every purchase made during the month, Cutting Edge Countertops donated a percentage of the sales to advance the Habitat for Humanity mission of bringing people together to build homes, communities and hope. That added up to $14,415.
sent-trib.com
Walter E. Davidson
Walter E. Davidson, 92, passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Walter lived in rural Bowling Green, near Scotch Ridge. Born December 28, 1929 to Eldon and Grace (Pope) Davidson. His wife, Von (C. Evonne Hentges) survives. On May 10, 2022 they celebrated 70 years of marriage. Walter graduated from Webster...
sent-trib.com
Wood County Health Department conducts inspections
The Wood County Health Department during the last week of October conducted inspections in Perrysburg, Northwood, Bowling Green and Weston. The following inspections were done Oct. 24. Dunkin Donuts/Shree Donuts Inc., 26555 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had three non-critical offenses, which were employee food, drink or tobacco in non-designated area...
sent-trib.com
Milton L. Aring
Milton L. Aring, age 94, passed away on November 10, 2022. He was born on July 29, 1928 to the late Edward and Marie (Brown) Aring at the family farm in the home that he lived in his entire life. He married Celia (Belleville) Aring on August 10, 1963 and she survives him.
sent-trib.com
Venue glows with romance: New event space opens in Haskins
HASKINS — Head down Main Street on a weekend and you might see strings of Edison lights twinkling through the large windows of the Venue at Painted Clovers. The second floor event hall is above Shaun McQuitty’s boutique store that features repurposed and reclaimed furniture. “It’s an open-space...
sent-trib.com
Parish’s park service ends: Board member reflects on 8 years of changes
Denny Parish was first recruited to serve the Wood County Park District 30 years ago, when he was part of a group studying how to use Baldwin Woods. He became committed to the idea that the Weston woods and wetlands area be touched as little as possible. “It’s 128 acres...
sent-trib.com
Toledo man arrested on warrant, concealed weapon charge in BG
A Toledo man who was arrested on a warrant from another agency also faces charges in Wood County for carrying a concealed weapon. A Bowling Green police officer was on patrol Saturday at 12:37 a.m. in the 200 block of East Court Street and ran a license plate on a parked 2022 Dodge Charger.
sent-trib.com
Elmore man seriously injured in US 6 crash
FREMONT – An Elmore man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash on U.S. 6. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash that occurred near milepost 23 in Riley Township. The crash was reported to the Sandusky Highway Patrol Dispatch Center at 6:19 p.m., according to a Monday press release.
sent-trib.com
Focus on food and exploring at the library
Your library is a community space where people of every age are invited to explore and discover more about themselves, each other, and the world around them. The Wood County District Public has created a variety of these learning and experience-based opportunities throughout the library. For every age and for every interest, there’s something to explore and discover.
sent-trib.com
Penta continues to offer free student meals
PERRYSBURG – Penta Career Center is continuing to provide free meals to students. Food service Supervisor Kelsey Frazier provided her annual report to the school board at its Nov. 9 meeting. She said the district is “doing what’s right” by continuing to offer free meals to students....
sent-trib.com
Open house set at new NAMI building in BG
National Alliance on Mental Illness Wood County is hosting an open house on Nov. 29 at their new location at 1250 Ridgewood Drive from 4-7 p.m. The open house will include a ribbon cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. provided by the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce. From 4-5:30p.m., community partners and professionals are welcome to view the space.
sent-trib.com
Used Perrysburg playground equipment could go to Haiti
PERRYSBURG — As three city parks are getting ready for new playground equipment, the possible donation of the old equipment is being investigated by the city council recreation committee. Missions International of America, a 501c3 charitable organization, contacted the city with the idea of having the playground equipment that...
sent-trib.com
Senior center offers events, lunch and dinner
The following events will take place next week through the Wood County Committee on Aging/Wood County Senior Center. To register for any of the following programming, call the programs department at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net. To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by...
Comments / 0