Jacksonville, FL

FHSAA playoff football in Northeast Florida: Bolles, Bartram Trail win first round games

By Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
 2 days ago

The Florida High School Athletic Association playoffs kick off Friday night across Jacksonville and Northeast Florida. Although Hurricane Nicole forced numerous postponements both around the Jacksonville area and across the Sunshine State, more than a half-dozen games remain on the area's schedule for the opening week of postseason.

Among Friday night's playoff involving Northeast Florida schools are the Region 1-2M matchup of traditional rivals Episcopal and Bolles, a rematch of Bolles' victory in the regular season last month; another rematch of Yulee and Baker County in Region 2-2S in Macclenny; and a long-distance trip for Creekside to take on Navarre in the Panhandle in Region 1-4S.

REGION 1-2M

BOLLES 38, EPISCOPAL 6

Ty Neal's first-quarter touchdown rush helped the Bulldogs complete the season sweep of Episcopal (8-3) at Skinner-Barco Stadium. ... D.J. Moore and Kavon Miller ran for scores as Bolles pulled away. ... Jacob Campen and Garrison Butler also recovered fumbles for Bolles (7-4).

REGION 1-4S

BARTRAM TRAIL 50, FLAGLER PALM COAST 20

The Bears punched back from a 14-0 deficit with patience and persistence, then they delivered a swift knockout after halftime with 37 of their 50 unanswered points against Flagler Palm Coast (5-6). ... Bartram Trail rushed for 317 yards, paced by junior Laython Biddle, who carried the ball 20 times for 174 and two touchdowns. ... Taylor Rhodes gave the Bears their first lead, weaving through traffic for a 10-yard TD catch on a short throw from Riley Trujillo, and Bryce Hayes then recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff to set up William Bryant's 18-yard breeze into the end zone on an option pitch.. ... The Bears (11-0) will host neighbors Creekside at 7:30 p.m. Friday in one of the most anticipated playoff football matchups in recent St. Johns County history.

CREEKSIDE 47, NAVARRE 20

Creekside's offensive tempo was too much for Navarre, pouncing from start to finish en route to their second all-time playoff win. ... Playing in place of senior Wilson Edwards, Creekside sophomore quarterback Sean Ashenfelder dominated with more than 250 passing yards, added another 100-plus on the ground and finished with four total touchdowns. ... Nicky Williams added a 68-yard touchdown run and gained more than 150 yards rushing. ... The Raiders (8-3) scored 20 unanswered points, including two E.J. Love touchdowns, but the Knights (9-2) pulled away with help from four Ronald Daragjati field goals.

REGION 1-3S

COLUMBIA 29, LINCOLN 6

Camdon Frier caught an early touchdown pass from Tyler Jefferson and the Tigers powered past visiting Tallahassee Lincoln (5-6). ... Jefferson also scored a touchdown run after Jaden Robinson grabbed the first of his two fumble recoveries for Columbia (7-3), which will travel next week to Escambia. ... Kani Fulton returned an interception for a touchdown and Columbia also forced a safety off a blocked punt. ... Kenneth Kelly scored the Trojans' touchdown in the fourth quarter.

ESCAMBIA 42, MIDDLEBURG 18

Special teams commitment shined Friday night when the Gators (8-3) scored a pair of touchdowns two and a half minutes apart in the second quarter on a blocked kick and a punt return, which ignited Escambia’s victory over Middleburg at Emmitt Smith Field. ... Trevion Killette broke free from the right side to block Wade Mathis' field goal and returned it 80 yards for a touchdown, and Escambia returner Ladarion Clardy broke a 66-yard punt return for a touchdown and a 21-6 Gators lead. ... T.J. Lane scored from the 13 for an early lead for Middleburg (5-6).

REGION 1-2S

SUWANNEE 39, WALTON 15

Bronsen Tillotson threw an early touchdown pass to M.J. Rossin, his first of five scoring passes on the night, to keep the Bulldogs red-hot in a playoff win over Walton (7-4). ... Jay Smith caught two of the Tillotson TDs as the Bulldogs (9-2) won their seventh in a row. ... Suwannee plays a regional semifinal next Friday against West Florida.

REGION 2-2S

BAKER COUNTY 16, YULEE 6

Seth Chestnut's first-half pick-six sparked the host Wildcats in their second victory of the season over Yulee (6-5). ... Blake Mays rushed for a 41-yard Baker County (8-3) touchdown. ... Orlando Holland blocked a field goal and the Wildcats' defense also forced a safety.

BRADFORD 48, CRESCENT CITY 0

Jametrius Pringle returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown and the Tornadoes never looked back, storming past Crescent City (4-7). ... Willie Pollard rushed for a pair of touchdowns for Bradford (10-1), while Jeremiah McKenzie rushed for one score and passed for another as the Tornadoes built a 35-point lead in the opening 14 minutes. ... Bradford, which has allowed only 31 points all year, meets Gainesville Eastside next week.

REGION 3-1S

MADISON COUNTY 36, FORT WHITE 0

Dominating from start to finish, the Cowboys upended Fort White (6-5) to punch their ticket into regional semifinals against top-seeded Union County next week. ... Back from injury, senior QB Jamie Hampton rushed for one score and kept the offense moving for Madison County. ... Maryland commit Jonathan Akins rushed in for the first score for the Cowboys (4-6) and junior defensive back Tre’vion Gillyard and senior quarterback Joshua Watts found the end zone in the second quarter.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: FHSAA playoff football in Northeast Florida: Bolles, Bartram Trail win first round games

